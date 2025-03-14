Meet the 2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls basketball team
Standout performances from Centennial, Democracy Prep and Bishop Gorman highlight the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls basketball team.
First team
Satsuki Bradley, Liberty — The senior first-team All-5A guard averaged 11.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
Sanai Branch, Centennial — The junior first-team All-5A guard averaged 12.1 points for the 5A state champion.
Mia Ervin, Spring Valley — The senior first-team All-5A guard averaged 19.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 steals.
Emma Herpin, Faith Lutheran — The senior first-team All-5A guard averaged 16 points and 6.3 rebounds for the 5A state semifinalist.
Kenzee Holton, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore first-team All-5A guard averaged 10.3 points, 3.1 assists and 2.6 steals for the 5A state semifinalist.
Jaslyn Jefferson, Shadow Ridge — The junior first-team All-5A forward averaged 17.4 points and helped the Mustangs finish fourth in the 5A Southern League.
Keonni Lewis, Democracy Prep — The junior first-team All-5A guard averaged 12.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 4.7 steals for the 5A state runner-up. She holds Division I offers from SMU, Loyola Marymount, La Salle and George Washington.
Bray’ana Miles, Democracy Prep — The junior first-team All-5A guard averaged 13.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.6 steals and shot 51 percent from the floor for the 5A state runner-up.
D’Arrah Mitchell, Centennial — The freshman guard and 5A defensive player of the year averaged 11.7 points, 4.0 assists and 2.3 steals for the 5A state champion.
Alabama Nieves, Legacy — The senior 4A Sky League co-player of the year averaged 19.6 points and shot 54 percent from the floor for the 4A state champion.
Aaliah Spaight, Bishop Gorman — The junior guard and 5A offensive player of the year averaged 19 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 4.0 steals and shot 52 percent from the field. She holds notable Division I offers from Texas Tech, Ole Miss, Louisville and Georgia.
Nation Williams, Centennial — The 5A MVP and Nevada Gatorade player of the year averaged 17.3 points and 10.4 rebounds for the 5A state champion. The sophomore forward holds notable offers from South Carolina, Notre Dame, UCLA and Tennessee.
Coach of the year
Tiffany Richardson, Legacy — Guided Legacy to the 4A state title, the school’s first girls basketball title. The Longhorns finished 27-7 and claimed the 4A Sky League and Southern Region titles.
Second team
Addysen Carr, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore second-team All-5A guard averaged 8.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the 5A state semifinalist.
Taylor Dagons, Rancho — The senior first-team All-4A Southern Region guard averaged 19.7 points and 11 rebounds.
Aryanna Edwards, Democracy Prep — The junior second-team All-5A guard averaged 7.6 points for the 5A state runner-up.
Avery Freeman, Shadow Ridge — The freshman second-team All-5A guard averaged 16.4 points.
Donnayja Gibson, Sierra Vista — The first-team All-4A Mountain League guard averaged 20.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.9 steals.
Laila Gines, Legacy — The 4A Southern Region co-player of the year averaged 12.5 points and 4.8 rebounds for the 4A state champion.
Jayla Lewis, Losee — The junior 4A Sky League co-player of the year averaged 16.6 points, 7.6 steals and 6.6 assists for the 4A state semifinalist.
Scarlet Lopez, Coronado — The junior second-team All-5A guard averaged 13.1 points per game.
Trista Mabry, Legacy — The 4A Southern Region co-player of the year averaged 9.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.9 blocks for the 4A state champion.
Amija Macon, Mater East — The freshman first team All-3A state and Southern Region guard averaged 21.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.4 blocks for the 3A state champion.
Savannah Searcy, Bishop Gorman — The senior second-team All-5A forward averaged 8.1 points and 6.5 rebounds for the 5A state semifinalist.
Ayla Williams, Centennial — The senior second-team All-5A forward averaged 6.8 points and 8.4 rebounds for the 5A state champion. She is committed to the University of San Diego.
Honorable mention
Tia Cleveland, Losee
Claire Cox, Moapa Valley
Ariyanah Custard, Canyon Springs
Stephanie Ezugha, Foothill
Myla Faught, Mater East
Mia Frias, Basic
Mya Harper, Desert Pines
Hannah Heiselbetz, Foothill
LaNiah Hicks, Democracy Prep
Sariyah Johnson, Las Vegas High
Kiera Kauhi, Cimarron-Memorial
Laila Lwaba, Western
Taveah Oliver, Desert Pines
Ava Noel, Virgin Valley
Jasmine Ponce, Cimarron-Memorial
Bella Robinson, Coral Academy
London Scott, Mater East
Ella Smith, Democracy Prep
Sabrina Stewart, Del Sol
Tavara Swonger, SLAM! Nevada
Ricana Taylor, Del Sol
Hannah Waite, Virgin Valley
Morgan White, Del Sol
Ajalee Williams, Legacy
Kamilyah Williams, Basic
Madi Wright, Virgin Valley
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.