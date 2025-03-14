Meet the 2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls basketball team

Standout performances from Centennial, Democracy Prep and Bishop Gorman highlight the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls basketball team.

Democracy Prep's Keonni Lewis (0) drives past Centennial's D'Arrah Mitchell (3) during the first half of their NIAA girls basketball game at Democracy Prep, on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. Centennial won 59-56. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Democracy Prep point guard Bray'ana Miles (3) eyes the basket during a girls basketball game between Democracy Prep and Liberty Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Democracy Prep forward ZhaNea Burrell (25) tries to keep the ball from Liberty guard Satsuki Bradley (4) during a girls basketball game between Democracy Prep and Liberty Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge forward Jaslyn Jefferson (10) celebrates after scoring during the first half of a Class 5A girls basketball state quarterfinal game against Liberty on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, at Shadow Ridge High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Faith Lutheran's Emma Herpin is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls basketball team.

Bishop Gorman's Kenzee Holton is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls basketball team.

Legacy's Alabama Nieves is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls basketball team.

Legacy coach Tiffany Richardson is the coach of the year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls basketball team.

Bishop Gorman's Aaliah Spaight is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls basketball team.

Centennial's D'Arrah Mitchell is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls basketball team.

Centennial's Nation Williams is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls basketball team.

Centennial's Sanai Branch is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls basketball team.

Spring Valley's Mia Ervin is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls basketball team.

Centennial forward Nation Williams (24) elevates for a shot over Bishop Gorman center Aubrey Johnson (32) during the second half of their NIAA girl's basketball game at Coronado High School on Saturday, Jan.11, 2025, Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

First team

Satsuki Bradley, Liberty — The senior first-team All-5A guard averaged 11.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Sanai Branch, Centennial — The junior first-team All-5A guard averaged 12.1 points for the 5A state champion.

Mia Ervin, Spring Valley — The senior first-team All-5A guard averaged 19.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 steals.

Emma Herpin, Faith Lutheran — The senior first-team All-5A guard averaged 16 points and 6.3 rebounds for the 5A state semifinalist.

Kenzee Holton, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore first-team All-5A guard averaged 10.3 points, 3.1 assists and 2.6 steals for the 5A state semifinalist.

Jaslyn Jefferson, Shadow Ridge — The junior first-team All-5A forward averaged 17.4 points and helped the Mustangs finish fourth in the 5A Southern League.

Keonni Lewis, Democracy Prep — The junior first-team All-5A guard averaged 12.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 4.7 steals for the 5A state runner-up. She holds Division I offers from SMU, Loyola Marymount, La Salle and George Washington.

Bray’ana Miles, Democracy Prep — The junior first-team All-5A guard averaged 13.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.6 steals and shot 51 percent from the floor for the 5A state runner-up.

D’Arrah Mitchell, Centennial — The freshman guard and 5A defensive player of the year averaged 11.7 points, 4.0 assists and 2.3 steals for the 5A state champion.

Alabama Nieves, Legacy — The senior 4A Sky League co-player of the year averaged 19.6 points and shot 54 percent from the floor for the 4A state champion.

Aaliah Spaight, Bishop Gorman — The junior guard and 5A offensive player of the year averaged 19 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 4.0 steals and shot 52 percent from the field. She holds notable Division I offers from Texas Tech, Ole Miss, Louisville and Georgia.

Nation Williams, Centennial — The 5A MVP and Nevada Gatorade player of the year averaged 17.3 points and 10.4 rebounds for the 5A state champion. The sophomore forward holds notable offers from South Carolina, Notre Dame, UCLA and Tennessee.

Coach of the year

Tiffany Richardson, Legacy — Guided Legacy to the 4A state title, the school’s first girls basketball title. The Longhorns finished 27-7 and claimed the 4A Sky League and Southern Region titles.

Second team

Addysen Carr, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore second-team All-5A guard averaged 8.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the 5A state semifinalist.

Taylor Dagons, Rancho — The senior first-team All-4A Southern Region guard averaged 19.7 points and 11 rebounds.

Aryanna Edwards, Democracy Prep — The junior second-team All-5A guard averaged 7.6 points for the 5A state runner-up.

Avery Freeman, Shadow Ridge — The freshman second-team All-5A guard averaged 16.4 points.

Donnayja Gibson, Sierra Vista — The first-team All-4A Mountain League guard averaged 20.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.9 steals.

Laila Gines, Legacy — The 4A Southern Region co-player of the year averaged 12.5 points and 4.8 rebounds for the 4A state champion.

Jayla Lewis, Losee — The junior 4A Sky League co-player of the year averaged 16.6 points, 7.6 steals and 6.6 assists for the 4A state semifinalist.

Scarlet Lopez, Coronado — The junior second-team All-5A guard averaged 13.1 points per game.

Trista Mabry, Legacy — The 4A Southern Region co-player of the year averaged 9.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.9 blocks for the 4A state champion.

Amija Macon, Mater East — The freshman first team All-3A state and Southern Region guard averaged 21.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.4 blocks for the 3A state champion.

Savannah Searcy, Bishop Gorman — The senior second-team All-5A forward averaged 8.1 points and 6.5 rebounds for the 5A state semifinalist.

Ayla Williams, Centennial — The senior second-team All-5A forward averaged 6.8 points and 8.4 rebounds for the 5A state champion. She is committed to the University of San Diego.

Honorable mention

Tia Cleveland, Losee

Claire Cox, Moapa Valley

Ariyanah Custard, Canyon Springs

Stephanie Ezugha, Foothill

Myla Faught, Mater East

Mia Frias, Basic

Mya Harper, Desert Pines

Hannah Heiselbetz, Foothill

LaNiah Hicks, Democracy Prep

Sariyah Johnson, Las Vegas High

Kiera Kauhi, Cimarron-Memorial

Laila Lwaba, Western

Taveah Oliver, Desert Pines

Ava Noel, Virgin Valley

Jasmine Ponce, Cimarron-Memorial

Bella Robinson, Coral Academy

London Scott, Mater East

Ella Smith, Democracy Prep

Sabrina Stewart, Del Sol

Tavara Swonger, SLAM! Nevada

Ricana Taylor, Del Sol

Hannah Waite, Virgin Valley

Morgan White, Del Sol

Ajalee Williams, Legacy

Kamilyah Williams, Basic

Madi Wright, Virgin Valley

