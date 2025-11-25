McQueen stuns Sloan Canyon for 4A football state title — PHOTOS

Sloan Canyon’s football team suffered its first loss of the season against McQueen in the Class 4A state championship game Tuesday at Allegiant Stadium.

‘Do something great’: Arbor View gets another shot to dethrone Gorman

McQueen tight end Brooks Porter (11) celebrates his touchdown during first half of the 4A State Championship game on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sloan Canyon wide receiver Brandon Quaglio (2) and offensive lineman Jonah Polu (78) celebrate Quaglio’s touchdown during first half of the 4A State Championship game on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

McQueen strong safety Keagan Brenner (5) celebrates a successful sack during first half of the 4A State Championship game on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sloan Canyon defensive back Parker Perkins (9) tackles McQueen wide receiver Aiden Hayes (8) during first half of the 4A State Championship game on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sloan Canyon running back Jermaine Wilson Jr. (4) escapes the tackle of McQueen safety Isaiah Beck (6) during first half of the 4A State Championship game on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sloan Canyon offensive lineman Vili Tupou (56) runs out before the 4A State Championship game on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

McQueen tight end Brooks Porter (11) runs in for a touchdown during first half of the 4A State Championship game on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sloan Canyon’s football team suffered its first loss of the season, losing 27-20 to McQueen in the Class 4A state championship game Tuesday at Allegiant Stadium.

McQueen running back Nason Rodriguez had a 15-yard touchdown run with 1:35 left in the fourth quarter to give his team the lead. The Lancers (11-2), the Northern Region champion, led 13-0 in the first quarter, before Sloan Canyon tied it 13-13 at halftime.

Sloan Canyon (12-1), the Southern Region champion, was seeking its first state title in its third season as a football program. The Pirates led 20-13 in the fourth quarter.

It’s the seventh football state title for McQueen and first since 2008.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.