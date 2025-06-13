Meet the 2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team

Standout performers from Palo Verde’s 25-0 season highlight the 2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team.

Centennial's Campbell Cole is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team.

Centennial pitcher Lily Fournier (4) releases a ball while facing a Palo Verde batter during the first inning of their girl's softball game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Liberty's Danielle Luevanos is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team.

Green Valley's Liliana Esparza is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team.

Arbor View's Lilly Easton is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team.

Arbor View's Malaya Tellis is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team.

Arbor View's Breya Hee is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball tema.

Arbor View's Ava Henderson is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada team.

Arbor View's Madilyn Lowy is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team.

Palo Verde's Paige Brandes is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team.

Shadow Ridge's Madison Foster is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team.

Bishop Gorman's Charlie Simi is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team.

Coronado's Bailey Goldberg is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team. (Photo courtesy of Morada Photography).

Palo Verde's Ava Koenig is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team.

Coronado's Alohi Mundon is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team. (Photo courtesy of Morada Photography)

Shadow Ridge's Aleana Aionaaka is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team.

Palo Verde's Taylor Johns is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team.

Centennial's Sloane Merrell is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team.

Bishop Gorman's Samantha Lefever is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team.

Coronado's Paisley Magdaleno is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team. (Photos courtesy of Morada Photography).

Palo Verde's Mya Bartlett is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team.

Palo Verde's Makayla Enriquez is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team.

Bishop Gorman's Makamae Eugenio is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team.

Palo Verde coach Kelly Glass is the Coach of the Year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team.

Palo Verde's Haley Kearnes is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team.

Palo Verde pitcher Ava Koenig (24) winds up a pitch against Centennial during the NIAA 5A Southern Region final softball game on Saturday, May 10, 2025 at Palo Verde High School. Palo Verde took the regional title this year with a final score of 1-0. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

First team

P: Makamae Eugenio, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore and Class 5A Desert League co-pitcher of the year went 7-4 with a 3.22 ERA and 74 strikeouts and hit .425 with 24 RBIs.

P: Lily Fournier, Centennial — The senior went 14-5 with a 1.74 ERA and 119 strikeouts for the 5A state runner-up. She is committed to Cal Poly Humboldt.

P: Ava Henderson, Arbor View — The sophomore and 5A Desert League co-pitcher of the year went 8-4 with a 3.15 ERA and 91 strikeouts.

P: Ava Koenig, Palo Verde — The junior and 5A Mountain League pitcher of the year went 20-0 with a 1.46 ERA and 149 strikeouts. She is committed to Boston University.

C: Paige Brandes, Palo Verde — The senior hit .460 with 18 RBIs.

C: Campbell Cole, Centennial — The junior hit .350 with 14 RBIs.

IF: Aleana Aionaaka, Shadow Ridge — The senior hit .477 with 21 RBIs. She is committed to the University of Providence (Montana).

IF: Mya Bartlett, Palo Verde — The senior hit .410 with seven home runs and 26 RBIs. She is committed to Idaho State.

IF: Liliana Esparza, Green Valley — The senior hit .500 with 50 RBIs. She is committed to the University of San Diego.

IF: Madison Foster, Shadow Ridge — The senior hit .432 with 30 RBIs.

IF: Bailey Goldberg, Coronado — The junior and 5A Mountain League co-player of the year hit .475 with eight home runs and 24 RBIs. She is committed to Oregon.

IF: Taylor Johns, Palo Verde — The junior and 5A Mountain League co-player of the year hit .642 with 11 home runs and 39 RBIs. She is committed to Georgia. Johns was also named the Gatorade and MaxPreps Nevada Softball Player of the Year.

IF: Madilyn Lowy, Arbor View — The sophomore hit .411 with three home runs and 31 RBIs.

OF: Makayla Enriquez, Palo Verde — The senior hit .415 with 12 RBIs.

OF: Breya Hee, Arbor View — The senior hit .432 with 26 RBIs.

OF: Paisley Magdaleno, Coronado — The senior hit .467 with 23 RBIs.

OF: Alohi Mundon, Coronado — The senior hit .449 with 29 RBIs. She is committed to Bethel College (Kansas).

OF: Malaya Tellis, Arbor View — The sophomore hit .410 with 13 RBIs.

UTL: Lilly Easton, Arbor View — The freshman hit .458 with 16 RBIs.

UTL: Haley Kearnes, Palo Verde — The junior hit .342 with 20 RBIs and went 5-0 with a 1.09 ERA in 13 appearances.

UTL: Samantha Lefever, Bishop Gorman — The junior hit .470 with seven home runs and 39 RBIs.

UTL: Danielle Luevanos, Liberty — The sophomore hit .514 with 29 runs scored.

