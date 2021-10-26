Monday’s best high school soccer and volleyball performances

Check out the top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Monday’s best

Monday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

Benny Asmerom, Sierra Vista — The senior had two goals in a 2-1 win over Foothill.

Joshua Barahona, Mojave — The junior had three goals in a 6-0 win over Desert Pines.

Diego Carrasco, Las Vegas — The senior had three goals and three assists in an 8-0 win over Durango.

Yuval Cohen, Palo Verde — The sophomore had four goals in a 6-1 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Diego Fiallos, Arbor View — The senior had two goals in a 6-2 win over Del Sol.

Erik Herrera, Del Sol — The senior had two goals in a 6-2 loss to Arbor View.

Edwin Lagunas-Monroy, Green Valley — The junior had five saves in a 2-0 win over Faith Lutheran.

Diego Perez, Las Vegas — The junior had one goal and two assists in an 8-0 win over Durango.

Jesus Vallejo-Martinez, Mojave — The junior had one goal and four assists in a 6-0 win over Desert Pines.

Matthew Vogel, Palo Verde — The junior had one goal and two assists in a 6-1 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Nicholas Walker, Arbor View — The senior had three goals and one assist in a 6-2 win over Del Sol.

Girls volleyball

Sophia Ewalefo, Bishop Gorman — The senior had 16 kills and 10 digs in a three-set win over Silverado.

Ava Hurry, Foothill — The senior had 19 kills and 11 digs in a three-set win over Green Valley.

Daisy Ramos, Basic — The senior had 10 kills and 14 digs in a three-set win over Sky Pointe.

Angelina Sayles, Coronado — The junior had nine kills, nine digs and three aces in a three-set win over Durango.

Morgan Strganac, Foothill — The senior had 28 assists, eight digs and three aces in a three-set win over Green Valley.

Monday’s scores

Boys soccer

Arbor View 6, Del Sol 2

Basic 0, Virgin Valley 0

Clark 2, Desert Oasis 1

Eldorado 3, Bishop Gorman 2

Green Valley 2, Faith Lutheran 0

Pahrump Valley 1, Sky Pointe 1

Palo Verde 6, Cimarron-Memorial 1

Shadow Ridge 2, Valley 0

Sierra Vista 2, Foothill 1

SLAM Nevada 2, Equipo Academy 1

Girls volleyball

Arbor View d. Las Vegas, 25-23, 25-17, 25-15

Basic d. Sky Pointe, 25-13, 25-8, 25-9

Bishop Gorman d. Silverado, 25-11, 25-21, 25-17

Boulder City d. Desert Pines, 25-5, 25-14, 25-4

Coronado d. Durango, 25-9, 25-18, 25-8

Del Sol d. Legacy, 23-25, 25-19, 25-12, 19-25, 15-13

Foothill d. Green Valley, 25-19, 25-20, 25-12

Palo Verde d. Faith Lutheran, 25-18, 20-25, 25-27, 25-20, 15-9

Spring Valley d. Cheyenne, 25-23, 25-7, 25-16

