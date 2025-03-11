Meet the 2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls wrestling team
Standout performances from Centennial and SLAM! Nevada highlight the first-ever Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls wrestling team.
First team
Emma Albanese, SLAM! Nevada — The senior won the Southern Region and state individual titles at 115 pounds, her fourth individual state title. She is committed to Southeast Community College (Nebraska).
Kaija Ashcroft, Green Valley — The sophomore won the Southern Region title and finished third at state at 190 pounds.
Billie Bonwell, SLAM! Nevada — The senior won the Southern Region and state individual titles at 170 pounds, her fourth individual title. She is committed to Chadron State (Nebraska).
Bertha Cabrera, SLAM! Nevada — The senior was the Southern Region champion and state runner-up at 105 pounds.
I’yanna Jones, Western — The senior won the Southern Region title and was runner-up at state at 135 pounds.
Evelina Juzenaite, Desert Oasis — The senior won the Southern Region and state individual titles at 145 pounds.
Kitana Leafaatoto, Centennial — The senior won the Southern Region and state individual titles at 235 pounds, her second state title.
Noelani Lutz, SLAM! Nevada — The junior won the Southern Region and state individual titles at 120 pounds.
Sandilynn Paopao, Centennial — The senior won the Southern Region and state individual titles at 140 pounds.
Makayla Power, Shadow Ridge — The sophomore won the Southern Region and state individual titles at 130 pounds.
Anna Winward, Moapa Valley — The freshman was the Southern Region champion and state runner-up at 100 pounds.
Raylynn Woods, Virgin Valley — The freshman won the Southern Region and state individual titles at 110 pounds.
Madison Worden, Centennial — The junior won the state individual title and was the Southern Region runner-up at 135 pounds
Mika Yoffee, SLAM! Nevada — The junior won the Southern Region and state individual titles at 125 pounds.
Coach of the year
Kevin Caruso, Centennial — Led the Bulldogs to the Southern Region and state team titles.
Second team
Savanna Abbott, Foothill — The senior was the Southern Region runner-up and finished fourth at state at 170 pounds.
Noelani Almogela, Desert Oasis — The junior was the Southern Region and state runner-up at 140 pounds.
Kaydyn Brooks, Centennial — The junior was the Southern Region runner-up and finished third at state at 100 pounds.
Addison Canja, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior won the Southern Region title and was runner-up at state at 155 pounds.
Isabella Casprowitz, Chaparral — The senior was the Southern Region and state runner-up at 130 pounds.
Stella Dymon, Bonanza — The junior was the Southern Region and state runner-up at 125 pounds.
Chanity Faletoi, Liberty — The sophomore was the Southern Region runner-up and finished third at state at 120 pounds.
Hazel Garcia, Desert Oasis — The junior was the Southern Region runner-up and finished third at state at 105 pounds.
Isabella Gray, Canyon Springs — The sophomore was the Southern Region runner-up and finished fourth at state at 235 pounds.
Erin Johnson, Palo Verde — The junior finished third at the Southern Region and state meet at 235 pounds.
Confidence Nkoroh, Faith Lutheran — The senior finished third at the Southern Region and state meet at 170 pounds.
Jazzlyn Nunez, Cheyenne — The sophomore was the state runner-up and finished third in the Southern Region meet at 190 pounds.
Hannah Silbernagel, Centennial — The senior was the Southern Region runner-up and finished third at state at 115 pounds.
Tylene Tran, Centennial — The junior was the Southern Region and state runner-up at 110 pounds.
