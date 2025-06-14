Meet the 2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team

Standout performances from Basic, Faith Lutheran, Palo Verde and Durango highlight the 2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Centennial’s Jake Turner (27) makes a run for second base during the baseball game against Basic Academy on Wednesday, April 16, 2025 at Centennial High School. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial's Kane Barber (2) delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against Basic at Basic Academy of International Studies, Friday, April 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Centennial's Tyler Jackson is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Faith Lutheran's Rouselle Shepard is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Bishop Gorman's Alec Kajioka is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team. (Bishop Gorman photo).

Arbor View's Colton Christman is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Silverado's Giovanni Guariglia is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Silverado's Hogan Hawkins is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Faith Lutheran's Cash Martin is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Faith Lutheran's Jordan Watkins is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Durango coach Tommy Rojas is the Coach of the Year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Durango's Alexander Mercurius is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Faith Lutheran's Nate Keyes is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Arbor View's Jase DeSantis is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Bishop Gorman's Nolan Eberwein is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team. (Bishop Gorman).

Basic runner Andruw Giles (29) celebrates a score against Faith Lutheran catcher Kade Gerboc-Chun (4) during day two of the 5A baseball state tournament from Peccole Park at UNR on Friday, May 16, 2025, in Reno. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Basic batter Matthew Kelley (23) leans back to avoid being hit by a Reno pitch in extra innings during the final of the 5A baseball state tournament from Peccole Park at UNR on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Reno. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Basic pitcher Lincoln Evans (21) releases a throw to the plate against a Reno batter during day one of the 5A baseball state tournament from Peccole Park at UNR on Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Reno. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Basic infielder Tate Southisene (8) tosses the ball too first base against Reno during day one of the 5A baseball state tournament from Peccole Park at UNR on Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Reno. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde's Brady Dallimore is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde's Tanner Johns is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas catcher Gage McCown is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas pitcher Mickey Martinez (7) pitches against Centennial on Thursday, March 13, 2025 at Las Vegas High School. Las Vegas beat Centennial 13-2, ending the game in the fifth inning. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas’ Bryden Bull (22) after scoring a run during a high school baseball game against Palo Verde on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas pitcher Joseph Ponticello throws to Desert Oasis during a high school baseball game at Desert Oasis High School on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Basic’s Tate Southisene slides to home base during a 5A baseball Southern Region title game between Faith Lutheran and Basic at Basic Academy Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

First team

P: Kane Barber, Centennial — The junior went 6-2 with a 3.17 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 53 innings.

P: Colton Christman, Arbor View — The junior went 5-2 with a 2.39 ERA and 44 strikeouts. He is committed to LSU.

P: Lincoln Evans, Basic — The junior went 8-0 with an 2.18 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 45 innings for the Class 5A state champion.

P: Cash Martin, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore went 4-1 with a 4.53 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 55⅔ innings.

P: Jordan Watkins, Faith Lutheran — The senior went 7-1 with a 2.93 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 59⅔ innings. He is committed to Air Force.

C: Brady Dallimore, Palo Verde — The senior hit .448 with 26 RBIs. He is committed to TCU.

C: Gage McCown, Las Vegas High — The senior hit .378 with 23 RBIs. He is committed to Cal State Northridge.

IF: Jase DeSantis, Arbor View — The senior hit .379 with 10 RBIs. He is committed to the College of Southern Nevada.

IF: Hogan Hawkins, Silverado — The junior hit .481 with five home runs and 42 RBIs and posted a 0.58 ERA in 48⅓ innings pitched with 50 strikeouts.

IF: Tanner Johns, Palo Verde — The senior hit .379 with five home runs and 36 RBIs and went 8-1 with a 3.29 ERA on the mound. He is committed to Grand Canyon.

IF: Alec Kajioka, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore hit .363 with 27 RBIs.

IF: Matthew Kelley, Basic — The junior hit .393 with 20 RBIs. He is committed to Miami (Florida).

IF: Rouselle Shepard, Faith Lutheran — The junior hit .424 with seven home runs and 34 RBIs. He is committed to Miami (Florida).

IF: Tate Southisene, Basic — The senior and Gatorade state player of the year hit .495 with nine home runs and 33 RBIs. He is committed to USC and is a top-50 prospect in the upcoming MLB draft.

OF: Bryden Bull, Las Vegas High — The senior hit .462 with five home runs and 30 RBIs. He is committed to Ole Miss.

OF: Nolan Eberwein, Bishop Gorman — The senior hit .316 with 21 RBIs. He is committed to USC.

OF: Andruw Giles, Basic — The junior hit .381 with 32 RBIs and posted a 1.56 ERA in 14 appearances with nine saves and 38 strikeouts on the mound. He is committed to Oregon.

OF: Nate Keyes, Faith Lutheran — The senior hit .388 with 19 RBIs. He is committed to BYU.

OF: Jake Turner, Centennial — The sophomore hit .438 with five home runs and 26 RBIs. He is committed to TCU.

UTL: Giovanni Guariglia, Silverado — The junior hit .482 with eight home runs and 37 RBIs and posted a 2.00 ERA in 42 innings pitched with 92 strikeouts. He is committed to TCU.

