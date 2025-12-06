Mojave girls basketball stays perfect with road win at Losee — PHOTOS

Mojave’s girls basketball team kept its perfect season intact with a road win at Losee on Friday night. Here are photos from the game.

Fans cheer for Loosee players during a basketball game between Mojave and Loosee at Somerset Academy Losee Campus Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Mojave’s Isabella Crawford keeps the ball in her grip during a basketball game between Mojave and Loosee at Somerset Academy Losee Campus Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Mojave’s Valeria Martinez-Romero (24) guards Loosee point guard Jordynn Riggins during a basketball game between Mojave and Loosee at Somerset Academy Losee Campus Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Mojave’s Armonney Wright races after the ball during a basketball game between Mojave and Loosee at Somerset Academy Losee Campus Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Loosee shooting guard Eloni Marshall (2) dribbles the ball as Mojave’s Jordyn Carroll guards during a basketball game between Mojave and Loosee at Somerset Academy Losee Campus Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Mojave head coach Sequoia Holmes coaches her team during a basketball game between Mojave and Loosee at Somerset Academy Losee Campus Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Loosee guard Jayla Lewis (1) goes for a layup as Mojave’s Jordyn Carroll defends during a basketball game between Mojave and Loosee at Somerset Academy Losee Campus Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Mojave’s Isabella Crawford dribbles the ball during a basketball game between Mojave and Loosee at Somerset Academy Losee Campus Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Isabella Crawford scored 20 points to help lead Mojave’s girls basketball team to a 59-37 road win at Losee on Friday night.

Crawford added eight rebounds, three assists and a block for Mojave (4-0). Ayanna Johnson scored 15 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and had an assist for the Rattlers.

Mojave next plays at Las Vegas High at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Losee (3-1) hosts Desert Oasis at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.