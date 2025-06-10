Meet the 2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys swimming & diving team
Standout performances from Palo Verde and Coronado highlight the 2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys swimming and diving team.
First team
Max Carlsen, Palo Verde — The senior won his third straight 5A state title in the 200-yard (1:37.93) and 500-yard (4:25.77) freestyles. Also helped the Panthers finish second in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:10.12) and third in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:28.67). He is committed to N.C. State.
Jaydon Castro, Bonanza — The senior won the 4A state title in the 100-yard butterfly (51.94) and 500-yard freestyle (4:44.00).
Liam Doty, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore won the 5A Southern Region title in the 100-yard breaststroke (59.60) and finished third at state (1:00.60).
Toby Esposito, Coronado — The sophomore helped the Cougars win the 5A state title in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:07.68) and finish second in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:28.51). Also finished second in the 200-yard (1:40.51) and 500-yard (4:36.68) freestyles.
Carson Field, Liberty — The junior won the 5A Southern Region title in the 1-meter dive (272.50 points) and finished second at state (303.50).
Aiden Longworth, Palo Verde — The junior finished third in the 100-yard backstroke (51.89) and fourth in the 100-yard freestyle (48.28) at the 5A state meet. Also helped the Panthers finish second in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:10.12) and third in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:28.67).
AJ Oden, Coronado — The senior helped the Cougars win the 5A state title in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:07.68). Also finished second in the 100-yard freestyle (46.96) and fourth in the 100-yard backstroke (52.73).
Wiktor Pezowicz, Palo Verde — The junior won the 5A Southern Region title in the 50-yard freestyle (21.99) and finished fourth at state (21.99). Also helped the Panthers finish second in the 200-yard medley relay (1:38.05) and third in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:28.67).
Owen Robertson, Palo Verde — The junior won the 5A state title in the 200-yard IM (1:52.70), finished second in the 100-yard backstroke (50.94) and helped the Panthers finish second in the 200-yard medley relay (1:38.05) and 400-yard freestyle relay (3:10.12).
Garrett Taylor, Coronado — The senior won the 5A state title in the 100-yard butterfly (52.16) and finished fourth in the 200-yard IM (1:58.68). Also helped the Cougars win the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:07.68) and finish second in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:28.51). He is committed to University of the Pacific.
Troy Valdovinos, Coronado — The senior helped the Cougars win the 5A state title in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:07.68) and finish second in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:28.51). Also finished third in the 200-yard freestyle (1:44.33). He is committed to New York University.
Parker Vannah, Doral Academy — The junior won the 4A state title in the 50-yard freestyle (22.14) and 100-yard freestyle (48.14). Both of his times are new 4A state records.
Coach of the year
Mikel Boland, Sierra Vista — Guided the Mountain Lions to their second straight Class 4A team state title.
Second team
Daniel Barlow, Silverado — The sophomore won the 4A state title in the 200-yard freestyle (1:48.64) and finished third in the 100-yard freestyle (50.23).
Lewis Bateman, Bishop Gorman — The freshman finished third in the 500-yard freestyle (4:44.46) and fifth in the 200-yard IM (1:59.00) at the 5A state meet. Also helped Gorman finish third in the 200-yard medley relay (1:40.37) and fourth in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:18.90).
Leandre Daniels, Boulder City — The senior won the 3A state title in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:00.48) and finished third in the 100-yard butterfly (53.63). Also helped the Eagles win the 200-yard medley relay (1:41.97) and 400-yard freestyle relay (3:20.66).
Julian Gauclain, Silverado — The freshman won the 4A state title in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:01.35) and finished second in the 500-yard freestyle (4:56.06).
Brigham Jensen, Boulder City — The senior helped the Eagles win the 3A state title in the 200-yard medley relay (1:41.97) and 400-yard freestyle relay (3:20.66). Also finished fourth in the 100-yard freestyle (52.58).
Duncan McClaren, Boulder City — The junior won the 3A state title in the 200-yard freestyle (1:44.68) and finished second in the 500-yard freestyle (4:40.35). Also helped the Eagles win the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:34.02) and 500-yard freestyle relay (3:20.66).
Maksim Nazarov, Doral Academy — The sophomore won the 4A state title in the 100-yard backstroke (51.87) and 200-yard IM (1:56.79). His time in the 100-yard backstroke is a new 4A state record.
Tate Orton, Boulder City — The junior helped the Eagles win the 3A state title in the 200-yard medley relay (1:41.97) and 400-yard freestyle relay (3:20.66). Also finished second in the 100-yard backstroke (55.59) and 50-yard freestyle (22.65).
Nathaniel Stewart, Sloan Canyon — The senior won the 3A state title in the 200-yard IM (2:02.23) and 100-yard backstroke (54.71).
Arris Tokay, Sierra Vista — The sophomore helped the Mountain Lions win the 4A state title in the 200-yard medley relay (1:47.06) and 400-yard freestyle relay (3:30.32) to get them the team state title. Also finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:02.03) and fourth in the 100-yard butterfly (57.68).
Thais Tokay, Sierra Vista — The sophomore helped the Mountain Lions win the 4A state title in the 200-yard medley relay (1:47.06) and 400-yard freestyle relay (3:30.32) to get them the team state title. Also finished second in the 200-yard IM and fourth in the 500-yard freestyle (5:05.06).
Kyle Wenk, Bishop Gorman — The junior helped Gorman finish third in the 200-yard medley relay (1:40.37) and fourth in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:18.90) at the 5A state meet. Also finished fifth in the 100-yard freestyle (49.60).
Honorable mention
Brian Antonio Villegas, Rancho
Seth Basilio, Bishop Gorman
Xander Burris, Spring Valley
Afonso Campanico, Foothill
Joshua Evans, Palo Verde
Andrei Fajardo, Legacy
Isaiah Foeller, Sierra Vista
Jacob Imasa, Sloan Canyon
Brecken Jaeger, Sierra Vista
Nathan Jobin, Green Valley
Yushi Kono, Coral Academy
Joshua Lam, Sierra Vista
Calvin Lee, Clark
Canyon Lenon, Boulder City
Joshua Masakha, Chaparral
Ezekiel Pittman, Liberty
Tyler Protell, Bishop Gorman
Naza Rozbitskyy-Pysarenko, Green Valley
Felix Siemiatkowski, Coral Academy
Gavin Stevens, Eldorado
Isaac Vannah, Doral Academy
Ayden Villa, Boulder City
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.