UTL: Tyler Jackson, Centennial — The senior and 5A MVP hit .447 with seven home runs and 45 RBIs. He is committed to Seattle University.

UTL: Mickey Martinez, Las Vegas High — The senior went 7-2 with a 3.41 ERA and hit .301 with 15 RBIs.

UTL: Alexander Mercurius, Durango — The 4A MVP and pitcher of the year went 6-2 with a 1.51 ERA and 100 strikeouts and hit .558 with 12 home runs and 52 RBIs. He is committed to Oklahoma.

UTL: Joseph Ponticello, Las Vegas High — The senior and 5A pitcher of the year went 6-1 with a 1.05 ERA and 93 strikeouts and hit .406 with 29 RBIs. He is committed to the College of Southern Nevada.

Coach of the year

Tommy Rojas, Durango — Guided the Trailblazers to a second straight 4A state title.

Second team

P: Briggs Barlow, Tech — The junior went 6-0 with a 1.24 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 51 innings.

P: Asa Briggs, Tech — The senior went 7-2 with a 2.78 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 40⅓ innings. He is committed to New Mexico State.

P: Teagan Payne, Durango — The senior went 8-1 with 2.22 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 56⅔ innings. He is committed to Antelope Valley College (California).

P: Johnny Villarreal, Basic – The junior went 6-0 with a 4.50 ERA for the 5A state champion.

P: Koa Young, Bishop Gorman — The senior went 5-2 with a 2.60 ERA in 43 innings with 38 strikeouts and hit .344 with 15 RBIs. He is committed to the College of Southern Nevada.

C: Jayden Shuford, Durango — The senior hit .430 with five home runs and 34 RBIs for the 4A state champion. He is committed to Antelope Valley College (California).

C: Bruce Trzpis, Tech — The senior hit .511 with 48 RBIs. He is committed to Texas A&M-Texarkana.

IF: Ethan Clauss, Palo Verde — The senior hit .415 with 25 RBIs. He is committed to LSU.

IF: Easton Lake, Legacy — The freshman hit .440 with with 26 RBIs.

IF: TJ Otis, Centennial — The freshman hit .398 with 19 RBIs.

IF: Alex Scaggs, Arbor View — The sophomore hit .424 with five home runs and 27 RBIs.

IF: Matthew Szymarek, Foothill — The senior hit .327 with 21 stolen bases.

IF: Simon Tesfaye, The Meadows — The senior hit .432 with 23 RBIs for the 3A state runner-up. He is committed to Georgetown.

IF: Kanoa Wolfgang, Silverado — The senior hit .461 with 21 RBIs.

OF: Landon Blais, Arbor View — The senior hit .289 with 16 RBIs.

OF: Nicholas Blakeney, Liberty — The senior hit .402 with 16 RBIs. He is committed to Hawaii Pacific.

OF: Jet McNelis, Green Valley — The junior hit .344 with 28 RBIs.

OF: Tyson Pettingill, Moapa Valley — The senior hit .682 with 10 home runs and 36 RBIs.

OF: Brady Skinner, Sierra Vista — The senior hit .359 with 27 RBIs. He is committed to Cochise College (Arizona).

UTL: Michael Credico, Sierra Vista — The junior hit .359 with 20 RBIs and went 6-1 with a 1.58 ERA on the mound.

UTL: Lincoln Guillermo, Desert Oasis — The junior hit .387 with 24 RBIs.

UTL: Lyndon Lee, Basic — The junior hit .340 with five home runs and 38 RBIs.

UTL: Jack Rieckmann, Spring Valley — The senior hit .364. He is committed to the College of Southern Nevada.

UTL: Tyler Straily, Foothill — The senior hit .354 with 20 RBIs. He is committed to Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Honorable mention

Austin Arteaga, Bishop Gorman

Dallon Cegavske, Basic

Carson Crosby, Durango

Cam Dahlgren, Liberty

Aiden Farrell, Durango

Hudson Falb, The Meadows

Sebastian Frye, Desert Oasis

Adam Groeblinghoff, Indian Springs

Luke Herrera, Palo Verde

Lucas Jaggers, Tech

Jace Jefferies, Palo Verde

Nathan Johnson, Tech

Kingston Kela, Faith Lutheran

Caden Kirby, Green Valley

Jaydrien Klein-Baker, Liberty

Tyson Lake, Legacy

Cameron LaPres, Lake Mead Academy

Devin Martin, Arbor View

Connor McGill, The Meadows

Mason Montoya, Virgin Valley

Brady Paulson, Rancho

Lucas Pettingill, Moapa Valley

Jonathan Ramos, Rancho

Noah Ramos, Bishop Gorman

Gavin Robinson, Boulder City

Austin Rodriguez, Liberty

Gavin Rogers, Coronado

Keegan Sabelko, The Meadows

Logan Schouten, Moapa Valley

Noah Sebastian, Basic

Troy Southisene, Basic

James Whitaker, Bishop Gorman

Danny Yeates, Lake Mead Academy

Hunter Zierleyn, Lake Mead Academy

