Meet the 2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys wrestling team
Standout performances from SLAM! Nevada, which won its fourth straight Class 5A state title, highlight the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys wrestling team.
First team
Brenden Jorden Agcaoili, SLAM! Nevada – The junior won his third straight 5A title at 126 pounds and helped the Bulls win their fourth straight team title.
Isaac Balden, SLAM! Nevada — The junior was the 5A Southern Region champion at 150 pounds and state runner-up.
Eric Bice, SLAM! Nevada — The sophomore was the 5A Southern Region champion at 106 pounds and state runner-up.
Santiago Cabrera, SLAM! Nevada – The freshman won the 5A state title at 175 pounds and helped the Bulls win their fourth straight team title.
Satoshi Davis, SLAM! Nevada – The freshman won the 5A state title at 190 pounds and helped the Bulls win their fourth straight team title.
Anthony Delgado, SLAM! Nevada – The junior won the 5A state title at 132 pounds and helped the Bulls win their fourth straight team title.
Gabriel Delgado, SLAM! Nevada – The senior won his third straight 5A state title at 157 pounds. He is committed to Arizona State.
Gavyn Frederick, Moapa Valley – The senior won the 3A Southern Region title and his second straight state title at 285 pounds.
Drake Hooiman, SLAM! Nevada — The junior won his third straight 5A title at 144 pounds. He is considering Purdue, Wyoming, Maryland, Northern Colorado and Arkansas-Little Rock for college.
Jaxon Mackey, Basic — The senior won the 5A state title at 150 pounds. He is committed to Southeastern University (Florida).
Destin Maestas, SLAM! Nevada — The junior won the 5A state title at 113 pounds and helped the Bulls win their fourth straight team title.
Manuel Saldate, SLAM! Nevada — The senior won his fourth straight 5A state title at 138 pounds and helped the Bulls win the team title. He is committed to Oregon State.
Harrison Smith, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore won the 5A state title at 165 pounds.
Zyon Trujillo, Silverado — The senior won his third straight 4A state title at 175 pounds. He is committed to Utah Valley.
Melvin Whitehead, Liberty — The senior won his fourth straight 5A state title at 215 pounds. He is committed to Arizona State.
Morris Wolfley, Moapa Valley — The junior won the 3A Southern Region title and his second straight state title at 120 pounds.
Coach of the year
Brett Terry, Sierra Vista — Guided the Mountain Lions to their second straight 4A Mountain League and state team titles.
Second team
Malahkai Berry, Shadow Ridge — The senior was the 5A Southern Region and state runner-up at 175 pounds.
Bradley Britt, Silverado — The junior won the 4A Desert League and state titles at 190 pounds.
Makhi Clark, Sierra Vista — The sophomore won the 4A Mountain League and state titles at 106 pounds and helped the Mountain Lions win their second straight team title.
Caden Cook, Faith Lutheran — The junior won his second straight 4A state title at 144 pounds.
Clayton Floyd, Green Valley — The sophomore was the Southern Region champion at 285 pounds and finished third at state.
Aidan Hernandez, Sierra Vista — The junior won the 4A Mountain League and state titles at 120 pounds and helped the Mountain Lions win their second straight team title.
Kanye Ilai-Simion, Bonanza — The junior won the 4A Desert League and state titles at 138 pounds.
Kaleb Lau, Spring Valley — The junior was the 5A Southern Region and state runner-up at 165 pounds.
Kage Mir, Bishop Gorman — The senior was the 5A Southern Region champion at 190 pounds and state runner-up.
Wynn Philippi, Coronado — The junior won the 4A Mountain League title at 215 pounds and his second straight state title.
Deacon Pickett, Centennial — The senior was the 5A Southern Region and state runner-up at 157 pounds.
Antonio Quiroz, SLAM! Nevada — The senior was the 5A Southern Region champion at 113 pounds and state runner-up.
Frank Soliz, SLAM! Nevada — The sophomore was the 5A Southern Region champion at 120 pounds and state runner-up.
Colby Sulliban, Western — The junior won his second straight 4A state title at 132 pounds.
Mikael Vela, Cheyenne — The junior won the 4A Mountain League and state title at 113 pounds.
Benjamin Young, Desert Oasis — The senior won his second straight 4A state title at 285 pounds.
Honorable mention
Kekoa Aguirre, Lake Mead Academy
Qwade Alcantar, Western
Sebastian Arellanes, Sierra Vista
Oscar Bosket, Pahrump Valley
Alfred Caci, Sierra Vista
Joseph Calavano, Lake Mead Academy
Adrian Camarena, Eldorado
Jason Carey, Bonanza
Trueitt Ciserella, Pahranagat Valley
Jared Evans, Moapa Valley
Oxbert Ezeigbebe, Canyon Springs
Nikolas Gallardo, The Meadows
Logan Goode, Boulder City
Cole Faircloth, Arbor View
Kayden Hanlon, Faith Lutheran
David Hildreth, Legacy
Zachary Hulderson, Pahrump Valley
Lamar Jenkins, Chaparral
Ja’Mirr Johnson, Cheyenne
Isaiah Kayee, Chaparral
Cyler Leeds, Lincoln County
Rene Magana, Mater East
Chance Mannino, Desert Oasis
Kyler Markuson, Faith Lutheran
Jerome Mendiola, Cheyenne
David Merabyan, Coronado
Dylan Rider, Lake Mead Academy
Sebastian Quintana, Sierra Vista
Matthew Salvador-Agabin, Cheyenne
Kingston Smith, Western
Kapono Starwood, Sierra Vista
Vicente Tizoc, Chaparral
Dylan Tondreau, SLAM! Nevada
Alec Thornton, Pahranagat Valley
Micah Woods, Virgin Valley
