Nevada Preps

Mater East defeats Coronado in girls basketball — PHOTOS

Mater East guard Aa'Ziah Fraizer (11) dribbles the ball as Scarlet Lopez (5) jumps up while guarding during a basketball game between Mater East and Coronado at Coronado High School Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Coronado students cheer as a Mater East player fails a free throw during a basketball game between Mater East and Coronado at Coronado High School Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Coronado power forward Alivia Simon (24) tries to grab the ball from Mater East guard London Scott during a basketball game between Mater East and Coronado at Coronado High School Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Coronado point guard London Scott (3) passes the ball during a basketball game between Mater East and Coronado at Coronado High School Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Coronado center Ava Klaasen (23) tires to keep hold of the ball during a scuffle in a basketball game between Mater East and Coronado at Coronado High School Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Mater East guard Ava Klaasen (5) hits the ball out of Coronado point guard Brooke Beranek’s hand during a basketball game between Mater East and Coronado at Coronado High School Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Mater East guard Aa'Ziah Fraizer lays on the floor after drawing a foul during a basketball game between Mater East and Coronado at Coronado High School Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Mater East guard Myla Faught chases the ball during a basketball game between Mater East and Coronado at Coronado High School Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Mater East guard Aa'Ziah Fraizer (11) drives the ball to the hoop during a basketball game between Mater East and Coronado at Coronado High School Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
December 11, 2025 - 9:50 pm
December 11, 2025 - 9:50 pm
 

Mater East’s girls basketball team claimed a 69-58 road win at Coronado on Thursday night.

Amija Macon scored 21 points and added eight rebounds, five blocks and five assists for Mater East (5-1).

The Knights are the defending Class 3A state champion and has moved up to 4A. It’s their third win against a 5A team this season.

Aa’Ziah Frazier added 18 points, five rebounds and four steals for Mater East, and Myla Faught scored 16 points.

Mater East next faces Westwood (Tennessee) in a tournament on Dec. 20. Coronado (1-5) faces Layton Christian Academy (Utah) in a tournament on Dec. 19.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

