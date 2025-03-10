Meet the 2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys bowling team

Standout performances from Shadow Ridge, Palo Verde and Cheyenne highlight the 2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys bowling team.

Liberty's Daryus Alo is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys bowling team. (Liberty bowling photo)

Centennial's Tyler Castronova is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys bowling team.

Shadow Ridge's Jerrad Barczyszyn is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys bowling team.

Bonanza coach Daniel Smythe is the coach of the year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys bowling team.

Palo Verde's Jack Grossman is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys bowling team.

Cheyenne's Leo Salcedo is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys bowling team.

Shadow Ridge bowler Jerrad Barczyszyn bowls during high school bowling individual state championships at the Orleans Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

First team

Daryus Alo, Liberty — The senior finished second in 5A with a 214.1 pin average and helped the Patriots reach the state title match.

Jerrad Barczyszyn, Shadow Ridge — The senior won the 5A individual state title and finished sixth in 5A with a 208.4 pin average.

Tyler Castronova, Centennial — The senior led 5A with a 214.9 pin average and finished runner-up at the individual state tournament.

Jack Grossman, Palo Verde — The senior finished fourth in 5A with a 209.1 pin average, qualified for the individual state tournament and helped the Panthers win the team state title.

Leo Salcedo, Cheyenne – The senior won the 4A individual state title and finished fifth in 4A with a 203.3 pin average.

Coach of the year

Daniel Smythe, Bonanza — Led the Bengals to the 4A team state title.

Second team

Hunter Cunningham, Losee — The junior led 3A with a 190 pin average, was the 3A state individual runner-up and helped the Lions win the team state title.

Gavin Fernandez, Basic — The freshman finished second in 4A with a 217.4 pin average and was the No. 3 seed in the individual state tournament.

Xavier Lapito, Foothill — The sophomore finished third in 4A with a 204.7 pin average and was the 4A state individual runner-up.

Allen Ricafrente, Mojave — The senior won the 3A individual state title.

Jon Verde, Cimarron-Memorial —The freshman led 4A with a 224.2 pin average and reached the semifinals of the individual state tournament.

Honorable mention

Daniel Andrade, Bonanza

Noah Barranco, Coronado

Logan Bugay, Centennial

Jackson Gillespie, Centennial

Alvin Gonzalez, Valley

Ryland Gregorich, Clark

Bryan Gregson, Desert Oasis

Harrison Leppelmeier, Rancho

Aiden Myung, Sloan Canyon

Briggs Robison, Shadow Ridge

Michael Sims, Coronado

Brian Wainwright, Boulder City

Michael Weinand, Bonanza

Haoxuan Yang, Palo Verde

Pablo Ypina, Shadow Ridge

