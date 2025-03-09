Meet the 2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls bowling team

Standout performances from Coronado, Palo Verde and Del Sol highlight the 2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls bowling team.

Desert Oasis' Desirae Hunt is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls bowling team.

Del Sol's Hannah Baum is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls bowling team.

Coronado's Calee Berry is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls bowling team.

Coronado coach Nicholas Elefantis is the coach of the year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls bowling team.

Palo Verde's Wing Yiu Lee is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls bowling team.

Palo Verde bowler Wing Yiu Lee smiles as she gets ready to prep her ball during high school bowling individual state championships at the Orleans Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado bowler Calee Berry bowls during high school bowling individual state championships at the Orleans Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

First team

Hannah Baum, Del Sol — The junior won the 4A individual state title and led 4A with a 171 pin average.

Calee Berry, Coronado — The junior won the 5A individual state title, helped lead the Cougars to the 5A team state title and led 5A with a 175.2 pin average.

Desirae Hunt, Desert Oasis — The junior reached the semifinals of the 5A individual state tournament and was third in 5A with a 168.4 regular season pin average.

Wing Yiu Lee, Palo Verde — The junior finished second in the 5A individual state tournament and was second in 5A with a 169 pin average.

Sophia Medellin, Liberty — The junior was fourth in 5A with a 168.3 pin average and qualified for the 5A individual state tournament.

Coach of the year

Nicholas Elefantis, Coronado – Guided the Cougars to the 5A team state title, their fourth overall and first since 2008.

Second team

Kayla Couch, Arbor View — The senior finished third in the 5A individual state tournament.

Noel Gregorich, Clark – The senior finished seventh in 5A with a 157.1 pin average and helped the Chargers reach the state title match.

Jordynn Hernandez, Shadow Ridge – The junior finished sixth in 5A with a 161.5 regular season pin average and helped the Mustangs reach the state semifinals.

Jessica Read, Palo Verde — The freshman finished fifth in 5A with a 162.2 pin average and helped the Panthers reach the state semifinals.

Cayla Sylvain, The Meadows — The junior won the 3A individual state title and was second in 3A with a 155.8 pin average.

Honorable mention

Eliana Au, Coronado

Kloe-Belle Yabut, Palo Verde

Deliarose Colonna, Silverado

Emily Herring, Foothill

Yerim Jung, The Meadows

Samantha Katz, Silverado

Kaylen Lilly, Coronado

Olivia Liu, Clark

Eliana Lopez, Losee

Jesenya McGuigan, Mojave

Mariah McGuigan, Mojave

Kendall Parker, Las Vegas High

Valery Ramirez, Green Valley

Sunshine Rivera, Del Sol

Aubrey Sparks, Tech

