Losee rolls Shadow Ridge in 4A boys basketball — PHOTOS
Losee’s boys basketball team claimed a road win at Shadow Ridge on Thursday night. Here are photos from the game.
Freshman point guard DJ Hunter scored 19 points Thursday night to lead Losee’s boys basketball team to a 72-32 road win over Shadow Ridge, which is ranked No. 4 in the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings.
Kieran Daniel added 13 points for the Lions (12-8, 4-1 4A Mountain League).
Losee next hosts Western at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Shadow Ridge (18-6, 4-1) plays at No. 5 Legacy at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
