Meet the 2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team
Standout performances from Bishop Gorman, Arbor View and Liberty highlight the 2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.
First team
Offense
QB: Maika Eugenio, Bishop Gorman — The senior threw for 3,084 yards, 42 touchdowns and completed 74.8 percent of his passes. He is committed to Hawaii and was named the 5A Desert League offensive MVP.
QB: Thaddeus Thatcher, Arbor View – The junior threw for 2,625 yards and 29 touchdowns with a 70 percent completion percentage, and added 605 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. He is committed to Utah.
RB: Noah Cole, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore rushed for 617 yards on 62 carries with five touchdowns.
RB: Brogan Church, Centennial — The senior rushed for 1,065 yards and 12 touchdowns for the 5A region runner-up.
RB: Ezra Sanelivi, Liberty — The junior rushed for 745 yards and 10 touchdowns in eight games and was named the 5A Lake League offensive player of the year. He is a three-star recruit with notable offers from Arizona, BYU and Washington.
RB: Trevin Young, Shadow Ridge — The senior ran for 987 yards on 108 carries with 12 rushing touchdowns and a pair of touchdown catches.
WR: Braxton Bonnett, Foothill — The senior had 1,171 receiving yards on 64 catches with 14 touchdowns.
WR: Zyren Menor, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore has 577 receiving yards on 22 catches with 14 touchdowns. He holds notable offers from Arizona State, Miami (Fla.) and Nebraska.
WR: Brandon Quaglio, Sloan Canyon — The junior had 1,031 receiving yards on 71 catches with 23 touchdowns for the 4A state runner-up.
WR: Kaina Watson, Bishop Gorman — The senior had 951 receiving yards on 52 catches and 10 touchdowns. He holds notable offers from Utah State and Hawaii.
WR: Jayden Williams, Arbor View — The senior had 909 receiving yards on 50 catches with 13 touchdowns. He is a three-star recruit.
ATH: Andres Pollard, Clark — The senior recorded 2,259 all-purpose yards and 18 total touchdowns, and added 29 tackles and four interceptions on defense. He is committed to Stanford and was named the 4A Desert League offensive MVP.
TE: Zac Fares, Arbor View — The junior was a first-team 5A Mountain League tight end with 541 receiving yards on 38 catches with seven touchdowns. He is a four-star recruit with 39 Division I offers.
OL: Dylan Bergquist, Sloan Canyon — The junior was a first-team 4A Lake League lineman that blocked for an offense that averaged 395.8 yards per game.
OL: Devin Entsminger, Bishop Gorman — The senior was a first-team 5A Desert League offensive lineman for an offense that averaged 393.8 yards per game. He is committed to Utah.
OL: Dominic Harris, Clark —The senior was a first-team 4A Desert League lineman for an offense that averaged 336.7 yards per game. He is committed to Washington.
OL: David Pritchard, Liberty — The senior was a first-team 5A Lake League offensive lineman for the league regular-season champion.
OL: Treyton Savea, Bishop Gorman — The junior was a first-team 5A Desert League offensive lineman for an offense that averaged 393.8 yards per game.
OL: Tevita Tausinga, Liberty — The senior was a first-team 5A Lake League offensive lineman for the league regular-season champion.
OL: Jamaree Turner, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore was a first-team 5A Desert League offensive lineman for an offense that averaged 393.8 yards per game. He holds notable offers from Arizona State, Texas Tech and UNLV.
Defense
DL: Jonathan Ioane, Liberty — The junior recorded 29 tackles, 13.5 for loss and seven sacks.
DL: Tani Maafala-Barbasa, Arbor View — The senior was a first-team 5A Mountain League defensive lineman for the Open Division state runner-up. He is committed to Wyoming.
DL: Colton Richter, Shadow Ridge — The junior was a first-team 5A Desert League defensive end with 45 tackles, 20 for loss, seven sacks and six pass deflections.
DL: Robert Smith, Centennial — The senior recorded 74 tackles, 12 for loss, three sacks and three forced fumbles. He is committed to Utah Tech.
DL: Ocean Taufa, Bishop Gorman — The senior recorded 69 tackles, 20 for loss and five sacks. He is committed to Idaho.
DL: Simote Tupou, Sloan Canyon — The sophomore recorded 67 sacks, 32 for loss and led the state with 19 sacks. He is committed to Arizona.
DL: Prince Williams, Bishop Gorman — The senior was the 5A Desert League defensive MVP and recorded 91 tackles, 44 for loss and 13 sacks. He was named the MaxPreps state player of the year and is committed to Arizona.
LB: Christopher Fernandez, Las Vegas High — The senior was a first-team 5A Mountain League linebacker with 93 tackles, 13 for loss and two interceptions. He was named the 5A Mountain League defensive MVP.
LB: Tamatoa Gaoteote, Bishop Gorman — The junior recorded 117 sacks, 17 for loss and three sacks. He holds an offer from Hawaii.
