Meet the 2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls track & field team
Standout performances from Centennial, Legacy, Faith Lutheran and Palo Verde highlight the 2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls track and field team.
First team
Berklie Ahlander, Palo Verde – The senior won the 5A state title in the 100-meter hurdles (14.23) and 300-meter hurdles (44.47). She also finished third in the triple jump (38-9) and fourth in the long jump (17-8). She is committed to BYU.
Tenaya Brown, Lake Mead Academy – The senior won the 2A state title in the discus (129-4) and was second in the shot put (34-2.25). She posted the state’s best mark in the discus (131-7).
Aniyah Burress, Legacy – The sophomore won the 5A state title in the triple jump (40-9.25), finished third in the long jump (17-9) and helped the Longhorns win the 4x100-meter relay (47.59).
Isabella Clark, Liberty – The sophomore won the 5A Southern Region title in pole vault (12-0) and was second at state (12-3).
Synai Davis, Centennial – The junior won the 5A state title in long jump (18-11.75), finished second in the triple jump (39-5.25) and 100 meters (12.10), and helped Centennial finish second in the 4x100-meter relay (47.76) to get the Bulldogs the team title.
Audrey Fiso, Virgin Valley – The senior won the 3A state title in shot put (38-10.25) and discus (110-11). She posted the state’s second best mark in the shot put (41-3.00).
Sydney Gibson, Foothill – The senior won the 5A Southern Region title in the 300-meter hurdles (43.31) and finished second at state (44.72). Her time in the Southern Region meet is the state’s best mark.
Chayanne Gordon, Liberty – The senior won the 5A state title in the shot put (42-4.75) and discus (126-02). She is committed to Southern Utah.
Kennedy Hunter, Centennial – The senior finished second in the 100-meter hurdles (14:63) and third in the 300-meter hurdles (45.72) at the 5A state meet. Also helped Centennial finish second in the 4x200-meter relay (1:38.84) and 4x400-meter relay (3:54.63) to get the Bulldogs the team title. She is committed to Idaho State.
Katelyn Johnson, Palo Verde – The junior won the 5A state title in the 800 meters (2:15.24).
Brooke-Lynn Miller, Coronado – The junior won the 5A Southern Region title in the 1,600 meters (5:12.43) and finished third at state (5:07.97). Also finished fifth in the 800 meters (2:17.18) and helped Coronado finish fourth in the 4x800-meter relay (9:45.13).
Aliyah Maese, Faith Lutheran – The junior won the 5A state title in the high jump (5-4).
Nayla Piper, Arbor View – The senior won the 4A state title in the 400 meters (57.96) and helped the Aggies win the 4x100-meter relay (47.98) to get the team state title. Also finished second in the 100 meters (12.24) and 200 meters (24.68).
Anaiyah Ross, Sierra Vista – The sophomore won the 4A state title in the 100 meters (12.20) and 200 meters (24.65).
Amaya Stepp, Legacy – The senior won the 5A state title in the 200 meters (25.00) and 400 meters (55.19), and helped the Longhorns win the 4x200-meter relay (1:38.17). She is committed to Air Force.
Lacy Tippetts, Sky Pointe – The sophomore won the 4A state title in the 1,600 meters (5:18.94) and 3,200 meters (11:46.29). Also finished fourth in the 800 meters (2:27.08) and helped the Eagles finish second in the 4x800-meter relay (9:52.85).
Julia Vancura, Faith Lutheran – The junior finished second in the 800 meters (2:16.29) and fourth in the 1,600 meters (5:11.77) at the 5A state meet, and helped the Crusaders finish second in the 4x800-meter relay (9:39.00).
Samiyah Washington, Legacy – The junior helped the Longhorns win the 4x100-meter relay (47.59) and 4x200-meter relay (1:38.17) at the 5A state meet. She also finished third in the 100 meters (12.14) and second in the 200 meters (25.16).
Coach of the year
Scott Thrasher, Arbor View — Helped guide the Aggies to the Class 4A team state title.
Second team
McKenna Escobedo, Shadow Ridge – The junior finished second in the shot put (39-0.75) at the 5A state meet.
Tatum Faoliu, Liberty – The senior finished second in the discus (111-08) at the 5A state meet.
Ahtziri Gadzuric, Coronado – Finished fourth in the 300-meter hurdles (45.88) and helped the Cougars finish third in the 4x200-meter relay (1:40.95) at the 5A state meet.
