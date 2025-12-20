Meet the 2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team

Standout performances from Bishop Gorman, Arbor View and Liberty highlight the 2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

First team

Offense

QB: Maika Eugenio, Bishop Gorman — The senior threw for 3,084 yards, 42 touchdowns and completed 74.8 percent of his passes. He is committed to Hawaii and was named the 5A Desert League offensive MVP.

QB: Thaddeus Thatcher, Arbor View – The junior threw for 2,625 yards and 29 touchdowns with a 70 percent completion percentage, and added 605 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. He is committed to Utah.

RB: Noah Cole, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore rushed for 617 yards on 62 carries with five touchdowns.

RB: Brogan Church, Centennial — The senior rushed for 1,065 yards and 12 touchdowns for the 5A region runner-up.

RB: Ezra Sanelivi, Liberty — The junior rushed for 745 yards and 10 touchdowns in eight games and was named the 5A Lake League offensive player of the year. He is a three-star recruit with notable offers from Arizona, BYU and Washington.

RB: Trevin Young, Shadow Ridge — The senior ran for 987 yards on 108 carries with 12 rushing touchdowns and a pair of touchdown catches.

WR: Braxton Bonnett, Foothill — The senior had 1,171 receiving yards on 64 catches with 14 touchdowns.

WR: Zyren Menor, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore has 577 receiving yards on 22 catches with 14 touchdowns. He holds notable offers from Arizona State, Miami (Fla.) and Nebraska.

WR: Brandon Quaglio, Sloan Canyon — The junior had 1,031 receiving yards on 71 catches with 23 touchdowns for the 4A state runner-up.

WR: Kaina Watson, Bishop Gorman — The senior had 951 receiving yards on 52 catches and 10 touchdowns. He holds notable offers from Utah State and Hawaii.

WR: Jayden Williams, Arbor View — The senior had 909 receiving yards on 50 catches with 13 touchdowns. He is a three-star recruit.

ATH: Andres Pollard, Clark — The senior recorded 2,259 all-purpose yards and 18 total touchdowns, and added 29 tackles and four interceptions on defense. He is committed to Stanford and was named the 4A Desert League offensive MVP.

TE: Zac Fares, Arbor View — The junior was a first-team 5A Mountain League tight end with 541 receiving yards on 38 catches with seven touchdowns. He is a four-star recruit with 39 Division I offers.

OL: Dylan Bergquist, Sloan Canyon — The junior was a first-team 4A Lake League lineman that blocked for an offense that averaged 395.8 yards per game.

OL: Devin Entsminger, Bishop Gorman — The senior was a first-team 5A Desert League offensive lineman for an offense that averaged 393.8 yards per game. He is committed to Utah.

OL: Dominic Harris, Clark —The senior was a first-team 4A Desert League lineman for an offense that averaged 336.7 yards per game. He is committed to Washington.

OL: David Pritchard, Liberty — The senior was a first-team 5A Lake League offensive lineman for the league regular-season champion.

OL: Treyton Savea, Bishop Gorman — The junior was a first-team 5A Desert League offensive lineman for an offense that averaged 393.8 yards per game.

OL: Tevita Tausinga, Liberty — The senior was a first-team 5A Lake League offensive lineman for the league regular-season champion.

OL: Jamaree Turner, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore was a first-team 5A Desert League offensive lineman for an offense that averaged 393.8 yards per game. He holds notable offers from Arizona State, Texas Tech and UNLV.

Defense

DL: Jonathan Ioane, Liberty — The junior recorded 29 tackles, 13.5 for loss and seven sacks.

DL: Tani Maafala-Barbasa, Arbor View — The senior was a first-team 5A Mountain League defensive lineman for the Open Division state runner-up. He is committed to Wyoming.

DL: Colton Richter, Shadow Ridge — The junior was a first-team 5A Desert League defensive end with 45 tackles, 20 for loss, seven sacks and six pass deflections.

DL: Robert Smith, Centennial — The senior recorded 74 tackles, 12 for loss, three sacks and three forced fumbles. He is committed to Utah Tech.

DL: Ocean Taufa, Bishop Gorman — The senior recorded 69 tackles, 20 for loss and five sacks. He is committed to Idaho.

DL: Simote Tupou, Sloan Canyon — The sophomore recorded 67 sacks, 32 for loss and led the state with 19 sacks. He is committed to Arizona.

DL: Prince Williams, Bishop Gorman — The senior was the 5A Desert League defensive MVP and recorded 91 tackles, 44 for loss and 13 sacks. He was named the MaxPreps state player of the year and is committed to Arizona.

LB: Christopher Fernandez, Las Vegas High — The senior was a first-team 5A Mountain League linebacker with 93 tackles, 13 for loss and two interceptions. He was named the 5A Mountain League defensive MVP.

LB: Tamatoa Gaoteote, Bishop Gorman — The junior recorded 117 sacks, 17 for loss and three sacks. He holds an offer from Hawaii.

