Meet the 2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls soccer team
Standout performances from Faith Lutheran and Coronado highlight the 2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls soccer team.
First team
Kloe Abdalla, Faith Lutheran — The junior was named the Class 5A player of the year by the coaches and helped the Crusaders win the state title. She is committed to Kansas.
Posie Armstrong, Faith Lutheran — The senior defender was a 5A all-state selection for the 5A state champion.
Julia Anfinson, Faith Lutheran — The junior scored 14 goals for the 5A state champion.
Anabelle Coe, Faith Lutheran — The senior was a first-team All-5A league midfielder to help the Crusaders win the 5A state title. She is committed to California Lutheran.
Cate Gusick, Coronado — The senior was named the 5A defensive player of the year for the 5A state runner-up. She is committed to Montana.
Emma Flannery, Bishop Gorman — The senior midfielder was a 5A all-state selection with six goals and 11 assists. She is committed to UNLV.
Allison Kleiner, Coronado — The senior was a 5A all-state selection for the 5A state runner-up. She is committed to Vanderbilt.
Emily Marks, Arbor View — The junior was named the 5A goalie of the year and helped the Aggies finish third in the 5A Southern League.
Kenadie Mashore, Doral Academy — The senior goalie was named the 4A player of the year. She recorded 14 shutouts and 141 saves for the 4A Southern Region and state champion.
Daniela Mayorga, Canyon Springs — The senior scored 67 goals, a state record in a season by a player in the top classification (5A/4A), and added 27 assists.
Jazmine McCallum, Coronado — The senior midfielder was a 5A all-state selection for the 5A state runner-up.
Alexandra Milano, Coronado — The senior midfielder was a 5A all-state selection for the 5A state runner-up.
Olivia Petty, Faith Lutheran — The 5A all-state goalie recorded 74 saves and allowed six goals in 20 games for the 5A state champion.
Allie Rabe, Faith Lutheran — The senior defender was a 5A all-state selection for the 5A state champion. She is committed to UC Irvine.
Ella Schultz, Coronado — The junior defender was a 5A all-state selection for the 5A state runner-up.
Olivia Stark, Faith Lutheran — The senior 5A offensive player of the year scored 22 goals and added 14 assists for the 5A state champion. She is committed to UC Irvine.
Taylor Takahashi, Coronado — The sophomore scored a team-high 17 goals and added seven assists for the 5A state runner-up.
Sienna Turco, Doral Academy — The senior was named the 4A Mountain League offensive player of the year and scored 50 goals and added 18 assists for the 4A Southern Region and state champion.
Coach of the year
Kurt Divich, Doral Academy – Guided the Dragons to the Class 4A Southern Region and state titles, the program’s first state title.
Second team
Audrey Ancell, Green Valley — The senior was named the 4A Desert League defensive player of the year as the Gators allowed just eight goals in 18 games.
Taylor Bringhurst, Palo Verde — The senior was the 4A Sky League goalie of the year and helped the Panthers reach the state tournament.
Darien Cox, Green Valley — The senior was named the 4A Desert League offensive player of the year and scored 27 goals and 13 assists.
Gianna Davis, Doral Academy — The senior was a 4A all-state defender to help the Dragons win the 4A Southern Region and state titles.
Olivia Gastwirth, Palo Verde — The sophomore was named the 4A Sky League offensive player of the year and scored 34 goals to help the Panthers reach the state tournament.
Olivia Geeb, Green Valley — The senior was named the 4A Desert League goalie of the year as the Gators allowed just eight goals in 18 games.
Devyn Giraldo, Bishop Gorman — The senior was a 5A all-state selection who scored 10 goals.
Peyton Hedstrom, Doral Academy — The junior was a 4A all-state defender who helped the Dragons win the 4A Southern Region and state titles.
Taylor Johnson, Shadow Ridge — The senior was a 5A all-state selection for the state semifinalist. She is committed to Utah Tech.
Brooke Kramer, Liberty — The senior was a 5A all-state goalie. She is committed to UNLV.
Cristal Lara, SECTA — The senior scored 38 goals and led the state with 39 assists.
Elliott Lujan, Faith Lutheran — The senior scored nine goals and had six assists for the 5A state champion. She is committed to St. Mary’s (California).
Alayna Malloy, Centennial — The freshman scored 12 goals for the 5A state semifinalist.
Danielle Morales, Arbor View — The junior was a 5A all-state selection and scored seven goals.
Dasha Rosas, Doral Academy — The junior scored 19 goals and added 18 assists to help the Dragons win the 4A Southern Region and state titles.
Briana Salguero, Equipo Academy — The senior was the 3A region player of the year and scored 29 goals and added 15 assists to help the Yeti reach the state tournament.
Sophia Sachs, Arbor View — The junior was a 5A all-state selection and scored seven goals.
Aleah Warner, Bishop Gorman — The freshman scored nine goals and was a 5A all-league selection.
Honorable mention
Sophia Aragon, Sierra Vista
Grace Aznarez, Palo Verde
Anabel Alvarez Leon, Cimarron-Memorial
Melina Clavel, SECTA
Kimberly Dominguez, Eldorado
Emily Farnsworth, Las Vegas High
Lilian Foss, Coronado
Hannah Gutierrez, Silverado
Paige Hooiman, Silverado
Jasmyne Johnson, Basic
Linita Kioa, Virgin Valley
Briana Lee, Faith Lutheran
Layla Lindsey, Arbor View
Alexandra Miranda, Centennial
Ella Ostler, Eldorado
Melanie Mendez, Equipo Academy
Angelie Mendoza, Palo Verde
Caitlynn Nick, Palo Verde
Ryan Neel, Coronado
Natalie Rodriguez, Canyon Springs
Alexa Sandoval, Las Vegas High
Lupita Silveyra, Virgin Valley
Isabella Simental, Sierra Vista
Harmony Taylor, Shadow Ridge
Sanyi Thompson, Doral Academy
Natalia Vallin, Pahrump Valley
Xophia Vong, Eldorado
