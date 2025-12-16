Meet the 2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team
Standout performances from Faith Lutheran, Bishop Gorman and The Meadows highlight the 2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team.
First team
Michael Bergin, Faith Lutheran — The freshman was the runner-up in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Davey Gluth and was one of the Crusaders’ top singles players in the regular season.
Beckham Butler, Faith Lutheran — The senior won the Class 5A doubles individual state championship with partner Sam Gastaldo and helped the Crusaders win the team title.
Jacob Garber, The Meadows — The sophomore won the Class 4A singles individual Southern Region and state titles, and helped the Mustangs win the 4A region and team titles.
Samuel Gastaldo, Faith Lutheran — The senior won the Class 5A doubles individual state championship with partner Beckham Butler and helped the Crusaders win the team title.
Ido Goren, The Adelson School — The junior won his third consecutive Class 3A singles individual Southern Region and state titles.
Balin Gupta, Palo Verde — The junior was the runner-up in the Class 5A singles individual state tournament.
Austin Gyrofi, Coral Academy — The senior won the Class 3A doubles individual Southern Region and state titles with partner Matthew Indukrui.
Matthew Indukuri, Coral Academy — The senior won the Class 3A doubles individual Southern Region and state titles with partner Austin Gyrofi.
Alec Kosyagin, The Meadows — The junior won the Class 4A doubles individual Southern Region and state titles with partner Matthew Maddox, and helped the Mustangs win the 4A region and team titles.
Mikele Longo, Palo Verde — The senior was the No. 1 seed in the Class 5A singles individual state tournament and finished third.
Matthew Maddox, The Meadows — The senior won the Class 4A doubles individual Southern Region and state titles with partner Alec Kosyagin, and helped the Mustangs win the 4A region and team titles.
Lucas Rago, Bishop Gorman — The freshman won the Class 5A singles individual state championship.
Coach of the year
Keith Fridrich, Faith Lutheran — Guided the Crusaders to a second straight Class 5A state championship.
Second team
Huxley Banks, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore finished third in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Alpha Vongxaiburana.
Logan Borg, Boulder City — The junior was the runner-up in the Class 3A Southern Region and state tournaments.
Kai Feng, Coronado — The senior reached the quarterfinals of the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Lucas France.
Lucas France, Coronado — The senior reached the quarterfinals of the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Kai Feng.
Davey Gluth, Faith Lutheran — The senior was the runner-up in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Michael Bergin.
Joey Juhasz, Palo Verde — The senior finished fourth in the Class 5A singles individual state tournament.
Grant Lee, Coronado — The senior reached the quarterfinals of the Class 5A singles individual Southern Region and state tournaments as the No. 5 seed.
Reggie Robison, Palo Verde — The freshman finished fourth in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Aiden Thielke.
Aiden Thielke, Palo Verde — The junior finished fourth in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Reggie Robison.
Yahav Yakubovitz, The Adelson School — The sophomore finished third in the Class 3A singles individual Southern Region and state tournaments.
Alpha Vongxaiburana, Faith Lutheran — The senior finished third in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Huxley Banks.
Tyson Young, Faith Lutheran — The junior reached the quarterfinals of the Class 5A singles individual Southern Region and state tournaments as the No. 6 seed.
Honorable mention
Justin Andrus, Virgin Valley
Logan Andrus, Virgin Valley
Shane Barrow, Boulder City
Eli Capson, Arbor View
Max Coulter, SECTA
Austin Cox, Liberty
Emmitt Cox, Green Valley
Nash Dalton, Foothill
Alfie Dewhurst, Clark
Bennet Forney, Boulder City
Lucas Gilmore, Bishop Gorman
Cole Hopkinson, Centennial
Tristen Krkic, Liberty
Alex Leavitt, Moapa Valley
Marcus Leavitt, Moapa Valley
Jackson Moll, Coral Academy
Dennis Oxenuk, Faith Lutheran
Chase Park, The Meadows
Tyler Salazar, Foothill
Levi Schaner, The Meadows
Evan Smith, Bishop Gorman
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.