Ashley Galvis, Amplus Academy – The junior won the 4A state title in the triple jump (38-5) and was third in the long jump (17-2.50).
Sancha Jenas-Keogh, Boulder City – The junior won the 3A state title in the 200 meters (25.49) and high jump (5-2) and finished second in the 100 meters (12.63).
Asia Johnson, Sunrise Mountain – The senior finished second in the high jump (4-10.0), long jump (17-7.0) and triple jump (37-6.0) at the 4A state meet.
Azyiah Marshall, Canyon Springs — The junior finished fourth in the 200 meters (25.34) at the 5A state meet and helped the Pioneers finish third in the 4x100-meter relay (47.78).
Gabriella Martinez, Bishop Gorman – The senior finished fifth in the 1,600 meters (5:15.25) and 3,200 meters (11:23.79) at the 5A state meet. She is committed to Army.
Trystin Mitchell, Liberty – The senior helped the Patriots win the 5A state title in the 4x400-meter relay (3:52.90) and finished second in the 400 meters (56.58). Also finished sixth in the 200 meters (26.00) and helped Liberty place fourth in the 4x200-meter relay (1:42.27). She is committed to Cal State Northridge.
Michael’Michelle Williamson, Centennial – The senior finished third in the 100-meter hurdles (14.66) at the 5A state meet and helped the Bulldogs finish second in the 4x400-meter relay (3:54.63) to get the team title. She is committed to South Carolina State.
Claris Monarrez, Centennial – The junior finished fifth in the pole vault at the 5A state meet (11-6).
Kaylie Phillips, Liberty – The senior helped Liberty win the 5A state title in the 4x400-meter relay (3:52.90) and finished fourth in the high jump (5-0). Also helped the Patriots place fourth in the 4x100-meter relay (48.46) and 4x200-meter relay (1:42.27).
Ava Stosich, Shadow Ridge – The senior helped the Mustangs win the 5A state title in the 4x800-meter relay (9:31.95) and finished fourth in the 800 meters (2:17.04).
Derriah Wren, Mojave – The junior won the 4A state title in the 100-meter hurdles (15.49) and 300-meter hurdles (45.37). Also finished fourth in the 100 meters (12.65) and third in the 200 meters (25.03).
Amara Young, Centennial – The sophomore won the 5A state title in the 100 meters (12.10) and helped Centennial finish second in the 4x100-meter relay (47.76) and 4x200-meter relay (1:38.84) to get the Bulldogs the team title.
Emoni Young, Shadow Ridge – The freshman finished second in the high jump (5-2) at the 5A state meet.
Honorable mention
Jenna Anderson, Faith Lutheran
Jada Bailey, Durango
Ellie Bleak, Lincoln County
Mackenna Calvin, Centennial
Raionna Carter, Liberty
Ashley Chavez, Liberty
Ella Christiansen, Sky Pointe
Scarlett Cotrone, Faith Lutheran
Ashley Cottino, Shadow Ridge
Ariyanah Custard, Canyon Springs
Taylor Dagons, Rancho
Jasmine Davis, Canyon Springs
Heaven Deloney, Centennial
Jiselle Dudley, Coronado
Melina Duffy, Bishop Gorman
Nneka Ebonka, Sky Pointe
Selma Eros, Palo Verde
Ava Ford, Arbor View
Kenley Gowdy, The Adelson School
Jaiden Hammett, Arbor View
Jillian Hennessy, Desert Oasis
Kristina Higgins, Coronado
Andie Hughes, Shadow Ridge
Ayva Jordan, Liberty
Kemya Lay, Canyon Springs
Vera Lee, Coronado
Aislin McMahon, Sky Pointe
Adalyn Mosley, Foothill
Madison Mulhall, Clark
Hailey Newton, Lake Mead Academy
Elora Nissen, Arbor View
Elynn Okuda, Shadow Ridge
Nia Parks, Bishop Gorman
Alexis Pittman, Centennial
Amarie Riley, Durango
Timmia Rucks, Arbor View
Karlyn Schneider, Faith Lutheran
Miracle Siaosi, Cimarron-Memorial
Gigi Situ, Desert Oasis
Fallon Swart, Faith Lutheran
Reve Swart, Faith Lutheran
Mailaya Taylor, Legacy
Mackenzie Teel, Sky Pointe
Vianey Toledo, Clark
Savanna Truax, Foothill
Trishelle Tucay, Liberty
Sophia Weisz, Faith Lutheran
Alana Wilson, SLAM! Academy
Anna Winward, Moapa Valley
