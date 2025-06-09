Meet the 2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls swimming and diving team

Standout performances from Coronado, Arbor View and Faith Lutheran highlight the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls swimming and diving team.

Arbor View's Sienna Zauder is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls swimming and diving team.

Arbor View's Alexandria Kauffman is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls swimming and diving team.

Doral Academy's Emery Vannah is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls swimming and diving team.

Doral Academy coach Meredith Harper is the Coach of the Year on the the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls swimming and diving team.

Coronado's Ana Schulz is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls swimming and diving team.

Coronado's Addison Holmes is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls swimming and diving team.

Coronado's Lia Carrington is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls swimming and diving team.

Palo Verde's Veronica Avra is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls swimming and diving team.

Coronado's Grace Carrington is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls swimming and diving team.

Coronado's Sophia Pinter is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls swimming and diving team.

Centennial's Bella Benes is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls swimming and diving team.

Faith Lutheran's Summer Mudadu is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls swimming and diving team.

Faith Lutheran's Makenna Sherman is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls swimming and diving team.

Faith Lutheran sophomore Summer Mudadu competes in the 500-yard freestyle during the swim meet on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at Pavilion Center Pool in Las Vegas, NV. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

First team

Veronica Avra, Palo Verde — The senior finished third in the 100-yard butterfly (58.47), fourth in the 50-yard freestyle (25.01) and helped the Panthers finish second in the 400-yard freestyle (3:38.96) and third in the 200-yard freestyle (1:41.55) relays at the Class 5A state meet.

Bella Benes, Centennial — The junior won the 5A state individual title in the 1-meter dive (394.25 points).

Grace Carrington, Coronado — The junior won the 5A state title in the 50-yard freestyle (23.65) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:05.07) and helped the Cougars win the 200-yard (1:37.95) and 400-yard (3:31.71) freestyle relays.

Lia Carrington, Coronado — The freshman helped the Cougars win the 5A state title in the 200-yard medley (1:47.87) and 400-yard freestyle (3:31.71) relays and finished third in the 50-yard freestyle (24.67) and 100-yard freestyle (54.22).

Addison Holmes, Coronado — The senior helped the Cougars win the 5A state title in the 200-yard medley (1:47.87) and 200-yard freestyle (1:37.95) relays and finished third in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:07.35) and fifth in the 200-yard IM (2:11.42). She is committed to Southern Indiana University.

Alexandria Kauffman, Arbor View — The sophomore finished second in the 500-yard freestyle (5:03.95), sixth in the 100-yard butterfly (59.47) and helped the Aggies finish third in the 400-yard freestyle (3:39.92) and fourth in the 200-yard medley (1:54.59) relays at the 5A state meet.

Summer Mudadu, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore won the 5A state title in the 200-yard (1:50.95) and 500-yard (4:56.64) freestyles for the second straight year. She also helped the Crusaders finish third in the 200-yard medley relay (1:53.03).

Sophia Pinter, Coronado — The senior helped the Cougars win the 5A state title in the 200-yard medley (1:47.87) and 400-yard freestyle (3:31.71) relays and finished second in the 100-yard freestyle (53.55) and fourth in the 100-yard backstroke (58.96).

Ana Schulz, Coronado — The junior helped the Cougars win the 5A state title in the 200-yard (1:37.95) and 400-yard (3:31.71) freestyle relays and finished second in the 200-yard freestyle (1:54.15) and third in the 100-yard backstroke (57.45).

Makenna Sherman, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore finished fourth in the 100-yard butterfly (58.58), fourth in the 200-yard IM (2:08.77) and helped the Crusaders finish third in the 200-yard medley relay (1:53.03) at the 5A state meet.

Emery Vannah, Doral Academy — The junior won the 4A state title in the 100-yard butterfly (55.32) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:06.25). She also helped the Dragons win the 200-yard medley relay (1:58.78).

Sienna Zauder, Arbor View — The sophomore won the 5A state title in the 100-yard freestyle (52.89), finished second in the 50-yard freestyle (23.86) and helped the Aggies finish second in the 200-yard (1:39.97) and third in the 400-yard (3:39.92) freestyle relays.