LB: Pierce Lepisi, Liberty — The junior had 44 tackles, 13.5 for loss and six sacks.
LB: Matthew Mason, Faith Lutheran — The senior recorded 107 tackles, nine for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles with a fumble recovery, two defensive touchdowns and three blocked kicks. He is committed to BYU.
LB: Isaiah Ruiz, Shadow Ridge — The junior was a first-team 5A Desert League linebacker with 25 tackles and two interceptions. On offense, he rushed for 940 yards with 10 touchdowns and four touchdown passes.
DB: Rysen Dacosin-Arcala, Liberty — The junior was the 5A Lake League defensive player of the year with 38 tackles, nine for loss, two sacks, six interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
DB: Gavin Day, Faith Lutheran — The senior had 110 tackles, 13 for loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions and three defensive touchdowns. He is committed to Washington.
DB: Brody Dobbs, Foothill — The senior had 99 tackles and nine interceptions for the Open Division state semifinalist.
DB: Teddy Johnson, Arbor View — The senior had 27 tackles, five interceptions and two forced fumbles. He is committed to Idaho State.
DB: Pesi Silva, Jr., Bishop Gorman — The sophomore recorded 33 tackles and four interceptions. He holds offers from Idaho and Hawaii.
DB: Hayden Stepp, Bishop Gorman — The junior was a first-team 5A Desert League selection with 24 tackles. He is a four-star recruit with 36 Division I offers.
DB: Jett Washington, Bishop Gorman — The senior recorded 48 tackles and four interceptions. He is committed to Oregon.
K/P: Brendon Siqueiros, Palo Verde — The junior made six of seven field goals with a long of 59 yards, was 19-for-21 on extra points and placed 15 punts inside the 20-yard line.
Coach of the year
Sam Norris, Arbor View — The first-year coach guided the Aggies to the 5A Mountain League regular-season title and their second straight state title game appearance.
Second team
Offense
QB: Cade Hoshino, Sloan Canyon — The junior threw for 3,146 yards, completing 61.8 percent of his passes and 44 touchdowns. He was named the 4A Lake League offensive MVP.
QB: Tanner Vibabul, Las Vegas High — The senior 5A Mountain League offensive MVP threw for 2,245 yards and 32 touchdowns and rushed for 1,132 yards and 12 touchdowns. The three-star recruit holds offers from Army, Arkansas State, Temple and Air Force.
RB: Greg Cortez, SLAM! Nevada — The junior recorded 965 rushing yards with 11 touchdowns and added five touchdown catches.
RB: Briggs Hickman, Moapa Valley — The junior rushed for 1,370 yards and 17 touchdowns, and had 46 tackles and four interceptions on defense.
RB: Marcus Williams, Desert Pines — The junior rushed for 962 yards in 10 games with nine touchdowns, and added six touchdown catches.
RB: Jermaine Wilson, Jr., Sloan Canyon — The junior rushed for 1,021 yards and 12 touchdowns for the 4A state runner-up.
WR: S’Marion Coleman, Mojave — The junior had 848 receiving yards on 41 catches with seven touchdowns.
WR: Dasean Deayon, Las Vegas High — The junior had 851 receiving yards on 45 catches with 18 touchdowns.
WR: Kellen Iwamuro, Liberty — The senior had 602 receiving yards on 42 catches with nine touchdowns.
WR: Massiah Mingo, Bishop Gorman — The senior had 630 receiving yards on 38 catches and eight touchdowns. He is committed to New Mexico.
WR: Isaiah Nickels, Bishop Gorman — The senior had 509 receiving yards on 33 catches with eight touchdowns. He is committed to Hawaii.
WR: Christian Rhodes, Sloan Canyon — The senior had 951 receiving yards on 60 catches with 15 touchdowns.
ATH: Drew Dixon, Virgin Valley — The junior rushed for 1,393 yards and 15 touchdowns, caught seven touchdown passes and added 33 tackles on defense.
OL: Justin Blakeley, Mojave — The senior was a first-team 5A Desert League offensive lineman.
OL: Angelo DiChristopher, Sloan Canyon — The junior was a second-team 4A Lake League lineman that blocked for an offense that averaged 395.8 yards per game.
OL: Adam Satterlee, Sloan Canyon — The sophomore was a first-team 4A Lake League lineman that blocked for an offense that averaged 395.8 yards per game.
OL: Zach Scott, Coronado — The senior was a first-team 5A Lake League offensive lineman. He is committed to UNLV.
OL: Caden Terry, Arbor View — The senior was a first-team 5A Mountain League offensive lineman for an offense that averaged 392.9 yards per game.
OL: Alijah Tuitele, Mojave — The junior was a first-team 5A Desert League offensive lineman.
OL: Vili Tupou, Sloan Canyon — The senior center was a second-team 4A Lake League lineman that blocked for an offense that averaged 395.8 yards per game.
