Meet the 2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys track and field team

Standout performers from Shadow Ridge, Desert Oasis and Legacy highlight the 2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys track and field team.

Shadow Ridge's Justin Rawe (6222) leads Faith Lutheran's Brady Anderson (5982) during the boys 3200 meter run in the Class 5A Southern Region Championships at Durango High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

First team

Brenden Adams, Desert Oasis — The senior won the Class 4A state title in the long jump (23-1.5) and helped the Diamondbacks win the 4x100 meter relay (41.98). Also finished second in the triple jump (46-6).

Brady Anderson, Faith Lutheran — The junior finished second in the 5A 1,600 meters (4:18.25) and fifth in the 3,200 meters (9:45.62) and helped the Crusaders finish second in the 4x400 meter relay (3:18.16).

Noah Brosier, Sierra Vista — The senior won the 4A state title in the high jump (6-4) and finished second in the long jump (22-8.5).

Kenan Dagge, Desert Oasis — The senior won the 4A state title in the 800 (1:54.92), 1,600 (4:14.57) and 3,200 (9:03.84) meters. Also helped the Diamondbacks in their second-place run in the 4x800 meter relay (7:51.90). He is committed to Georgetown.

Gavyn Frederick, Moapa Valley — The senior won the 3A state title in the shot put (53-6.75) and was second in the discus (162-9.50).

Mason Gooder, Shadow Ridge — The junior won the 5A state title in the discus (156-5) and was second in the shot put (54-2.50). He is committed to Southern Utah.

Antwan Hawkins, Mojave — The senior helped the Rattlers win the 4x400 meter relay (3:22.17) at the 4A state meet. Also finished second in the 200 meters (22.04) and 110-meter (14.48) and 300-meter (37.93) hurdles.

Samuel Johnson, Legacy — The senior won the 5A state title in the 300-meter hurdles (38.56) and helped the Longhorns win the 4x400 meter relay (3:16.44). Also finished second in the 110-meter hurdles (15.07) and ran on Legacy’s second-place team in the 4x200 meter relay (1:26.68).

Luke Juden, Shadow Ridge — The junior finished second in the pole value at the 5A state meet (14-9).

Siddhant Kumar, Bishop Gorman — The senior won the 5A Southern Region title in the 100 meters (10.39) and finished second at state (10.66).

Noah Lara, Desert Oasis — The senior won the 4A state title in the 110-meter (14.23) and 300-meter (37.85) hurdles. He is committed to Boise State.

Tristan McGrane, Palo Verde — The junior won the 5A Southern Region title in the pole vault (14-6) and was third at state (14-9).

Andres Pollard, Clark — The junior won the 4A state title in the 100 (10.85), 200 (21.99) and 400 (48.50) meters. He is committed to play football at Washington.

Justin Rawe, Shadow Ridge — The senior won the 5A state title in the 800 (1:52.83), 1,600 (4:17.13) and 3,200 (9:31.04) and helped the Mustangs win the 4x800 meter relay (7:49.78) to get the team title. He is committed to Southern Utah.

Jaden Riley, Liberty — The senior won the 5A state title in the long jump (23-11) and triple jump (45-10.75).

Mychael Walker, Las Vegas High — The senior won the 4A state title in the triple jump (49-2) with the state’s best mark.

Sylus West-Gaither, Legacy — The junior won the 5A state title in the 400 meters (46.80) and helped the Longhorns win the 4x400 meter relay (3:16.44). Also finished fourth in the 200 meters (22.14) and ran on Legacy’s second-place team in the 4x200 meter relay (1:26.68).

Judah Withey, GV Christian — The senior won the 2A state title in the shot put (55-4.50) and the discus (167-10.50). Also posted the state’s second-best marks in both events. He is committed to Cal State Fullerton.

Coach of the year

Tyler Ehrke, Desert Oasis — Helped guide the Diamondbacks to the 4A team state title.

Second team

Friday Ahunanya, Cheyenne — The senior won the 4A Mountain League title in the high jump (6-2).

Donte Barnes, Liberty — The senior helped Liberty win the 5A state title in the 4x100 meter relay (41.27). Also finished second in the triple jump (45-3.75).

Jayden Bridgewater, Legacy — The senior finished fourth in the 300-meter hurdles (40.71) and helped the Longhorns finish second in the 4x200 meter relay (1:26.68) at the 5A state meet.