Coach of the year

Meredith Harper, Doral Academy — She guided the Dragons to their second straight Class 4A team state title.

Second team

Alya Andrade, Virgin Valley — The sophomore won the 3A state title in the 100-yard butterfly (1:02.82), finished third in the 200-yard IM (2:24.86) and helped the Bulldogs win the 200-yard medley relay (1:59.99) and finish second in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:49.76).

Jaylen Angelias, Doral Academy — The freshman won the 4A state title in the 100-yard (56.06) and 200-yard (2:00.72) freestyles. She also helped the Dragons win the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:48.60).

Amelia Campbell, Arbor View — The sophomore finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:05.42), seventh in the 200-yard IM (2:13.13) and helped the Aggies finish second in the 200-yard freestyle (1:39.97) and third in the 400-yard freestyle (3:39.92) relays at the 5A state meet.

Alice Ciobanu, Coronado — The senior helped the Cougars win the 5A state title in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:37.95) and finished fifth in the 500-yard freestyle (5:11.67) and sixth in the 200-yard IM (2:11.85). She is committed to New York University.

Jordan Clarke, Coral Academy — The senior won the 3A state title in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:08.80) and 200-yard IM (2:13.66) and helped the Falcons finish second in the 400-yard freestyle (4:12.78) and third in the 200-yard medley (2:05.43) relays.

Audrey De Luna, Durango — The junior won the 4A state title in the 100-yard backstroke (1:03.60) and finished third in the 100-yard butterfly (1:04.54).

Italia Ingle, Foothill — The senior won the 4A state title in the 200-yard IM (2:10.75) and finished second in the 100-yard butterfly (56.72). She is committed to Idaho.

Kyra Jensen, Virgin Valley — The sophomore won the 3A state title in the 50-yard freestyle (25.42) and 100-yard freestyle (55.20) and helped the Bulldogs win the 200-yard medley relay (1:59.99) and finish second in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:49.76).

Zoey McClaren, Boulder City — The sophomore won the 3A state title in the 200-yard freestyle (1:59.06) and 500-yard (5:15.04) freestyle and helped the Eagles finish third in the 400-yard (4:17.25) and fourth in the 200-yard (1:56.85) freestyle relays.

Landyn Myers, Palo Verde — The freshman finished third in the 200-yard freestyle (1:56.29) and helped the Panthers finish second in the 400-yard freestyle (3:38.96) and third in the 200-yard freestyle (1:41.55) relays at the 5A state meet.

EJ Wegner, Doral Academy — The sophomore won the 4A state title in the 50-yard (24.84) and 500-yard (5:15.53) freestyles. She also helped the Dragons win the 200-yard medley (1:58.78) and 400-yard freestyle (3:38.60) relays.

Isabella Zarkos, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore finished third in the 500-yard freestyle (5:05.13) and fifth in the 200-yard freestyle (1:58.38) at the 5A state meet.

Honorable mention

Ember Anderson, Virgin Valley

Lola Angotti, Doral Academy

Gemma Aro, Rancho

Brooke Berkman, Arbor View

Guielsie Borbon, Cheyenne

Asia Britt, Arbor View

Lilian Chao, SECTA

Skylar Coughlin, Legacy

Kirra Fenton, Coronado

Amaya Flores, SECTA

Sophia Hammer, Shadow Ridge

Valeria Hernandez-Huicab, Eldorado

Hailey Imasa, Sloan Canyon

Aspen Konidaris, Palo Verde

Valentina Garcia, SECTA

Jailyn Gniewek, Doral Academu

Aaliyah Ledesma, Cimarron-Memorial

Avery Lobel, SECTA

Isabella Manuel, Palo Verde

Kathleen McCarthy, Palo Verde

Amber Millman, Palo Verde

Maryliam Reyes, Mojave

Nadia Santamaria, Doral Academy

Sweden Smith, Virgin Valley

Maryniya Sirhan, Coral Academy

Sophia Torres, Virgin Valley

Madison Truman, Legacy

Bella White, Basic

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.