Mojave girls basketball stays perfect with road win at Losee — PHOTOS
Mojave’s girls basketball team kept its perfect season intact with a road win at Losee on Friday night. Here are photos from the game.
Isabella Crawford scored 20 points to help lead Mojave’s girls basketball team to a 59-37 road win at Losee on Friday night.
Crawford added eight rebounds, three assists and a block for Mojave (4-0). Ayanna Johnson scored 15 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and had an assist for the Rattlers.
Mojave next plays at Las Vegas High at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Losee (3-1) hosts Desert Oasis at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12.