UTL: Sloane Merrell, Centennial — The sophomore hit .475 with seven home runs and 25 RBIs.

UTL: Charlie Simi, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore and 5A Desert League player of the year hit .420 with eight home runs and 37 RBIs.

Coach of the year

Kelly Glass, Palo Verde — Guided the Panthers to the Class 5A Southern Region and state titles with a 25-0 record to become the first official undefeated softball state champion in Nevada history.

Second team

P: Brooklynn Braun, Rancho — The senior and 4A Desert League co-pitcher of the year went 8-8 with a 2.56 ERA and 192 strikeouts.

P: Melanie Hughes, Basic — The senior went 13-7 with a 3.43 ERA and 159 strikeouts to help the Wolves win a second straight 4A state title.

P: Elena Rodriguez, Legacy — The junior and 4A Desert League co-pitcher of the year went 8-2 with a 6.15 ERA and 83 strikeouts.

P: Megan Upp, Doral Academy — The sophomore went 12-2 with a 4.81 ERA and 76 strikeouts for the 4A state runner-up.

C: Jacobi Gledhill, Shadow Ridge — The senior hit .406 with 19 RBIs.

C: Gabriella Rodriguez, Doral Academy — The 4A Sky League player of the year hit .622 with 15 home runs and 51 RBIs for the 4A state runner-up.

IF: Madison Castellon, Legacy — The junior and 4A Desert League player of the year hit .651 with 10 home runs and 46 RBIs.

IF: Kayleen Enriquez, Palo Verde — The sophomore hit .370 with 17 RBIs.

IF: Mia Frias, Basic — The junior hit .474 with 26 RBIs to help the Wolves win a second straight 4A state title.

IF: Isabella Lenahan, Spring Valley — The junior hit .637 with seven home runs and 63 RBIs.

IF: Audrey Melton, Arbor View — The junior hit .405 with 34 RBIs.

IF: Hailey Smith, Centennial — The junior hit .373 with 28 RBIs.

IF: Aysia Suyat, Tech — The senior hit .610 with 49 RBIs.

IF: Madden Turner, Centennial — The junior hit .375 with 13 RBIs.

OF: Lyla Baxter, Green Valley — The junior hit .521 with 47 RBIs.

OF: Lauryn Galvin, Green Valley — The junior hit .521 with 17 RBIs.

OF: Brooklyn Hicks, Bishop Gorman — The senior hit .378 with 14 RBIs.

OF: Alexis Kearnes, Palo Verde — The sophomore hit .314 with 18 RBIs.

OF: Morgyn Vesco, Liberty — The senior hit .403 with 20 RBIs.

UTL: Amanda Campos-Colon, Centennial — The senior hit .320 with 15 RBIs.

UTL: Reagan Foglia, Sierra Vista — The 4A Sky League pitcher of the year posted a 2.87 ERA with 108 strikeouts in 12 appearances and hit .533.

UTL: Halle Law, Palo Verde — The freshman hit .533 with 24 RBIs.

UTL: Julia Leavitt, Virgin Valley — The junior hit .710 with 17 home runs and 61 RBIs and went 17-6 on the mound.

UTL: Payton Rogers, Boulder City — The junior hit .520 with nine home runs and 49 RBIs and went 11-6 on the mound.

Honorable mention

Evalenne Armendariz, Pahrump Valley

Rhiley Beck, Boulder City

Carmen Castro, SLAM! Nevada

Baylee Cook, Boulder City

Audrina Bullchild, Needles

Jordyn Bunce, Silverado

Nicole Carrasco, SLAM! Nevada

Shawnee Casorla, Arbor View

Emmy Cornwall, Moapa Valley

Chloe Covington, Shadow Ridge

Ciana Cubi, Liberty

Ava Englestead, Cadence

Laila Esparza, Tech

Mercedes Escarcega, Basic

Nevaeh Fuller, Tech

Kayla Glenn, Pahrump Valley

Rosely Hensley-Mokiao, Shadow Ridge

Saphire Holm, Moapa Valley

Yvonne Jimenez, Silverado

Sophia Kirkpatrick, Bishop Gorman

Chase Magdaleno, Coronado

Malia Pacheco, Silverado

Ali Perkins, Desert Oasis

Jasmine Ponce, Cimarron-Memorial

Emmerson Powell, Needles

Natalie Ramos, Basic

Naima Ralston, SLAM! Nevada

Bea Robinson, Tech

Sunshine Rivera, Del Sol

Mya Schweisthal, SLAM! Nevada

Mylah Stout, Pahranagat Valley

Mary Lou Tsunis, Coronado

Hailey Ufer, Doral Academy

Camren VanThomme, Foothill

Raelynn Villanueva, Spring Valley

Hadee Walch, Pahranagat Valley

Mia Walsh, Faith Lutheran

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.