Sean Craig, Liberty — The senior won the 5A state title in the 110-meter hurdles (14.44) and was second in the 300-meter hurdles (38.94).

Christian Cypher, Arbor View — The sophomore finished third in the 110-meter hurdles (14:50) and third in the 300-meter hurdles (40.37) and helped the Aggies finish third in the 4x100 meter relay (42.81).

Braylon Howard, Liberty — The junior, a second-team All-Southern Nevada selection by the coaches, helped the Patriots finish fifth in the 4x400 meter relay (3:22.96).

De’Andre Jenkins, Canyon Springs — The junior helped the Pioneers win the 5A state title in the 4x200 meter relay (1:25.68) and finished third in the 100 meters (10.74).

Kamari Mingo, Shadow Ridge — The senior finished second in the 200 meters (21.48) and fifth in the 100 meters (10.93) and helped the Mustangs finish second in the 4x100 meter relay (41.50).

Clabon Mollette, Legacy — The senior finished fourth in the high jump at the 5A state meet (5-10).

Myles Oliver, Silverado — The senior finished second in the 800 meters (1:56.94) and third in the 1,600 meters (4:23.86) at the 4A state meet.

Carter Prater, Sky Pointe — The junior helped the Eagles win the 4A state title in the 4x800 meter relay (7:51.37) and finished second in the 1,600 (4:19.57) and 3,200 (9:20.83) meters.

Daniel Proctor, Centennial — The junior finished third in the discus (138-11) at the 5A Southern Region meet and was sixth at state (139-7).

Logan Scott, Faith Lutheran — The senior helped the Crusaders finish second in the 4x400 meter relay (3:18.16) at the 5A state meet. He is committed to Illinois State.

Josh Seed, Liberty — The sophomore finished fifth in the pole vault at the 5A Southern Region meet (13-6).

Jaelen Speaks, Valley — The junior won the 3A state title in the 200 meters (23.38) and long jump (22-6.5). Also finished third in the triple jump (43-0.5) and helped the Vikings finish second in the 4x100 meter relay (44.05).

Chance Trotter, Canyon Springs — The junior helped the Pioneers win the 5A state title in the 4x200 meter relay (1:25.68) and finished third in the 200 meters (22.06).

Mordechai Yadegar, Moapa Valley — The senior won the 3A state title in the 800 (1:59.08), 1,600 (4:20.16) and 3,200 (9:53.57) meters and helped the Pirates win the 4x400 meter relay (3:31.43). He is committed to Utah Tech.

Honorable mention

Mykal Arnold, Desert Oasis

Jaden Beals, Mojave

Isaiah Bowman, Shadow Ridge

Kade Brahma, Coronado

Max Caillot, Palo Verde

Ray Carmel, Shadow Ridge

Elyjah Cobwell, Green Valley

Jayden Crisler, Pahrump Valley

Giovanni Criss, Liberty

GianCarlo Crovetto, Green Valley

Aries Denson, Mojave

Rufus Dismuke, Centennial

Ben Finlinson, Lincoln County

Malakai Gutcher, Shadow Ridge

D’Angelo Hagans, Silverado

Markis Hemsley, Legacy

Tyrell Holloway, Legacy

Jayden Jackson, Desert Oasis

Jamarcus Johnson, Arbor View

Jaidyn King, Western

Jordan Kreisberger, Bishop Gorman

Landon Larson, Shadow Ridge

Moussa Lewis, Shadow Ridge

Kingston Lueck, Centennial

Jaiden Martinez, Liberty

Jack Medina, Sky Pointe

Treyvion Mitchell, Durango

Josiah Moon, Canyon Springs

Caleb Mosley, Foothill

Jayden Patton, Mojave

Randin Patty, Centennial

Elijah Pearce, Arbor View

Landon Perkins, Liberty

Emmanuel Peter, Durango

Grant Petty, Sky Pointe

Andrew Poirier, Green Valley

Cecil Rabb, Bishop Gorman

Brody Redd, Moapa Valley

Emmanuel Salinas, Rancho

Yahir Sanchez, Western

Noah Steenkamp, Coronado

Brayden Vierra-Gonzalez, Desert Oasis

Valentino Wedderburn, Arbor View

Gabriel Weimer, Coronado

Carson Wetzel, Shadow Ridge

Nathan Whisenhunt, Desert Oasis

Cobie Woods, Durango