LB: Pierce Lepisi, Liberty — The junior had 44 tackles, 13.5 for loss and six sacks.

LB: Matthew Mason, Faith Lutheran — The senior recorded 107 tackles, nine for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles with a fumble recovery, two defensive touchdowns and three blocked kicks. He is committed to BYU.

LB: Isaiah Ruiz, Shadow Ridge — The junior was a first-team 5A Desert League linebacker with 25 tackles and two interceptions. On offense, he rushed for 940 yards with 10 touchdowns and four touchdown passes.

DB: Rysen Dacosin-Arcala, Liberty — The junior was the 5A Lake League defensive player of the year with 38 tackles, nine for loss, two sacks, six interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

DB: Gavin Day, Faith Lutheran — The senior had 110 tackles, 13 for loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions and three defensive touchdowns. He is committed to Washington.

DB: Brody Dobbs, Foothill — The senior had 99 tackles and nine interceptions for the Open Division state semifinalist.

DB: Teddy Johnson, Arbor View — The senior had 27 tackles, five interceptions and two forced fumbles. He is committed to Idaho State.

DB: Pesi Silva, Jr., Bishop Gorman — The sophomore recorded 33 tackles and four interceptions. He holds offers from Idaho and Hawaii.

DB: Hayden Stepp, Bishop Gorman — The junior was a first-team 5A Desert League selection with 24 tackles. He is a four-star recruit with 36 Division I offers.

DB: Jett Washington, Bishop Gorman — The senior recorded 48 tackles and four interceptions. He is committed to Oregon.

K/P: Brendon Siqueiros, Palo Verde — The junior made six of seven field goals with a long of 59 yards, was 19-for-21 on extra points and placed 15 punts inside the 20-yard line.

Coach of the year

Sam Norris, Arbor View — The first-year coach guided the Aggies to the 5A Mountain League regular-season title and their second straight state title game appearance.

Second team

Offense

QB: Cade Hoshino, Sloan Canyon — The junior threw for 3,146 yards, completing 61.8 percent of his passes and 44 touchdowns. He was named the 4A Lake League offensive MVP.

QB: Tanner Vibabul, Las Vegas High — The senior 5A Mountain League offensive MVP threw for 2,245 yards and 32 touchdowns and rushed for 1,132 yards and 12 touchdowns. The three-star recruit holds offers from Army, Arkansas State, Temple and Air Force.

RB: Greg Cortez, SLAM! Nevada — The junior recorded 965 rushing yards with 11 touchdowns and added five touchdown catches.

RB: Briggs Hickman, Moapa Valley — The junior rushed for 1,370 yards and 17 touchdowns, and had 46 tackles and four interceptions on defense.

RB: Marcus Williams, Desert Pines — The junior rushed for 962 yards in 10 games with nine touchdowns, and added six touchdown catches.

RB: Jermaine Wilson, Jr., Sloan Canyon — The junior rushed for 1,021 yards and 12 touchdowns for the 4A state runner-up.

WR: S’Marion Coleman, Mojave — The junior had 848 receiving yards on 41 catches with seven touchdowns.

WR: Dasean Deayon, Las Vegas High — The junior had 851 receiving yards on 45 catches with 18 touchdowns.

WR: Kellen Iwamuro, Liberty — The senior had 602 receiving yards on 42 catches with nine touchdowns.

WR: Massiah Mingo, Bishop Gorman — The senior had 630 receiving yards on 38 catches and eight touchdowns. He is committed to New Mexico.

WR: Isaiah Nickels, Bishop Gorman — The senior had 509 receiving yards on 33 catches with eight touchdowns. He is committed to Hawaii.

WR: Christian Rhodes, Sloan Canyon — The senior had 951 receiving yards on 60 catches with 15 touchdowns.

ATH: Drew Dixon, Virgin Valley — The junior rushed for 1,393 yards and 15 touchdowns, caught seven touchdown passes and added 33 tackles on defense.

OL: Justin Blakeley, Mojave — The senior was a first-team 5A Desert League offensive lineman.

OL: Angelo DiChristopher, Sloan Canyon — The junior was a second-team 4A Lake League lineman that blocked for an offense that averaged 395.8 yards per game.

OL: Adam Satterlee, Sloan Canyon — The sophomore was a first-team 4A Lake League lineman that blocked for an offense that averaged 395.8 yards per game.

OL: Zach Scott, Coronado — The senior was a first-team 5A Lake League offensive lineman. He is committed to UNLV.

OL: Caden Terry, Arbor View — The senior was a first-team 5A Mountain League offensive lineman for an offense that averaged 392.9 yards per game.

OL: Alijah Tuitele, Mojave — The junior was a first-team 5A Desert League offensive lineman.

OL: Vili Tupou, Sloan Canyon — The senior center was a second-team 4A Lake League lineman that blocked for an offense that averaged 395.8 yards per game.

