Meet the 2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tennis team
Standout performances from Coronado, Faith Lutheran and Palo Verde highlight the 2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tennis team.
First team
Mekenzy Clark, Doral Academy — The senior was the Class 4A singles individual Southern Region and state runner-up.
Avery Dudgeon, Faith Lutheran — The junior was the Class 5A doubles individual state runner-up with partner Zoe Slusher.
Erika Gallegos, Coronado — The sophomore was the Class 5A singles individual runner-up and helped the Cougars win the team title.
Isabella Gallegos, Coronado — The sophomore won the Class 5A doubles individual state title with partner Gigi Smart and helped the Cougars win the team title.
Yael Izkhakov, The Adelson School — The sophomore won the Class 3A singles individual Southern Region and state titles. It’s her second straight individual state title.
Remi Rice, Palo Verde — The junior won her second consecutive Class 5A singles individual state title.
Kamilah Saine, Coronado — The freshman finished third in the Class 5A singles individual state tournament and helped the Cougars win the team title.
Kendall Shamo, Boulder City — The senior won the Class 4A doubles individual Southern Region and state titles with partner Mariah Torgesen.
Zoe Slusher, Faith Lutheran — The senior was the Class 5A doubles individual state runner-up with partner Avery Dudgeon.
Gigi Smart, Coronado — The sophomore won the Class 5A doubles individual state title with partner Isabella Gallegos and helped the Cougars win the team title.
Somi Song, The Meadows — The freshman won the Class 4A singles individual Southern Region and state titles, and helped the Mustangs win the team title.
Mariah Torgesen, Boulder City — The senior won the Class 4A doubles individual Southern Region and state titles with partner Kendall Shamo.
Coach of the year
Sean Amberg, The Meadows — Guided the Mustangs to the Class 4A Southern Region and team state titles.
Second team
Marley Clayton, Desert Oasis — The sophomore won the Class 4A Southern Region doubles individual title and finished second at state with partner Ariali Gonzalez.
Elektra Ferry, Coronado — The junior finished fourth in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Elyse Rygg and helped the Cougars win the team title.
Ariali Gonzalez, Desert Oasis — The sophomore won the Class 4A Southern Region doubles individual title and finished second at state with partner Marley Clayton.
Lyla Gunson, Boulder City — The sophomore finished second in the Class 3A doubles individual Southern Region tournament and finished third at state with partner Chelsie Larson.
Chelsie Larson, Boulder City — The junior finished second in the Class 3A doubles individual Southern Region tournament and finished third at state with partner Lyla Gunson.
Lilo McCarthy, The Meadows — The freshman was the Mustangs’ No. 2 singles player and helped them win the team title.
Nikki Perrin, Palo Verde — The senior finished fourth in the Class 5A singles individual state tournament.
Elyse Rygg, Coronado — The junior finished fourth in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Elektra Ferry and helped the Cougars win the team title.
Saniyah Walker, Palo Verde — The freshman finished third in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Layla Zamani.
Allegra Weir, The Adelson School — The sophomore was the runner-up in the Class 3A singles individual Southern Region and state tournaments.
Hana Wright, Coronado — The freshman was the No. 5 seed in the Class 5A singles individual state tournament and helped the Cougars win the team title.
Layla Zamani, Palo Verde — The senior finished third in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Saniyah Walker.
Honorable mention
Chanel Anthony, Pahrump Valley
Grace Battistone, Basic
Adriana Freeman, Moapa Valley
Elizabeth Gong, Palo Verde
Hannah Heiselbetz, Foothill
Rylee Horodesky, Faith Lutheran
Jessa Johnson, Foothill
Sophia Medellin, Liberty
Matea Nacheva, Faith Lutheran
Makenna Nelson, Moapa Valley
Rylee Nuanez, Shadow Ridge
Camila Perez, Bishop Gorman
Victoria Perez, Bishop Gorman
Tallulah Pinjuv, Palo Verde
Leilani Raymond, Bishop Gorman
Brooke Rivera, Palo Verde
Alex Song, Bishop Gorman
Ayaka Sugai, Clark
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.