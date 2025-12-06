46°F
Nevada Preps

Mojave girls basketball stays perfect with road win at Losee — PHOTOS

Mojave’s Isabella Crawford dribbles the ball during a basketball game between Mojave and ...
Mojave’s Isabella Crawford dribbles the ball during a basketball game between Mojave and Loosee at Somerset Academy Losee Campus Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Loosee guard Jayla Lewis (1) goes for a layup as Mojave’s Jordyn Carroll defends during ...
Loosee guard Jayla Lewis (1) goes for a layup as Mojave’s Jordyn Carroll defends during a basketball game between Mojave and Loosee at Somerset Academy Losee Campus Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Mojave head coach Sequoia Holmes coaches her team during a basketball game between Mojave and L ...
Mojave head coach Sequoia Holmes coaches her team during a basketball game between Mojave and Loosee at Somerset Academy Losee Campus Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Loosee shooting guard Eloni Marshall (2) dribbles the ball as Mojave’s Jordyn Carroll gu ...
Loosee shooting guard Eloni Marshall (2) dribbles the ball as Mojave’s Jordyn Carroll guards during a basketball game between Mojave and Loosee at Somerset Academy Losee Campus Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Mojave’s Armonney Wright races after the ball during a basketball game between Mojave an ...
Mojave’s Armonney Wright races after the ball during a basketball game between Mojave and Loosee at Somerset Academy Losee Campus Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Mojave’s Valeria Martinez-Romero (24) guards Loosee point guard Jordynn Riggins during a ...
Mojave’s Valeria Martinez-Romero (24) guards Loosee point guard Jordynn Riggins during a basketball game between Mojave and Loosee at Somerset Academy Losee Campus Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Mojave’s Isabella Crawford keeps the ball in her grip during a basketball game between M ...
Mojave’s Isabella Crawford keeps the ball in her grip during a basketball game between Mojave and Loosee at Somerset Academy Losee Campus Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Fans cheer for Loosee players during a basketball game between Mojave and Loosee at Somerset Ac ...
Fans cheer for Loosee players during a basketball game between Mojave and Loosee at Somerset Academy Losee Campus Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Photos By
Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 5, 2025 - 9:51 pm
 

Isabella Crawford scored 20 points to help lead Mojave’s girls basketball team to a 59-37 road win at Losee on Friday night.

Crawford added eight rebounds, three assists and a block for Mojave (4-0). Ayanna Johnson scored 15 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and had an assist for the Rattlers.

Mojave next plays at Las Vegas High at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Losee (3-1) hosts Desert Oasis at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

