McQueen stuns Sloan Canyon for 4A football state title — PHOTOS
Sloan Canyon’s football team suffered its first loss of the season against McQueen in the Class 4A state championship game Tuesday at Allegiant Stadium.
McQueen running back Nason Rodriguez had a 15-yard touchdown run with 1:35 left in the fourth quarter to give his team the lead. The Lancers (11-2), the Northern Region champion, led 13-0 in the first quarter, before Sloan Canyon tied it 13-13 at halftime.
Sloan Canyon (12-1), the Southern Region champion, was seeking its first state title in its third season as a football program. The Pirates led 20-13 in the fourth quarter.
It’s the seventh football state title for McQueen and first since 2008.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
