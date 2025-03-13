Meet the 2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada flag football team

Standout performances from Palo Verde, Desert Oasis and Liberty highlight the 2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada flag football team.

Palo Verde head coach Rick Eurich speaks with his team after they won a Class 5A state quarterfinal flag football playoff game against Las Vegas High at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde's Madeline West is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada flag football team.

Palo Verde's Makyra Ritter is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada flag football team.

Palo Verde's Alexis Manzo is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada flag football team.

Palo Verde's Samantha Manzo is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada flag football team.

Desert Oasis' Akiko Higa is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada flag football team.

Desert Oasis' Kaaliyah Robinson is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada flag football team.

Desert Oasis' Akemi Higa is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada flag football team.

Shadow Ridge's Savanna McDow is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada flag football team.

Shadow Ridge's Jaylani Palmer (12) celebrates as she scores a touchdown during the first half of a Class 5A flag football state championship game against Palo Verde on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at Shadow Ridge High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View's Danielle Morales is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada flag football team.

Bishop Gorman's Grace Yager is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada flag football team.

Liberty wide receiver Trishelle Tucay (1) gets her flag yanked during a run with the ball at a flag football game between Liberty and Desert Oasis at Desert Oasis High School Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty's Ki'Lolo Westerlund is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada flag football team. (Tristan Tucay/Liberty flag football photo)

Liberty's Kaylie Phillips is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada flag football team. (Tristan Tucay/Liberty flag football photo)

Palo Verde running running back Samantha Manzo (26) runs the ball as her flag is snagged during a high school girls flag football game between Liberty and Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

First team

Akemi Higa, Desert Oasis — The junior led the state with 5,848 passing yards, had 97 touchdown passes and a 78.1 completion percentage and added 1,240 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

Akiko Higa, Desert Oasis — The junior and Class 5A South player of the year led the state with 2,336 receiving yards and 47 touchdowns and added 66 tackles and 10 interceptions on defense.

Alexis Manzo, Palo Verde — The senior caught 30 touchdowns with 1,066 receiving yards and added 12 interceptions and 104 tackles for the 5A state champion.

Samantha Manzo, Palo Verde — The senior and 5A North player of the year rushed for 1,960 yards with 22 touchdowns, caught five touchdowns with 446 receiving yards and added 88 tackles and 12 interceptions for the 5A state champion.

Savanna McDow, Shadow Ridge — The senior rushed for 1,873 yards and 11 touchdowns for the 5A state semifinalist.

Danielle Morales, Arbor View — The sophomore and 4A Desert League co-player of the year led the state with 3,376 rushing yards, had 19 touchdowns and added 116 tackles and seven interceptions on defense for the 4A state runner-up.

Jaylani Palmer, Shadow Ridge — The junior had 1,947 receiving yards and 36 touchdowns with 12 interceptions and 49 tackles on defense for the 5A state semifinalist.

Kaylie Phillips, Liberty — The senior threw for 4,399 yards and 59 touchdowns and added 14 rushing touchdowns.

Makyra Ritter, Palo Verde — The senior recorded 101 tackles and 13 sacks for the 5A state champion.

Kaaliyah Robinson, Desert Oasis — The senior recorded 131 tackles and 25 sacks for the 5A state runner-up.

Trishelle Tucay, Liberty — The freshman had 1,807 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns and recorded 88 tackles, 27 sacks and three interceptions on defense.

Madeline West, Palo Verde — The senior led the 5A state champion with 164 tackles and 14 sacks and added seven interceptions.

Ki’Lolo Westerlund, Liberty — The senior had 2,290 receiving yards and 37 touchdowns. She is committed to Alabama State.

Grace Yager, Bishop Gorman — The senior was an All-5A South wide receiver and helped the Gaels earn the No. 4 seed in the state tournament.

Coach of the year

Rick Eurich, Palo Verde — Guided the Panthers to the 5A state title.

Second team

Leyton Gasperosky, Cadence — The junior threw for 4,957 yards and 65 touchdowns and was named 4A Mountain League player of the year.

Karah Foss, Arbor View — The sophomore hauled in 1,175 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns, threw for 715 yards and 15 touchdowns and added 154 tackles, nine sacks and nine interceptions on defense.

Bailey Goldberg, Coronado — The junior threw for 4,170 yards and 52 touchdowns and rushed for 1,227 yards and 323 touchdowns. She is committed to play softball at Oregon.

Jaidah Griego, Liberty — The senior had 109 tackles and 24 sacks for the 5A state semifinalist.

Jasmyne Johnson, Basic — The junior led the state with 22 interceptions with 60 tackles and added 2,659 all-purpose yards and 35 total touchdowns on offense.

Linita Kioa, Virgin Valley — The junior had 1,386 receiving yards with 26 touchdowns, 1,058 rushing yards and six scores and added 87 tackles and 11 interceptions on defense for the 3A state champion.

Leah McClain, Tech — The sophomore led the state with 40 sacks and added 103 tackles.

Alana Moore, Bishop Gorman — The senior was a first-team All-5A running back to help the Gaels earn the No. 4 seed in the state tournament.

Leyla Randolph, Tech — The senior threw for 3,548 yards and 55 touchdowns, rushed for 1,694 yards and 18 scores and added 125 tackles and 11 interceptions on defense.

Davie Slack, Virgin Valley — The junior and 3A Desert League co-player of the year threw for 3,590 yards and 86 touchdowns, rushed for 11 touchdowns and had seven interceptions on defense for the 3A state champion.

Mariah Stevens-Walden, Shadow Ridge — The junior had 648 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns and added 76 tackles and six sacks on defense.

Kairi Tabunar, Centennial — The senior led the state with 250 tackles and added 14 sacks.

Mailaya Taylor, Legacy — The senior rushed for 2,096 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Savanna Truax, Foothill — The senior rushed for 1,519 yards and 12 touchdowns, threw for 535 yards and eight touchdowns and added 304 receiving yards and three TD catches for the 4A state champion.

Honorable mention

Nakaijah Beasley, Mojave

McKena Beverly, Centennial

Alia Bindrup, Cadence

Reagan Coupe, Bonanza

Aubree Davis, Shadow Ridge

Daijah Harrison, Shadow Ridge

Mona Ika, Foothill

Aniyah L’i, Desert Oasis

Alexandria Lindaman, Las Vegas

Angela Loft, Centennial

Alexis Lunkwitz, Palo Verde

Serina Mendez, Mater East

Patricia Monacelli, Cadence

Makayla Nelson, Boulder City

Noelle Payne, Boulder City

Allie Peralta, Desert Oasis

Arden Petkewich, Palo Verde

Manahere Peters, Sloan Canyon

Alexis Pittman, Centennial

Aerith Sanchez, Eldorado

Alex Santoro, Palo Verde

Tehani Shigematsu, Sloan Canyon

Sykiya Tatum, Coronado

Cheyanne Thornhill, Mater East

MaryLou Tsunis, Coronado

Niah Waldman, Bishop Gorman

Amaya Wusstig, Sierra Vista

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.