Meet the 2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls volleyball team

Standout performances from Bishop Gorman, Arbor View and Coronado highlight the 2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls volleyball team.

Bishop Gorman coach Gregg Nunley is the coach of the year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls volleyball team. (Bishop Gorman volleyball photos).

Faith Lutheran's Abby Bunyan is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls volleyball team. (Faith Lutheran volleyball photos).

Bishop Gorman's Chloe Lopez is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls volleyball team. (Bishop Gorman volleyball photos).

Coronado's Gentry Oblad is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls volleyball team. (Coronado volleyball photos).

Coronado middle blocker Rachel Purser serves the ball during a volleyball match between Coronado and Palo Verde at Coronado High School on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado's Julie Beckham is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls volleyball team.

Bishop Gorman's Ayanna Watson is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls volleyball team. (Bishop Gorman volleyball photos).

Bishop Gorman's Trinity Thompson is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls volleyball team. (Bishop Gorman volleyball photos).

Bishop Gorman's Boyana Pesic is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls volleyball team. (Bishop Gorman volleyball photos).

Arbor View's Tamara Vai Unga is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls volleyball team. (Arbor View volleyball photos).

Arbor View's Cameron Reese is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls volleyball team. (Arbor View volleyball photos).

Arbor View's Madison Jameson Rodriguez is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls volleyball team. (Arbor View volleyball photos).

Liberty's Maia Greer is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls volleyball team. (Liberty volleyball photos).

The Bishop Gorman team celebrates the Gaels’ win over Coronado in the 5A girls volleyball state championship on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at Sunrise Mountain High School. Bishop Gorman won in three straight sets, with head coach Gregg Nunley marking his 600th win with the Gaels. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

First team

Julie Beckham, Coronado — The senior had 388 kills, 258 digs and 33 aces. She is committed to UNLV.

Abby Bunyan, Faith Lutheran — The freshman recorded 349 kills and 76 kills for the Class 5A region semifinalist.

Madison Jameson Rodriguez, Arbor View — The senior led the state with a .457 hitting percentage and added 187 kills and 73 blocks. She is committed to Cal State Northridge.

Maia Greer, Liberty — The senior had a .416 hitting percentage with 191 kills and 63 blocks.

Chloe Lopez, Bishop Gorman — The junior led the Gaels with 436 digs and 53 aces and added 153 assists for the 5A state champion.

Gentry Oblad, Coronado — The senior had 308 kills, 325 digs and 34 aces. She is committed to Grand Canyon.

Boyana Pesic, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore had 231 kills, 277 digs and 50 blocks for the 5A state champion.

Rachel Purser, Coronado — The senior had 327 kills, a .363 hitting percentage, 37 aces and 57 blocks. She is committed to Hawaii.

Cameron Reese, Arbor View — The senior had 280 kills, 247 digs and 43 aces. She is committed to The Citadel.

Trinity Thompson, Bishop Gorman — The senior led the state with 1,196 assists and added 51 aces to help the Gaels win a third straight 5A state title.

Tamara Vai Unga, Arbor View — The senior 5A Mountain League player of the year had 421 kills and 221 digs.

Ayanna Watson, Bishop Gorman — The senior 5A Southern Region and Desert League player of the year led the state with 568 kills and added a .422 hitting percentage. She is committed to Pitt.

Coach of the year

Gregg Nunley, Bishop Gorman — Guided the Gaels to a 33-8 record and their third straight Class 5A Southern Region and state championships.

Second team

Anne Bernard, Centennial — The junior had 332 kills, 297 digs and 52 aces.

Lauryn Brenner, Arbor View — The senior had 368 digs and 49 aces for the 5A region semifinalist.

Averie Gidge, Sierra Vista – The freshman 4A player of the year had 332 kills for the 4A state champion.

Piper Kennedy, The Meadows — The junior had a .319 hitting percentage with 207 kills, 281 digs and 48 aces for the 3A state champion.

Kenna Key, Sierra Vista — The senior had a .356 hitting percentage with 161 kills and 73 blocks for the 4A state champion.

Xalia King, Silverado — The senior led the 4A state runner-up with 188 kills and 185 digs.

Parker LaFontaine, Faith Lutheran — The senior had a .336 hitting percentage with 128 kills, 57 blocks and 41 aces for the 5A region semifinalist.

Cori Leavitt, Arbor View — The senior had 183 kills and 66 aces for the 5A region semifinalist.

Bryn Neibaur, Foothill — The sophomore had 354 kills, 232 digs and 54 aces.

Ellie Prindl, Bishop Gorman — The senior had 148 kills, 51 aces and 76 blocks for the 5A state champion.

Lyla Sneek, Sierra Vista — The freshman led the 4A state champion with 69 aces, 170 digs and 739 assists.

Darby Vannah, Bishop Gorman — The junior had 128 kills and 91 blocks for the 5A state champion.

Honorable mention

Taylor Anderson, Durango

Bella Berenato, Palo Verde

Tori Castro, Faith Lutheran

Alexxa Chan, Arbor View

Mahana Conner, Liberty

Clara Conrado, Green Valley

Jovani Corniel, Palo Verde

Alexis Delzer, Green Valley

Savera Dhaliwal, The Meadows

Ellee Ford, Faith Lutheran

Tru Halvorsen, Coronado

Aaliyah Jones, Las Vegas High

Amany Kuwa, Spring Valley

Myla Matavao, Liberty

Sanai Murphy, Sky Pointe

Analeigh Na, Coral Academy

Ashley Nowak, GV Christian

Ellie Olson, Coral Academy

Gio Ortega, Green Valley

Aarti Patel, The Meadows

Jaida Rainey, Silverado

I’yanna Riley, Centennial

Bella Risling, Doral Academy

K Sawyer, Faith Lutheran

Tayla Singleton, Cimarron-Memorial

Lexington Trumell, Foothill

Ella Varner, Green Valley

Charlie Wilson, Bishop Gorman

