Meet the 2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team

Standout performances from Faith Lutheran, Bishop Gorman and The Meadows highlight the 2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team.

Palo Verde’s Mikele Longo competes against Faith Lutheran for the 5A boys tennis team state title on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde’s Mikele Longo competes against Faith Lutheran for the 5A boys tennis team state title on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Meadows' Jacob Garber is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team. (The Meadows tennis photos).

The Meadows' Alec Kosyagin is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team. (The Meadows tennis photos).

The Meadows' Matthew Maddox is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team. (The Meadows tennis photos).

Faith Lutheran's Michael Bergin is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team. (Faith Lutheran tennis photos).

Faith Lutheran coach Keith Fridrich is the Coach of the Year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team. (Faith Lutheran tennis photos).

Faith Luthean's Samuel Gastaldo is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team. (Faith Lutheran tennis photos).

Faith Lutheran's Beckham Butler is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team. (Faith Lutheran tennis photos).

The Adelson School's Ido Goren is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team.

Palo Verde's Balin Gupta is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team. (Palo Verde tennis photos).

Coral Academy's Matthew Indukuri is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team. (Coral Academy tennis photos).

Coral Academy's Austin Gyorif is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team. (Coral Academy tennis photos).

Bishop Gorman's Lucas Rago is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team. (Bishop Gorman tennis photos).

Faith Lutheran players and coaches pose with the trophy after defeating Palo Verde to win the 5A boys tennis team state title on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

First team

Michael Bergin, Faith Lutheran — The freshman was the runner-up in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Davey Gluth and was one of the Crusaders’ top singles players in the regular season.

Beckham Butler, Faith Lutheran — The senior won the Class 5A doubles individual state championship with partner Sam Gastaldo and helped the Crusaders win the team title.

Jacob Garber, The Meadows — The sophomore won the Class 4A singles individual Southern Region and state titles, and helped the Mustangs win the 4A region and team titles.

Samuel Gastaldo, Faith Lutheran — The senior won the Class 5A doubles individual state championship with partner Beckham Butler and helped the Crusaders win the team title.

Ido Goren, The Adelson School — The junior won his third consecutive Class 3A singles individual Southern Region and state titles.

Balin Gupta, Palo Verde — The junior was the runner-up in the Class 5A singles individual state tournament.

Austin Gyrofi, Coral Academy — The senior won the Class 3A doubles individual Southern Region and state titles with partner Matthew Indukrui.

Matthew Indukuri, Coral Academy — The senior won the Class 3A doubles individual Southern Region and state titles with partner Austin Gyrofi.

Alec Kosyagin, The Meadows — The junior won the Class 4A doubles individual Southern Region and state titles with partner Matthew Maddox, and helped the Mustangs win the 4A region and team titles.

Mikele Longo, Palo Verde — The senior was the No. 1 seed in the Class 5A singles individual state tournament and finished third.

Matthew Maddox, The Meadows — The senior won the Class 4A doubles individual Southern Region and state titles with partner Alec Kosyagin, and helped the Mustangs win the 4A region and team titles.

Lucas Rago, Bishop Gorman — The freshman won the Class 5A singles individual state championship.

Coach of the year

Keith Fridrich, Faith Lutheran — Guided the Crusaders to a second straight Class 5A state championship.

Second team

Huxley Banks, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore finished third in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Alpha Vongxaiburana.

Logan Borg, Boulder City — The junior was the runner-up in the Class 3A Southern Region and state tournaments.

Kai Feng, Coronado — The senior reached the quarterfinals of the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Lucas France.

Lucas France, Coronado — The senior reached the quarterfinals of the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Kai Feng.

Davey Gluth, Faith Lutheran — The senior was the runner-up in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Michael Bergin.

Joey Juhasz, Palo Verde — The senior finished fourth in the Class 5A singles individual state tournament.

Grant Lee, Coronado — The senior reached the quarterfinals of the Class 5A singles individual Southern Region and state tournaments as the No. 5 seed.

Reggie Robison, Palo Verde — The freshman finished fourth in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Aiden Thielke.

Aiden Thielke, Palo Verde — The junior finished fourth in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Reggie Robison.

Yahav Yakubovitz, The Adelson School — The sophomore finished third in the Class 3A singles individual Southern Region and state tournaments.

Alpha Vongxaiburana, Faith Lutheran — The senior finished third in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Huxley Banks.

Tyson Young, Faith Lutheran — The junior reached the quarterfinals of the Class 5A singles individual Southern Region and state tournaments as the No. 6 seed.

Honorable mention

Justin Andrus, Virgin Valley

Logan Andrus, Virgin Valley

Shane Barrow, Boulder City

Eli Capson, Arbor View

Max Coulter, SECTA

Austin Cox, Liberty

Emmitt Cox, Green Valley

Nash Dalton, Foothill

Alfie Dewhurst, Clark

Bennet Forney, Boulder City

Lucas Gilmore, Bishop Gorman

Cole Hopkinson, Centennial

Tristen Krkic, Liberty

Alex Leavitt, Moapa Valley

Marcus Leavitt, Moapa Valley

Jackson Moll, Coral Academy

Dennis Oxenuk, Faith Lutheran

Chase Park, The Meadows

Tyler Salazar, Foothill

Levi Schaner, The Meadows

Evan Smith, Bishop Gorman

