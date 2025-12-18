Meet the 2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys soccer team

Eight Coronado players and coach Dustin Barton highlight the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys soccer team. The Cougars won their third straight Class 5A state title.

First team

Cy Adams, Coronado — The senior was a Class 5A all-state midfielder with 21 assists for the 5A state champion.

Landon Blanchard, Palo Verde — The senior was named the 5A Mountain League goalie of the year for the 5A state semifinalist.

Brody Breeden, Coronado — The senior was named the 5A Desert League defensive player of the year for the 5A state champion.

Liam Bringhurst, Coronado — The senior scored 12 goals and added 18 assists for the 5A state champion.

Anthony Cardenas, Las Vegas High — The senior scored 19 goals for the 5A region semifinalist.

Grayson Elisaldez, Coronado — The senior was a 5A All-Desert League defender for the 5A state champion.

Omar Enciso, Sunrise Mountain — The senior was named the 4A Lake League defensive player of the year for the 4A state champion.

Mason Feeley, Palo Verde — The junior was a 5A all-state defender for the 5A state semifinalist.

Gavin Flickinger, Coronado — The senior was named the 5A player of the year and scored a state-record 67 goals and added 25 assists. He is committed to Fordham.

Dylan Flores, Coronado — The senior was named the 5A Desert League offensive player of the year with 46 goals and a state-record 52 assists.

Isaiah Hopes, Faith Lutheran — The senior was named the 5A Mountain League defensive player of the year.

Evan Odle, Palo Verde — The senior was a 5A all-state forward for the 5A state semifinalist.

Manny Mendez, SLAM! Nevada — The senior was named the 4A state player of the year with 44 goals and 16 assists for the 4A state runner-up.

Logan Pierce, Coronado — The senior goalie posted 14 shutouts and allowed 12 goals in 25 games for the 5A state champion.

Haydn Rodrigues, Palo Verde — The junior was a 5A all-state defender for the 5A state semifinalist.

Aiden Sena, Coronado — The senior scored 15 goals and added 16 assists for the 5A state champion.

Crew Simon, Palo Verde — The junior was a 5A all-state defender for the 5A state semifinalist.

Chase Stewart, Bishop Gorman — The senior was named the 5A Mountain League offensive player of the year with 37 goals and 15 assists. He is committed to Denver University.

Coach of the year

Dustin Barton, Coronado — Guided Coronado to a 25-0 record and a third straight 5A state title. The Cougars scored a state record 181 goals and are on a state-record 55-game winning streak.

Second team

Ayzen Agbunag, Spring Valley — The sophomore was the 4A Mountain League defensive player of the year.

Cristian Alvarado, Las Vegas High – The senior was named the 5A Desert League goalie of the year with 86 saves.

Gavin Biddinger, Coronado — The junior had seven goals and 14 assists for the 5A state champion.

Julian Bustillos, SLAM! Nevada — The senior was the top defender for the 4A state runner-up.

Jonathan Carranza, Chaparral — The senior was named the 4A Lake League offensive player of the year with 26 goals and 13 assists.

Mateo DeCastroverde, Palo Verde — The sophomore scored 13 goals for the 5A state semifinalist.

Nicholas Fitzgerald, Faith Lutheran — The senior was a 5A all-state midfielder with nine goals and eight assists for the 5A region semifinalist.

Erick Garza, SECTA — The senior was named the 4A Mountain League offensive player of the year with 27 goals and 15 assists.

Justin Gilliland, Liberty – The senior was a 5A all-state selection and scored 17 goals and seven assists.

Christian Hernandez, Centennial — The senior was named the 4A Sky League defensive player of the year.

Diego Mendez, Green Valley — The senior was named the 4A Desert League goalie of the year with 106 saves and six shutouts.

Charles Olivares, Foothill — The senior was the 4A Desert League defensive player of the year.

Luis Ortiz, SLAM! Nevada — The senior scored 17 goals for the 4A state-runner up.

Arnulfo Perez Duron, Sunrise Mountain – The senior was named the 4A Lake League goalie of the year for the 4A state champion.

Luis Quijada, Virgin Valley — The sophomore was named the 3A Southern League player of the year for the region champion.

Nate Robles, Centennial — The senior was named the 4A Sky League offensive player of the year.

Sean Seidenberg, Coronado — The senior was a starting defender who helped the Cougars win a third straight 5A title.

Parker Turner, Palo Verde — The junior was a 5A All-Mountain League forward for the 5A state semifinalist.

Honorable Mention

Dylan Acosta, Sunrise Mountain

Eddie Barrera, Sunrise Mountain

Lane Briggs, Moapa Valley

Grant Conger, Moapa Valley

Cayden Cowley, Pahrump Valley

Gauge Draney, Virgin Valley

Nicholas Divsalar, Spring Valley

Andrae Duran, Virgin Valley

Karson Garrett, Virgin Valley

Eaven Fernandez, Equipo Academy

Josue Figueroa, Eldorado

Ethan Garcia, SECTA

Liam Gilbert, Green Valley

Keion Jackson, Legacy

Jonah Leytham, Foothill

Lex Madrigal, Las Vegas High

Javier Marenco, Chaparral

Nathan Mendez, SLAM! Nevada

Damian Roman, Mojave

Sevastian Suarez, Sierra Vista

Jacob Swift, Bishop Gorman

Arturo Tadeo, Desert Pines

