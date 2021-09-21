Monday’s best high school soccer, volleyball performances

Check out the top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Faith Lutheran’s Serene Gronauer (15) and Andrea Leyva (10) celebrate a goal during a girls high school soccer game against Arbor View on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Monday’s best

Monday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Girls soccer

Annika Griffith, Clark — The freshman had two assists in a 4-0 win over Sky Pointe.

Serene Gronauer, Faith Lutheran — The senior had three goals and one assist in a 6-0 win over Foothill.

Breanna Juarez-Mera, Clark — The freshman had one goal and two assists in a 4-0 win over Sky Pointe.

Abbie Hammons, Moapa Valley — The freshman had two goals in a 4-0 win over Del Sol.

Andrea Leyva, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had one goal and three assists in a 6-0 win over Foothill.

Girls volleyball

Kira DeLong, Boulder City — The freshman had 20 assists and seven aces in a three-set win over Eldorado.

Monday’s scores

Girls soccer

Basic 1, Rancho 1

Cimarron-Memorial 2, Bonanza 1

Clark 4, Sky Pointe 0

Desert Pines 3, Valley 2

Doral Academy 1, Spring Valley 1

Equipo Academy 1, Mojave 1

Faith Lutheran 6, Foothill 0

Moapa Valley 4, Del Sol 0

Silverado 2, Western 0

Girls volleyball

Boulder City d. Eldorado, 25-6, 25-9, 25-10

Clark d. Virgin Valley, 25-15, 25-19, 25-19

Moapa Valley d. Pinecrest Cadence, 25-15, 25-8, 25-18

