Meet the 2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys bowling team
Standout performances from Shadow Ridge, Palo Verde and Cheyenne highlight the 2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys bowling team.
First team
Daryus Alo, Liberty — The senior finished second in 5A with a 214.1 pin average and helped the Patriots reach the state title match.
Jerrad Barczyszyn, Shadow Ridge — The senior won the 5A individual state title and finished sixth in 5A with a 208.4 pin average.
Tyler Castronova, Centennial — The senior led 5A with a 214.9 pin average and finished runner-up at the individual state tournament.
Jack Grossman, Palo Verde — The senior finished fourth in 5A with a 209.1 pin average, qualified for the individual state tournament and helped the Panthers win the team state title.
Leo Salcedo, Cheyenne – The senior won the 4A individual state title and finished fifth in 4A with a 203.3 pin average.
Coach of the year
Daniel Smythe, Bonanza — Led the Bengals to the 4A team state title.
Second team
Hunter Cunningham, Losee — The junior led 3A with a 190 pin average, was the 3A state individual runner-up and helped the Lions win the team state title.
Gavin Fernandez, Basic — The freshman finished second in 4A with a 217.4 pin average and was the No. 3 seed in the individual state tournament.
Xavier Lapito, Foothill — The sophomore finished third in 4A with a 204.7 pin average and was the 4A state individual runner-up.
Allen Ricafrente, Mojave — The senior won the 3A individual state title.
Jon Verde, Cimarron-Memorial —The freshman led 4A with a 224.2 pin average and reached the semifinals of the individual state tournament.
Honorable mention
Daniel Andrade, Bonanza
Noah Barranco, Coronado
Logan Bugay, Centennial
Jackson Gillespie, Centennial
Alvin Gonzalez, Valley
Ryland Gregorich, Clark
Bryan Gregson, Desert Oasis
Harrison Leppelmeier, Rancho
Aiden Myung, Sloan Canyon
Briggs Robison, Shadow Ridge
Michael Sims, Coronado
Brian Wainwright, Boulder City
Michael Weinand, Bonanza
Haoxuan Yang, Palo Verde
Pablo Ypina, Shadow Ridge
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.