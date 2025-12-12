Mater East defeats Coronado in girls basketball — PHOTOS
Mater East defeated Coronado in a girls basketball game Thursday night at Coronado. Here are photos from the game.
Mater East’s girls basketball team claimed a 69-58 road win at Coronado on Thursday night.
Amija Macon scored 21 points and added eight rebounds, five blocks and five assists for Mater East (5-1).
The Knights are the defending Class 3A state champion and has moved up to 4A. It’s their third win against a 5A team this season.
Aa’Ziah Frazier added 18 points, five rebounds and four steals for Mater East, and Myla Faught scored 16 points.
Mater East next faces Westwood (Tennessee) in a tournament on Dec. 20. Coronado (1-5) faces Layton Christian Academy (Utah) in a tournament on Dec. 19.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.