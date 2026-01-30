46°F
Losee rolls Shadow Ridge in 4A boys basketball — PHOTOS

Losee’s boys basketball team claimed a road win at Shadow Ridge on Thursday night. Here are photos from the game.

Photos By
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 29, 2026 - 9:37 pm
 
Losee guard DJ Hunter (1) drives to the basket past Shadow Ridge guard Demarion Johnson (3) during a basketball game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Shadow Ridge guard Terrence Lee (0) sends the ball past Losee’s Isaiah Woodson (2) during a basketball game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Shadow Ridge guard Carter Knight (31) lays up the ball against Losee during a basketball game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Losee guard Kieran Daniel (15) drives the ball under pressure from Shadow Ridge’s Alex Williams (5) during a basketball game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Shadow Ridge’s Alex Williams (5) dunks the ball against Losee during a basketball game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Losee guard DJ Hunter (1) watches his shot go in during a basketball game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Shadow Ridge students react during a basketball game against Losee at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Losee guard Kieran Daniel (15) lays up the ball against Shadow Ridge’s Alex Williams (5) during a basketball game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Losee guard DJ Hunter (1) drives to the basket against Shadow Ridge guard Jaden Williams (21) during a basketball game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Losee guard DJ Hunter (1) passes the ball between Shadow Ridge’s Caleb Camarillo (24) and Connor Fife (22) during a basketball game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Shadow Ridge guard Carter Knight (31) drives to the basket against Losee’s Nick Odum (10) during a basketball game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Shadow Ridge guard Terrence Lee (0) brings the ball up court against Losee during a basketball game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Shadow Ridge’s Alex Williams (5) drives to the basket against Losee guard Kieran Daniel (15) during a basketball game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Shadow Ridge’s Caleb Camarillo (24) goes for a lay up under pressure from Losee guard Reno Gilbert (23) during a basketball game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Losee forward Jake Bunyan (24) lays up the ball during a basketball game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Shadow Ridge’s Caleb Willoughby (1) drives to the basket under pressure from Losee’s Isaiah Woodson (2) during a basketball game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Shadow Ridge guard Carter Knight (31) blocks the shot of Losee guard De'montae Edwards (3) during a basketball game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Shadow Ridge guard Jaden Williams (21) drives to the basket against Losee during a basketball game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Losee’s Nick Odum (10) lays up the ball during a basketball game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Losee guard Kieran Daniel (15) drives to the basket against Shadow Ridge’s Alex Williams (5) during a basketball game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Freshman point guard DJ Hunter scored 19 points Thursday night to lead Losee’s boys basketball team to a 72-32 road win over Shadow Ridge, which is ranked No. 4 in the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings.

Kieran Daniel added 13 points for the Lions (12-8, 4-1 4A Mountain League).

Losee next hosts Western at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Shadow Ridge (18-6, 4-1) plays at No. 5 Legacy at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

