Monday’s best high school soccer, volleyball performances

Check out the top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Las Vegas' Keaton McCoy (13) moves the ball as Coronado's Isaac Carcamo tries to keep up during the first half of a soccer game at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas' Keaton McCoy (13) moves the ball as Coronado's Isaac Carcamo tries to keep up during the first half of a soccer game at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Monday’s best

Boys soccer

Fernando Alas, Equipo Academy — The senior had three goals and four assists in an 18-2 win over Somerset Losee.

Diego Carrasco, Las Vegas — The senior had three assists in a 5-2 win over Coronado.

Tyler Colbrook, Green Valley — The junior had two goals in a 7-0 win over Doral Academy.

Nick Lazarsky, Bishop Gorman — The junior had three goals and three assists in an 8-0 win over Spring Valley.

Eric Montes, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had a goal on a penalty kick in the 79th minute and an assist in a 3-3 tie with Centennial.

Eden Houle, Green Valley — The senior had two goals in a 7-0 win over Doral Academy.

Christian Mott, Pahrump Valley — The senior had four goals and one assist in a 6-1 win over Moapa Valley.

Christian Valencia, Las Vegas — The junior had five goals in a 5-2 win over Coronado.

Girls volleyball

Sophia Ewalefo, Bishop Gorman — The senior had 12 kills and 13 digs in a three-set win over Palo Verde.

Mackenzie Koszegi, Silverado — The senior had 20 kills and 18 digs in a four-set win over Faith Lutheran.

Sydney Tagaloa, Shadow Ridge — The senior had 10 kills and seven digs in a three-set win over Green Valley.

Jordyn Woodard, Boulder City — The sophomore had 13 aces and six digs in a three-set win over Somerset Losee.

Monday’s scores

Boys soccer

Arbor View 4, Silverado 1

Bishop Gorman 8, Spring Valley 0

Bonanza 1, Shadow Ridge 0

Canyon Springs 4, Tech 2

Centennial 3, Cimarron-Memorial 3

Clark 1, Mojave 1

Desert Oasis 2, Del Sol 1

Desert Pines 0, Faith Lutheran 0

Eldorado 4, Chaparral 0

Equipo Academy 18, Somerset Losee 2

Foothill 5, Legacy 1

Green Valley 7, Doral Academy 0

Las Vegas 5, Coronado 2

Pahrump Valley 6, Moapa Valley 1

Palo Verde 4, Rancho 0

Sunrise Mountain 3, Valley 1

Western 3, Sierra Vista 1

Girls volleyball

Bishop Gorman d. Palo Verde, 25-17, 25-21, 25-12

Boulder City d. Somerset Losee, 25-1, 25-3, 25-7

Shadow Ridge d. Green Valley, 25-11, 30-28, 25-14

Silverado d. Faith Lutheran, 25-21, 25-17, 25-27, 25-14

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.