Defense
DL: J’siah Leasau, Bishop Gorman — The junior recorded 65 tackles, nine for loss and eight sacks.
DL: Andreas Nicolaidis, Bishop Gorman — The senior recorded 57 tackles, 21 for loss and four sacks. He is committed to UNLV.
DL: Poe Purcell, Jr., Bishop Gorman — The senior had 54 tackles, 21 for loss and five sacks. He is committed to UNLV.
DL: Joel Sandoval, Faith Lutheran — The junior posted 60 tackles and led the 5A state runner-up with 26 tackles for loss and nine sacks.
DL: Pita Takafua, Sloan Canyon — The senior recorded 42 tackles, 15 for loss and three sacks for the 4A state runner-up.
DL: Mike Taylor, Desert Pines — The sophomore recorded 29 tackles, seven for loss and six sacks in six games. He is a three-star recruit with notable offers from Oregon, USC and Washington.
LB: Roman Adams, Green Valley — The senior recorded 49 tackles, eight for loss and four sacks.
LB: Mafua Matthews-Mafua, Sierra Vista — The senior had 86 tackles, nine for loss and five interceptions.
LB: Aaron Smith, Shadow Ridge — The senior posted 67 tackles, 13 for loss and four sacks.
LB: Johnny Trumbull, Faith Lutheran — The senior had 93 tackles, 12 for loss, two interceptions and two forced fumbles for the 5A state runner-up.
LB: Aiden Webster, Liberty — The junior had 42 tackles, 12 for loss, 6.5 sacks, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
LB: Peyton Yandall, Desert Pines — The sophomore had 86 tackles, 15 for loss.
DB: Jamari Arnold, Liberty — The sophomore had 17 tackles and five interceptions.
DB: Kamareion Bell, Arbor View — The senior was a two-way athlete, playing a key role at safety and also recording 665 all-purpose yards on offense.
DB: Carter Christensen, Liberty — The sophomore had 49 tackles and five interceptions.
DB: King Kahalewai, Spring Valley — The sophomore had 62 tackles and 10 interceptions with 1,187 and 13 total touchdowns on offense.
DB: Kamil Loud, Bishop Gorman — The junior was a first-team 5A Desert League cornerback for the Open Division state champion.
DB: Maxwell Miles, Centennial — The junior had 77 tackles, six for loss, six interceptions and 10 pass breakups. he has notable Division I college offers from UNLV, San Diego State and Colorado State.
DB: Gavin Rhodes, Sloan Canyon — The senior had 33 tackles, six for loss and seven interceptions for the 4A state runner-up.
K/P: Liam Radke, Faith Lutheran — The junior made six of eight field goals, including two game-winners and was 38 of 42 on point-after attempts. He is committed to play baseball at TCU.
Honorable mention
Tafatoluomalua Atualevao, Liberty
Dallin Bair, Foothill
LaDarrian Bell, Las Vegas High
Brandon Belyeu, Silverado
Hudson Borsari, Bishop Gorman
Ace Brimmer, Faith Lutheran
Aisek Brown, Arbor View
Sam Byington, Green Valley
Jeremiah Cole, Arbor View
Maurice Collins, Legacy
Israel Corona, Liberty
Ula Cox, Shadow Ridge
Kai Cypher, Arbor View
Kieran Daniel, Losee
Tristan Diamond, Spring Valley
Anthony Edwards Jr., SLAM! Nevada
Dillon Elliott, Silverado
Nate Gaines, Las Vegas High
Brandon Garcia, Arbor View
Caleb Green, Sierra Vista
Selby Griego, Liberty
Vincent Hales, Desert Oasis
DaMari Hall, Bishop Gorman
Jayden Healy, Virgin Valley
Zaione Henderson, Legacy
Tag Jensen, Moapa Valley
Ryan Kirk, The Meadows
Aipa Kuloloia, Faith Lutheran
Tayaun Lawrence, Bishop Gorman
Michael Lewis, Green Valley
Jaden Mason, Faith Lutheran
Justin McCullah, Mater East
Azavier McDaniel, Bishop Gorman
Trenton Mitchell, Sierra Vista
James Monaghan IV, Mater East
Chase Neal, Cheyenne
Maximus Paogofie, Liberty
Cameron Pereira, The Meadows
Koby Perry, Virgin Valley
Ellian Pinto Virgin Valley
Caden Rawson, Moapa Valley
Josiah Rivera, Spring Valley
Justin Robbins, Faith Lutheran
Gabriel Rodriguez, Needles
Felix Romero, Clark
Tyson Kame’e Sawyer-Mahoe, Sloan Canyon
Jesse Stewart, Pahranagat Valley
Anthony Taylor, Foothill
Jayden Thomas, Centennial
Seven Thomas, Canyon Springs
Alex Tuimaualuga, Bonanza
Sonny Uranich, Green Valley
Evan Williams, Green Valley
Demier Zamora, Mojave
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.