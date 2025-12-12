Meet the 2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls golf team

Faith Lutheran's Macy Garth chips a ball onto the green during the 5A girls golf state tournament at the Boulder Creek Golf Club on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Faith Lutheran's Madison Perez sinks her last putt to win during the final round of the 5A girls golf Southern Region meet at Aliante Golf Club on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado's Grace Oh is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls golf team. (Coronado girls golf photo).

Coronado coach Rusty Andersen is the coach of the year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls golf team. (Coronado girl golf photo).

Palo Verde's Rivers Common, Faith Lutheran's Macy Garth, Coronado's Berlin Biddinger, Faith Lutheran's Madison Perez, Bishop Gorman's Samantha Harris and Bishop Gorman's Sol Choi are the top six golfers during the final round of the 5A girls golf Southern Region meet at Aliante Golf Club on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

First team

Berlin Biddinger, Coronado — The junior finished second at the Class 5A Southern Region meet and third at the 5A state tournament to help the Cougars win the team state title and finish first in the 5A Desert League regular-season standings.

Sol Choi, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore tied for sixth at the 5A Southern Region tournament, 22nd at the 5A state tournament and was fifth in the 5A Mountain League regular-season standings.

Macy Garth, Faith Lutheran — The senior finished fourth at the 5A Southern Region tournament, tied for eighth at the 5A state meet and was third in the 5A Mountain League regular-season standings.

Samantha Harris, Bishop Gorman — The senior won the 5A individual state title, finished fifth at the 5A Southern Region tournament and was second in the 5A Mountain League regular-season standings. She is committed to Dartmouth.

Alliah Jordan, Clark — The senior finished 13th at the 5A Southern Region tournament, sixth at the 5A state tournament and was second in the 5A Desert League regular-season standings. She is committed to Howard.

Grace Oh, Coronado — The sophomore finished 11th at the 5A Southern Region tournament, tied for fourth at the 5A state tournament to help the Cougars win the 5A team state title and was third in the 5A Desert League regular-season standings.

Tiffany Park, Bishop Gorman — The freshman finished tied for sixth at the 5A Southern Region tournament, was 14th at the 5A state meet and fourth in the 5A Mountain League regular-season standings.

Maddie Perez, Faith Lutheran — The junior won the 5A Southern Region individual title, finished second at state and first in the 5A Mountain League regular-season standings. She was named the 5A player of the year by the coaches.

Coach of the year

Rusty Andersen, Coronado — Guided the Cougars to a fifth straight 5A team state title with only four golfers.

Second team

Rivers Common, Palo Verde — The senior finished third at the 5A Southern Region tournament, 17th at the 5A state meet and sixth in the 5A Desert League regular-season standings. She is committed to Southeastern University (Florida).

Alexa Hart, Coronado — The sophomore finished eighth at the 5A Southern Region tournament, tied for 15th at the 5A state meet and was fifth in the 5A Desert League-regular season standings.

Emmerson Hinds, Boulder City — The senior won her third 3A individual state and Southern Region titles and was first in the 3A Southern League regular-season standings. She is committed to UNLV and was named the 3A player of the year by the coaches.

Kenzie Perez, Faith Lutheran — The freshman finished 12th at the 5A Southern Region tournament, tied for 11th at the 5A state meet and was sixth in the 5A Mountain League regular-season standings.

Sophia Medlin, Coronado — The junior finished tied for ninth at the 5A Southern Region tournament, was seventh at the 5A state meet and fourth in the 5A Desert League regular-season standings.

Mailee Nguyen, Desert Oasis — The freshman finished second at the 4A state tournament to help the Diamondbacks win the team title and took second in the 4A Desert League regular-season standings.

Mackenzie Wilkinson, Silverado — The freshman finished third at the 4A state tournament and first in the 4A Mountain League regular-season standings.

Taelor Williams, Sierra Vista — The junior won the 4A individual state title and finished first in the 4A Desert League regular-season standings.

Honorable Mention

Emma Allen, Clark

Amelia Chen, Bishop Gorman

Matty DeNunzio, Liberty

Riley Elder, Boulder City

Anastasia Goebel, Rancho

Sophia Gronowski, Bishop Gorman

Abby Lytle, Faith Lutheran

Paviah Mardirossian, Faith Lutheran

Makenzie Martorano, Boulder City

Chaemin Park, Palo Verde

Kali Patterson, Legacy

Sage Perry, Palo Verde

Caris Pollock, Spring Valley

Ellie Prosser, Liberty

Layla Prosser, Liberty

Holly Rodriguez, Shadow Ridge

Davie Slack, Virgin Valley

Morgen Terrill, Boulder City

Kara Tien, SECTA

Alyson Wasserburger, Bishop Gorman

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.