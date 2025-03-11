Meet the 2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls wrestling team

Standout performances from Centennial and SLAM! Nevada highlight the first-ever Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls wrestling team.

Shadow Ridge’s Makayla Power is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls wrestling team. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Centennial's Madison Worden is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls wrestling team.

Centennial's Kitana Leafaatoto is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls wrestling team.

Centennial's Sandilynn Paopao is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls wrestling team.

Green Valley’s Kaija Ashcroft is pleased by her quick pin over Valley’s Lady Josel Muro during their 190 pound match in the Southern Nevada girls wrestling meet at Bonanza High School on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

SLAM! Nevada's Mika Yoffee is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls wrestling team.

SLAM! Nevada's Bertha Cabrera is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls wrestling team.

SLAM! Nevada's Noelani Lutz is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls wrestling team.

Moapa Valley's Anna Winward is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls wrestling team.

Desert Oasis' Evelina Juzenaite is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls wrestling team.

Virgin Valley's Raylynn Woods is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls wrestling team.

Western's I'yanna Jones is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls wrestling team.

SLAM! Nevada's Emma Albanese is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls wrestling team.

SLAM! Nevada's Billie Bonwell is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls wrestling team.

Centennial’s Sandilynn Paopao pins Desert Oasis’ Noelani Almogela during their 140 pound match in the Southern Nevada girls wrestling meet at Bonanza High School on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

First team

Emma Albanese, SLAM! Nevada — The senior won the Southern Region and state individual titles at 115 pounds, her fourth individual state title. She is committed to Southeast Community College (Nebraska).

Kaija Ashcroft, Green Valley — The sophomore won the Southern Region title and finished third at state at 190 pounds.

Billie Bonwell, SLAM! Nevada — The senior won the Southern Region and state individual titles at 170 pounds, her fourth individual title. She is committed to Chadron State (Nebraska).

Bertha Cabrera, SLAM! Nevada — The senior was the Southern Region champion and state runner-up at 105 pounds.

I’yanna Jones, Western — The senior won the Southern Region title and was runner-up at state at 135 pounds.

Evelina Juzenaite, Desert Oasis — The senior won the Southern Region and state individual titles at 145 pounds.

Kitana Leafaatoto, Centennial — The senior won the Southern Region and state individual titles at 235 pounds, her second state title.

Noelani Lutz, SLAM! Nevada — The junior won the Southern Region and state individual titles at 120 pounds.

Sandilynn Paopao, Centennial — The senior won the Southern Region and state individual titles at 140 pounds.

Makayla Power, Shadow Ridge — The sophomore won the Southern Region and state individual titles at 130 pounds.

Anna Winward, Moapa Valley — The freshman was the Southern Region champion and state runner-up at 100 pounds.

Raylynn Woods, Virgin Valley — The freshman won the Southern Region and state individual titles at 110 pounds.

Madison Worden, Centennial — The junior won the state individual title and was the Southern Region runner-up at 135 pounds

Mika Yoffee, SLAM! Nevada — The junior won the Southern Region and state individual titles at 125 pounds.

Coach of the year

Kevin Caruso, Centennial — Led the Bulldogs to the Southern Region and state team titles.

Second team

Savanna Abbott, Foothill — The senior was the Southern Region runner-up and finished fourth at state at 170 pounds.

Noelani Almogela, Desert Oasis — The junior was the Southern Region and state runner-up at 140 pounds.

Kaydyn Brooks, Centennial — The junior was the Southern Region runner-up and finished third at state at 100 pounds.

Addison Canja, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior won the Southern Region title and was runner-up at state at 155 pounds.

Isabella Casprowitz, Chaparral — The senior was the Southern Region and state runner-up at 130 pounds.

Stella Dymon, Bonanza — The junior was the Southern Region and state runner-up at 125 pounds.

Chanity Faletoi, Liberty — The sophomore was the Southern Region runner-up and finished third at state at 120 pounds.

Hazel Garcia, Desert Oasis — The junior was the Southern Region runner-up and finished third at state at 105 pounds.

Isabella Gray, Canyon Springs — The sophomore was the Southern Region runner-up and finished fourth at state at 235 pounds.

Erin Johnson, Palo Verde — The junior finished third at the Southern Region and state meet at 235 pounds.

Confidence Nkoroh, Faith Lutheran — The senior finished third at the Southern Region and state meet at 170 pounds.

Jazzlyn Nunez, Cheyenne — The sophomore was the state runner-up and finished third in the Southern Region meet at 190 pounds.

Hannah Silbernagel, Centennial — The senior was the Southern Region runner-up and finished third at state at 115 pounds.

Tylene Tran, Centennial — The junior was the Southern Region and state runner-up at 110 pounds.

