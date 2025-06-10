Meet the 2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys swimming & diving team

Standout performances from Palo Verde and Coronado highlight the 2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys swimming and diving team.

Sierra Vista coach Mikel Boland is the Coach of the Year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys swimming and diving team.

Faith Lutheran's Liam Doty is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys swimming and diving team.

Bonanza's Jaydon Castro is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys swimming and diving team.

Liberty's Carson Field is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Neavda boys swimming and diving team.

Palo Verde swimmer Max Carlsen competes in the 200-yard freestyle during the Class 5A Southern Region boys and girls swimming meet at Pavilion Center Pool Friday, May 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

First team

Max Carlsen, Palo Verde — The senior won his third straight 5A state title in the 200-yard (1:37.93) and 500-yard (4:25.77) freestyles. Also helped the Panthers finish second in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:10.12) and third in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:28.67). He is committed to N.C. State.

Jaydon Castro, Bonanza — The senior won the 4A state title in the 100-yard butterfly (51.94) and 500-yard freestyle (4:44.00).

Liam Doty, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore won the 5A Southern Region title in the 100-yard breaststroke (59.60) and finished third at state (1:00.60).

Toby Esposito, Coronado — The sophomore helped the Cougars win the 5A state title in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:07.68) and finish second in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:28.51). Also finished second in the 200-yard (1:40.51) and 500-yard (4:36.68) freestyles.

Carson Field, Liberty — The junior won the 5A Southern Region title in the 1-meter dive (272.50 points) and finished second at state (303.50).

Aiden Longworth, Palo Verde — The junior finished third in the 100-yard backstroke (51.89) and fourth in the 100-yard freestyle (48.28) at the 5A state meet. Also helped the Panthers finish second in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:10.12) and third in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:28.67).

AJ Oden, Coronado — The senior helped the Cougars win the 5A state title in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:07.68). Also finished second in the 100-yard freestyle (46.96) and fourth in the 100-yard backstroke (52.73).

Wiktor Pezowicz, Palo Verde — The junior won the 5A Southern Region title in the 50-yard freestyle (21.99) and finished fourth at state (21.99). Also helped the Panthers finish second in the 200-yard medley relay (1:38.05) and third in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:28.67).

Owen Robertson, Palo Verde — The junior won the 5A state title in the 200-yard IM (1:52.70), finished second in the 100-yard backstroke (50.94) and helped the Panthers finish second in the 200-yard medley relay (1:38.05) and 400-yard freestyle relay (3:10.12).

Garrett Taylor, Coronado — The senior won the 5A state title in the 100-yard butterfly (52.16) and finished fourth in the 200-yard IM (1:58.68). Also helped the Cougars win the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:07.68) and finish second in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:28.51). He is committed to University of the Pacific.

Troy Valdovinos, Coronado — The senior helped the Cougars win the 5A state title in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:07.68) and finish second in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:28.51). Also finished third in the 200-yard freestyle (1:44.33). He is committed to New York University.

Parker Vannah, Doral Academy — The junior won the 4A state title in the 50-yard freestyle (22.14) and 100-yard freestyle (48.14). Both of his times are new 4A state records.

Coach of the year

Mikel Boland, Sierra Vista — Guided the Mountain Lions to their second straight Class 4A team state title.

Second team

Daniel Barlow, Silverado — The sophomore won the 4A state title in the 200-yard freestyle (1:48.64) and finished third in the 100-yard freestyle (50.23).

Lewis Bateman, Bishop Gorman — The freshman finished third in the 500-yard freestyle (4:44.46) and fifth in the 200-yard IM (1:59.00) at the 5A state meet. Also helped Gorman finish third in the 200-yard medley relay (1:40.37) and fourth in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:18.90).

Leandre Daniels, Boulder City — The senior won the 3A state title in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:00.48) and finished third in the 100-yard butterfly (53.63). Also helped the Eagles win the 200-yard medley relay (1:41.97) and 400-yard freestyle relay (3:20.66).

Julian Gauclain, Silverado — The freshman won the 4A state title in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:01.35) and finished second in the 500-yard freestyle (4:56.06).

Brigham Jensen, Boulder City — The senior helped the Eagles win the 3A state title in the 200-yard medley relay (1:41.97) and 400-yard freestyle relay (3:20.66). Also finished fourth in the 100-yard freestyle (52.58).

Duncan McClaren, Boulder City — The junior won the 3A state title in the 200-yard freestyle (1:44.68) and finished second in the 500-yard freestyle (4:40.35). Also helped the Eagles win the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:34.02) and 500-yard freestyle relay (3:20.66).

Maksim Nazarov, Doral Academy — The sophomore won the 4A state title in the 100-yard backstroke (51.87) and 200-yard IM (1:56.79). His time in the 100-yard backstroke is a new 4A state record.

Tate Orton, Boulder City — The junior helped the Eagles win the 3A state title in the 200-yard medley relay (1:41.97) and 400-yard freestyle relay (3:20.66). Also finished second in the 100-yard backstroke (55.59) and 50-yard freestyle (22.65).

Nathaniel Stewart, Sloan Canyon — The senior won the 3A state title in the 200-yard IM (2:02.23) and 100-yard backstroke (54.71).

Arris Tokay, Sierra Vista — The sophomore helped the Mountain Lions win the 4A state title in the 200-yard medley relay (1:47.06) and 400-yard freestyle relay (3:30.32) to get them the team state title. Also finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:02.03) and fourth in the 100-yard butterfly (57.68).

Thais Tokay, Sierra Vista — The sophomore helped the Mountain Lions win the 4A state title in the 200-yard medley relay (1:47.06) and 400-yard freestyle relay (3:30.32) to get them the team state title. Also finished second in the 200-yard IM and fourth in the 500-yard freestyle (5:05.06).

Kyle Wenk, Bishop Gorman — The junior helped Gorman finish third in the 200-yard medley relay (1:40.37) and fourth in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:18.90) at the 5A state meet. Also finished fifth in the 100-yard freestyle (49.60).

Honorable mention

Brian Antonio Villegas, Rancho

Seth Basilio, Bishop Gorman

Xander Burris, Spring Valley

Afonso Campanico, Foothill

Joshua Evans, Palo Verde

Andrei Fajardo, Legacy

Isaiah Foeller, Sierra Vista

Jacob Imasa, Sloan Canyon

Brecken Jaeger, Sierra Vista

Nathan Jobin, Green Valley

Yushi Kono, Coral Academy

Joshua Lam, Sierra Vista

Calvin Lee, Clark

Canyon Lenon, Boulder City

Joshua Masakha, Chaparral

Ezekiel Pittman, Liberty

Tyler Protell, Bishop Gorman

Naza Rozbitskyy-Pysarenko, Green Valley

Felix Siemiatkowski, Coral Academy

Gavin Stevens, Eldorado

Isaac Vannah, Doral Academy

Ayden Villa, Boulder City

