Meet the 2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls bowling team
Standout performances from Coronado, Palo Verde and Del Sol highlight the 2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls bowling team.
First team
Hannah Baum, Del Sol — The junior won the 4A individual state title and led 4A with a 171 pin average.
Calee Berry, Coronado — The junior won the 5A individual state title, helped lead the Cougars to the 5A team state title and led 5A with a 175.2 pin average.
Desirae Hunt, Desert Oasis — The junior reached the semifinals of the 5A individual state tournament and was third in 5A with a 168.4 regular season pin average.
Wing Yiu Lee, Palo Verde — The junior finished second in the 5A individual state tournament and was second in 5A with a 169 pin average.
Sophia Medellin, Liberty — The junior was fourth in 5A with a 168.3 pin average and qualified for the 5A individual state tournament.
Coach of the year
Nicholas Elefantis, Coronado – Guided the Cougars to the 5A team state title, their fourth overall and first since 2008.
Second team
Kayla Couch, Arbor View — The senior finished third in the 5A individual state tournament.
Noel Gregorich, Clark – The senior finished seventh in 5A with a 157.1 pin average and helped the Chargers reach the state title match.
Jordynn Hernandez, Shadow Ridge – The junior finished sixth in 5A with a 161.5 regular season pin average and helped the Mustangs reach the state semifinals.
Jessica Read, Palo Verde — The freshman finished fifth in 5A with a 162.2 pin average and helped the Panthers reach the state semifinals.
Cayla Sylvain, The Meadows — The junior won the 3A individual state title and was second in 3A with a 155.8 pin average.
Honorable mention
Eliana Au, Coronado
Kloe-Belle Yabut, Palo Verde
Deliarose Colonna, Silverado
Emily Herring, Foothill
Yerim Jung, The Meadows
Samantha Katz, Silverado
Kaylen Lilly, Coronado
Olivia Liu, Clark
Eliana Lopez, Losee
Jesenya McGuigan, Mojave
Mariah McGuigan, Mojave
Kendall Parker, Las Vegas High
Valery Ramirez, Green Valley
Sunshine Rivera, Del Sol
Aubrey Sparks, Tech