Defense

DL: J’siah Leasau, Bishop Gorman — The junior recorded 65 tackles, nine for loss and eight sacks.

DL: Andreas Nicolaidis, Bishop Gorman — The senior recorded 57 tackles, 21 for loss and four sacks. He is committed to UNLV.

DL: Poe Purcell, Jr., Bishop Gorman — The senior had 54 tackles, 21 for loss and five sacks. He is committed to UNLV.

DL: Joel Sandoval, Faith Lutheran — The junior posted 60 tackles and led the 5A state runner-up with 26 tackles for loss and nine sacks.

DL: Pita Takafua, Sloan Canyon — The senior recorded 42 tackles, 15 for loss and three sacks for the 4A state runner-up.

DL: Mike Taylor, Desert Pines — The sophomore recorded 29 tackles, seven for loss and six sacks in six games. He is a three-star recruit with notable offers from Oregon, USC and Washington.

LB: Roman Adams, Green Valley — The senior recorded 49 tackles, eight for loss and four sacks.

LB: Mafua Matthews-Mafua, Sierra Vista — The senior had 86 tackles, nine for loss and five interceptions.

LB: Aaron Smith, Shadow Ridge — The senior posted 67 tackles, 13 for loss and four sacks.

LB: Johnny Trumbull, Faith Lutheran — The senior had 93 tackles, 12 for loss, two interceptions and two forced fumbles for the 5A state runner-up.

LB: Aiden Webster, Liberty — The junior had 42 tackles, 12 for loss, 6.5 sacks, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

LB: Peyton Yandall, Desert Pines — The sophomore had 86 tackles, 15 for loss.

DB: Jamari Arnold, Liberty — The sophomore had 17 tackles and five interceptions.

DB: Kamareion Bell, Arbor View — The senior was a two-way athlete, playing a key role at safety and also recording 665 all-purpose yards on offense.

DB: Carter Christensen, Liberty — The sophomore had 49 tackles and five interceptions.

DB: King Kahalewai, Spring Valley — The sophomore had 62 tackles and 10 interceptions with 1,187 and 13 total touchdowns on offense.

DB: Kamil Loud, Bishop Gorman — The junior was a first-team 5A Desert League cornerback for the Open Division state champion.

DB: Maxwell Miles, Centennial — The junior had 77 tackles, six for loss, six interceptions and 10 pass breakups. he has notable Division I college offers from UNLV, San Diego State and Colorado State.

DB: Gavin Rhodes, Sloan Canyon — The senior had 33 tackles, six for loss and seven interceptions for the 4A state runner-up.

K/P: Liam Radke, Faith Lutheran — The junior made six of eight field goals, including two game-winners and was 38 of 42 on point-after attempts. He is committed to play baseball at TCU.

Honorable mention

Tafatoluomalua Atualevao, Liberty

Dallin Bair, Foothill

LaDarrian Bell, Las Vegas High

Brandon Belyeu, Silverado

Hudson Borsari, Bishop Gorman

Ace Brimmer, Faith Lutheran

Aisek Brown, Arbor View

Sam Byington, Green Valley

Jeremiah Cole, Arbor View

Maurice Collins, Legacy

Israel Corona, Liberty

Ula Cox, Shadow Ridge

Kai Cypher, Arbor View

Kieran Daniel, Losee

Tristan Diamond, Spring Valley

Anthony Edwards Jr., SLAM! Nevada

Dillon Elliott, Silverado

Nate Gaines, Las Vegas High

Brandon Garcia, Arbor View

Caleb Green, Sierra Vista

Selby Griego, Liberty

Vincent Hales, Desert Oasis

DaMari Hall, Bishop Gorman

Jayden Healy, Virgin Valley

Zaione Henderson, Legacy

Tag Jensen, Moapa Valley

Ryan Kirk, The Meadows

Aipa Kuloloia, Faith Lutheran

Tayaun Lawrence, Bishop Gorman

Michael Lewis, Green Valley

Jaden Mason, Faith Lutheran

Justin McCullah, Mater East

Azavier McDaniel, Bishop Gorman

Trenton Mitchell, Sierra Vista

James Monaghan IV, Mater East

Chase Neal, Cheyenne

Maximus Paogofie, Liberty

Cameron Pereira, The Meadows

Koby Perry, Virgin Valley

Ellian Pinto Virgin Valley

Caden Rawson, Moapa Valley

Josiah Rivera, Spring Valley

Justin Robbins, Faith Lutheran

Gabriel Rodriguez, Needles

Felix Romero, Clark

Tyson Kame’e Sawyer-Mahoe, Sloan Canyon

Jesse Stewart, Pahranagat Valley

Anthony Taylor, Foothill

Jayden Thomas, Centennial

Seven Thomas, Canyon Springs

Alex Tuimaualuga, Bonanza

Sonny Uranich, Green Valley

Evan Williams, Green Valley

Demier Zamora, Mojave

