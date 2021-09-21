Monday’s best high school soccer, volleyball performances
Check out the top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Monday’s best
Monday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Girls soccer
Annika Griffith, Clark — The freshman had two assists in a 4-0 win over Sky Pointe.
Serene Gronauer, Faith Lutheran — The senior had three goals and one assist in a 6-0 win over Foothill.
Breanna Juarez-Mera, Clark — The freshman had one goal and two assists in a 4-0 win over Sky Pointe.
Abbie Hammons, Moapa Valley — The freshman had two goals in a 4-0 win over Del Sol.
Andrea Leyva, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had one goal and three assists in a 6-0 win over Foothill.
Girls volleyball
Kira DeLong, Boulder City — The freshman had 20 assists and seven aces in a three-set win over Eldorado.
Monday’s scores
Girls soccer
Basic 1, Rancho 1
Cimarron-Memorial 2, Bonanza 1
Clark 4, Sky Pointe 0
Desert Pines 3, Valley 2
Doral Academy 1, Spring Valley 1
Equipo Academy 1, Mojave 1
Faith Lutheran 6, Foothill 0
Moapa Valley 4, Del Sol 0
Silverado 2, Western 0
Girls volleyball
Boulder City d. Eldorado, 25-6, 25-9, 25-10
Clark d. Virgin Valley, 25-15, 25-19, 25-19
Moapa Valley d. Pinecrest Cadence, 25-15, 25-8, 25-18
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.