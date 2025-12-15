Meet the 2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tennis team

Standout performances from Coronado, Faith Lutheran and Palo Verde highlight the 2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tennis team.

First team

Mekenzy Clark, Doral Academy — The senior was the Class 4A singles individual Southern Region and state runner-up.

Avery Dudgeon, Faith Lutheran — The junior was the Class 5A doubles individual state runner-up with partner Zoe Slusher.

Erika Gallegos, Coronado — The sophomore was the Class 5A singles individual runner-up and helped the Cougars win the team title.

Isabella Gallegos, Coronado — The sophomore won the Class 5A doubles individual state title with partner Gigi Smart and helped the Cougars win the team title.

Yael Izkhakov, The Adelson School — The sophomore won the Class 3A singles individual Southern Region and state titles. It’s her second straight individual state title.

Remi Rice, Palo Verde — The junior won her second consecutive Class 5A singles individual state title.

Kamilah Saine, Coronado — The freshman finished third in the Class 5A singles individual state tournament and helped the Cougars win the team title.

Kendall Shamo, Boulder City — The senior won the Class 4A doubles individual Southern Region and state titles with partner Mariah Torgesen.

Zoe Slusher, Faith Lutheran — The senior was the Class 5A doubles individual state runner-up with partner Avery Dudgeon.

Gigi Smart, Coronado — The sophomore won the Class 5A doubles individual state title with partner Isabella Gallegos and helped the Cougars win the team title.

Somi Song, The Meadows — The freshman won the Class 4A singles individual Southern Region and state titles, and helped the Mustangs win the team title.

Mariah Torgesen, Boulder City — The senior won the Class 4A doubles individual Southern Region and state titles with partner Kendall Shamo.

Coach of the year

Sean Amberg, The Meadows — Guided the Mustangs to the Class 4A Southern Region and team state titles.

Second team

Marley Clayton, Desert Oasis — The sophomore won the Class 4A Southern Region doubles individual title and finished second at state with partner Ariali Gonzalez.

Elektra Ferry, Coronado — The junior finished fourth in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Elyse Rygg and helped the Cougars win the team title.

Ariali Gonzalez, Desert Oasis — The sophomore won the Class 4A Southern Region doubles individual title and finished second at state with partner Marley Clayton.

Lyla Gunson, Boulder City — The sophomore finished second in the Class 3A doubles individual Southern Region tournament and finished third at state with partner Chelsie Larson.

Chelsie Larson, Boulder City — The junior finished second in the Class 3A doubles individual Southern Region tournament and finished third at state with partner Lyla Gunson.

Lilo McCarthy, The Meadows — The freshman was the Mustangs’ No. 2 singles player and helped them win the team title.

Nikki Perrin, Palo Verde — The senior finished fourth in the Class 5A singles individual state tournament.

Elyse Rygg, Coronado — The junior finished fourth in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Elektra Ferry and helped the Cougars win the team title.

Saniyah Walker, Palo Verde — The freshman finished third in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Layla Zamani.

Allegra Weir, The Adelson School — The sophomore was the runner-up in the Class 3A singles individual Southern Region and state tournaments.

Hana Wright, Coronado — The freshman was the No. 5 seed in the Class 5A singles individual state tournament and helped the Cougars win the team title.

Layla Zamani, Palo Verde — The senior finished third in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Saniyah Walker.

Honorable mention

Chanel Anthony, Pahrump Valley

Grace Battistone, Basic

Adriana Freeman, Moapa Valley

Elizabeth Gong, Palo Verde

Hannah Heiselbetz, Foothill

Rylee Horodesky, Faith Lutheran

Jessa Johnson, Foothill

Sophia Medellin, Liberty

Matea Nacheva, Faith Lutheran

Makenna Nelson, Moapa Valley

Rylee Nuanez, Shadow Ridge

Camila Perez, Bishop Gorman

Victoria Perez, Bishop Gorman

Tallulah Pinjuv, Palo Verde

Leilani Raymond, Bishop Gorman

Brooke Rivera, Palo Verde

Alex Song, Bishop Gorman

Ayaka Sugai, Clark

