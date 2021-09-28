Monday’s best high school soccer, volleyball performances
Check out the top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Monday’s best
Boys soccer
Fernando Alas, Equipo Academy — The senior had three goals and four assists in an 18-2 win over Somerset Losee.
Diego Carrasco, Las Vegas — The senior had three assists in a 5-2 win over Coronado.
Tyler Colbrook, Green Valley — The junior had two goals in a 7-0 win over Doral Academy.
Nick Lazarsky, Bishop Gorman — The junior had three goals and three assists in an 8-0 win over Spring Valley.
Eric Montes, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had a goal on a penalty kick in the 79th minute and an assist in a 3-3 tie with Centennial.
Eden Houle, Green Valley — The senior had two goals in a 7-0 win over Doral Academy.
Christian Mott, Pahrump Valley — The senior had four goals and one assist in a 6-1 win over Moapa Valley.
Christian Valencia, Las Vegas — The junior had five goals in a 5-2 win over Coronado.
Girls volleyball
Sophia Ewalefo, Bishop Gorman — The senior had 12 kills and 13 digs in a three-set win over Palo Verde.
Mackenzie Koszegi, Silverado — The senior had 20 kills and 18 digs in a four-set win over Faith Lutheran.
Sydney Tagaloa, Shadow Ridge — The senior had 10 kills and seven digs in a three-set win over Green Valley.
Jordyn Woodard, Boulder City — The sophomore had 13 aces and six digs in a three-set win over Somerset Losee.
Monday’s scores
Boys soccer
Arbor View 4, Silverado 1
Bishop Gorman 8, Spring Valley 0
Bonanza 1, Shadow Ridge 0
Canyon Springs 4, Tech 2
Centennial 3, Cimarron-Memorial 3
Clark 1, Mojave 1
Desert Oasis 2, Del Sol 1
Desert Pines 0, Faith Lutheran 0
Eldorado 4, Chaparral 0
Equipo Academy 18, Somerset Losee 2
Foothill 5, Legacy 1
Green Valley 7, Doral Academy 0
Las Vegas 5, Coronado 2
Pahrump Valley 6, Moapa Valley 1
Palo Verde 4, Rancho 0
Sunrise Mountain 3, Valley 1
Western 3, Sierra Vista 1
Girls volleyball
Bishop Gorman d. Palo Verde, 25-17, 25-21, 25-12
Boulder City d. Somerset Losee, 25-1, 25-3, 25-7
Shadow Ridge d. Green Valley, 25-11, 30-28, 25-14
Silverado d. Faith Lutheran, 25-21, 25-17, 25-27, 25-14
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.