Meet the 2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls golf team
Standout performances from Bishop Gorman, Coronado and Faith Lutheran highlight the 2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls golf team.
First team
Berlin Biddinger, Coronado — The junior finished second at the Class 5A Southern Region meet and third at the 5A state tournament to help the Cougars win the team state title and finish first in the 5A Desert League regular-season standings.
Sol Choi, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore tied for sixth at the 5A Southern Region tournament, 22nd at the 5A state tournament and was fifth in the 5A Mountain League regular-season standings.
Macy Garth, Faith Lutheran — The senior finished fourth at the 5A Southern Region tournament, tied for eighth at the 5A state meet and was third in the 5A Mountain League regular-season standings.
Samantha Harris, Bishop Gorman — The senior won the 5A individual state title, finished fifth at the 5A Southern Region tournament and was second in the 5A Mountain League regular-season standings. She is committed to Dartmouth.
Alliah Jordan, Clark — The senior finished 13th at the 5A Southern Region tournament, sixth at the 5A state tournament and was second in the 5A Desert League regular-season standings. She is committed to Howard.
Grace Oh, Coronado — The sophomore finished 11th at the 5A Southern Region tournament, tied for fourth at the 5A state tournament to help the Cougars win the 5A team state title and was third in the 5A Desert League regular-season standings.
Tiffany Park, Bishop Gorman — The freshman finished tied for sixth at the 5A Southern Region tournament, was 14th at the 5A state meet and fourth in the 5A Mountain League regular-season standings.
Maddie Perez, Faith Lutheran — The junior won the 5A Southern Region individual title, finished second at state and first in the 5A Mountain League regular-season standings. She was named the 5A player of the year by the coaches.
Coach of the year
Rusty Andersen, Coronado — Guided the Cougars to a fifth straight 5A team state title with only four golfers.
Second team
Rivers Common, Palo Verde — The senior finished third at the 5A Southern Region tournament, 17th at the 5A state meet and sixth in the 5A Desert League regular-season standings. She is committed to Southeastern University (Florida).
Alexa Hart, Coronado — The sophomore finished eighth at the 5A Southern Region tournament, tied for 15th at the 5A state meet and was fifth in the 5A Desert League-regular season standings.
Emmerson Hinds, Boulder City — The senior won her third 3A individual state and Southern Region titles and was first in the 3A Southern League regular-season standings. She is committed to UNLV and was named the 3A player of the year by the coaches.
Kenzie Perez, Faith Lutheran — The freshman finished 12th at the 5A Southern Region tournament, tied for 11th at the 5A state meet and was sixth in the 5A Mountain League regular-season standings.
Sophia Medlin, Coronado — The junior finished tied for ninth at the 5A Southern Region tournament, was seventh at the 5A state meet and fourth in the 5A Desert League regular-season standings.
Mailee Nguyen, Desert Oasis — The freshman finished second at the 4A state tournament to help the Diamondbacks win the team title and took second in the 4A Desert League regular-season standings.
Mackenzie Wilkinson, Silverado — The freshman finished third at the 4A state tournament and first in the 4A Mountain League regular-season standings.
Taelor Williams, Sierra Vista — The junior won the 4A individual state title and finished first in the 4A Desert League regular-season standings.
Honorable Mention
Emma Allen, Clark
Amelia Chen, Bishop Gorman
Matty DeNunzio, Liberty
Riley Elder, Boulder City
Anastasia Goebel, Rancho
Sophia Gronowski, Bishop Gorman
Abby Lytle, Faith Lutheran
Paviah Mardirossian, Faith Lutheran
Makenzie Martorano, Boulder City
Chaemin Park, Palo Verde
Kali Patterson, Legacy
Sage Perry, Palo Verde
Caris Pollock, Spring Valley
Ellie Prosser, Liberty
Layla Prosser, Liberty
Holly Rodriguez, Shadow Ridge
Davie Slack, Virgin Valley
Morgen Terrill, Boulder City
Kara Tien, SECTA
Alyson Wasserburger, Bishop Gorman
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.