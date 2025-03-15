Meet the 2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys basketball team

Standout performances from Bishop Gorman, Mojave and Sierra Vista highlight the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys basketball team.

Sierra Vista coach Joe Bedowitz is the coach of the year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys basketball team.

Sierra Vista point guard Jevon Yapi dribbles the ball during a class 4A boys basketball state championship game between Spanish Springs and Sierra Vista at Cox Pavilion Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman's Jett Washington is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys basketball team.

Coronado wing Lantz Stephenson (5) dribbles the ball during a Class 5A boys basketball state semifinal game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Mojave's CJ Shaw is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys basketball team.

Liberty point guard Jaden Riley (13) hustles the ball past Coronado’s Mason Abittan (10) during a boys basketball game between Coronado and Liberty at Coronado High School Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sierra Vista's Colton Knoll is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys basketball team.

Bishop Gorman's Nick Jefferson is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys basketball team.

Las Vegas High's Tayshaun Jackson is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys basketball team.

Centennial's Jayonni Durrough is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys basketball team.

Arbor View's Tremmell Darden Jr. is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys basketball team.

Sierra Vista's EJ Dacuma is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys basketball team.

Coronado’s Mason Abittan (10) passes the ball to a teammate as Liberty shooting guard Taytum Cios-Webb (4) defends during a boys basketball game between Coronado and Liberty at Coronado High School Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mojave guard C.J. Shaw dunks the ball during the Class 5A boys basketball state championship game between Mojave and Bishop Gorman at Cox Pavilion Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

First team

Mason Abittan, Coronado — The UNLV commit and first-team All-5A senior guard averaged 19.3 points for the Southern League regular-season champion.

EJ Dacuma, Sierra Vista — The 4A Desert League MVP, a senior guard, averaged 17.1 points per game for the 4A state champion.

Tremmell Darden Jr., Arbor View — The senior guard was a first-team All-5A selection and helped the Aggies finish fifth in the 5A Southern League.

Jayonni Durrough, Centennial — The senior guard was a first-team All-5A selection and helped the Bulldogs qualify for the state playoffs.

Tayshaun Jackson, Las Vegas High — The 5A offensive player of the year, a senior guard, averaged 22.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Nick Jefferson, Bishop Gorman — The senior guard was a first-team All-5A selection and helped the Gaels win the 5A state title. He was named the MaxPreps Nevada player of the year.

Colton Knoll, Sierra Vista — The senior guard averaged 13.4 points and 9.6 rebounds for the 4A state champion.

Jaden Riley, Liberty — The senior guard was a first-team All-5A selection and averaged 15.1 points and 5.0 rebounds.

CJ Shaw, Mojave — The 5A player of the year and senior guard averaged 21.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 3.8 steals for the 5A state runner-up. He is committed to UC Santa Barbara.

Lantz Stephenson, Coronado — The first-team All-5A senior guard averaged 12.7 points for the Southern League regular-season champion.

Jett Washington, Bishop Gorman — The junior guard helped with scoring, defense and rebounding as the Gaels won the 5A state title. He is the state’s top 2026 football recruit, with notable offers from Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Oregon.

Jevon Yapi, Sierra Vista — The senior guard averaged 17.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.8 steals for the 4A state champion.

Coach of the year

Joe Bedowitz, Sierra Vista — Guided the Mountain Lions to their second straight 4A state title. They finished with a 26-5 record and also won the 4A Desert League and Southern Region titles.

Second team

Chris Baudreau, Bishop Gorman — The senior forward was a second-team All-5A selection and helped the Gaels win the state title.

Lonnie Bass Jr., Mater East — The senior forward averaged 18.3 points and 14.2 rebounds to help the Knights win the 3A Southern Region and state titles.

Kayden Goss, Silverado — The junior guard was a second-team All-5A selection and averaged 14.5 points to help the No. 8-seeded Skyhawks reach the state semifinals.

Zacarrion Jackson, Mojave — The second-team All-5A senior guard averaged 13.1 points and 9.9 rebounds for the 5A state runner-up.

Ty Johnson, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore guard was named the 5A defensive player of the year by the coaches and helped the Gaels win the state title.

Jakoi Lide, Rancho — The 4A Lake League player of the year, a senior guard, averaged a state-best 33.2 points per game for the 4A state semifinalist.

Aaron McMorran, Desert Pines — The freshman guard was a second-team All-5A selection and averaged 20.2 points per game for the state semifinalist.

Ilan Nikolov, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore guard was a second-team All-5A selection and helped the Gaels win the state title.

Jalen St. Clair, Coronado — The second-team All-5A senior guard averaged 9.7 points and 4.6 rebounds for the Southern League regular-season champion.

Dante Steward, Liberty — The second-team All-5A junior guard averaged 16.6 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

Josiah Stroughter, Democracy Prep — The junior guard was a first-team All-3A Southern Region selection and averaged 14.9 points for the state semifinalist.

Miles Williams, Mater East — The senior guard and 3A Southern Region player of the year averaged 11.2 points and 10.7 assists to help the Knights win the 3A Southern Region and state titles.

Honorable mention

Jaeden Alexander, Del Sol

JJ Buchanan, Coronado

Kingston Carmona, Bishop Gorman

Jailen Childress, Rancho

Devan Christion, Clark

Curtis Coleman, Mojave

Elijah Coleman, Clark

Jonny Collins, Coronado

Kameron Cooper, Bishop Gorman

Prince Davis, Desert Pines

Aaron Duke, Legacy

Qualib Ghallab, Chaparral

Dashaun Harris, Democracy Prep

Zyon Harris, Centennial

TraVaughn Jensen Brigance, Silverado

Roderick Johnson, Losee

Tyler Merto, Desert Pines

Uzo Nwapa, The Meadows

Dion Parker, Democracy Prep

Gerald Patterson, Cimarron-Memorial

Emmanuel Peter, Durango

Sean Pendleton, Boulder City

Deven Taylor, Mater East

Isaiah Trotter, Mojave

Deymien Tunis, Green Valley

Bryson Walker, Moapa Valley

Kevan Wilkins, Spring Valley

