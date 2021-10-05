Monday’s best high school soccer, volleyball performances

Check out the top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Desert OasisÕ Mia Brown (25) tries to steal the ball from Shadow RidgeÕs Leighanne Kim (18) during a game at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Desert Oasis won 3-1. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Monday’s best

Monday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Girls soccer

Adryanna Avena-Caraballo, Pahrump Valley — The junior had three goals and two assists in a 5-0 win over Boulder City.

Dayana Barajas, Mojave — The junior had two goals and one assist in a 4-2 win over Chaparral.

Madison Brown, Centennial — The senior had two goals in a 5-1 win over Tech.

Melinda Bravo-Avendano, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had three goals and four assists in a 9-0 win over Rancho.

Emmie Cabrales, Clark — The senior had three goals in a 9-2 win over Desert Pines.

Kasandra Dominguez, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had three goals in a 9-0 win over Rancho.

Ari Gaminara, Faith Lutheran — The senior had 12 saves in a 1-0 win over Bishop Gorman.

Marcela Gasco, Bonanza — The freshman had two goals in an 8-0 win over Sunrise Mountain.

Charlie Pugh, Spring Valley — The sophomore had two assists in a 3-0 win over Eldorado.

Ebelyn Rojas, Bonanza — The senior had two goals in an 8-0 win over Sunrise Mountain.

Kanayat Sukahata, Clark — The sophomore had two goals and two assists in a 9-2 win over Desert Pines.

Courtney Van House, Pahrump Valley — The sophomore had two goals and one assist in a 5-0 win over Boulder City.

Girls volleyball

Sydnee Freeman, Boulder City — The freshman had eight kills and five aces in a three-set win over Pahrump Valley.

Sarah Hoofman, Arbor View — The junior had seven kills, four aces and 13 digs in a three-set win over Chaparral.

Monday’s scores

Girls soccer

Arbor View 2, Sierra Vista 0

Basic 2, Canyon Springs 1

Bonanza 8, Sunrise Mountain 0

Centennial 5, Tech 1

Cimarron-Memorial 9, Rancho 0

Clark 9, Desert Pines 2

Coronado 4, Palo Verde 1

Del Sol 2, SLAM Nevada 2

Desert Oasis 3, Shadow Ridge 1

Durango 4, Equipo Academy 2

Faith Lutheran 1, Bishop Gorman 0

Foothill 9, Las Vegas 1

Green Valley 4, Liberty 3

Legacy 3, Doral Academy 0

Mojave 4, Chaparral 2

Pahrump Valley 5, Boulder City 0

Silverado 11, Valley 0

Spring Valley 3, Eldorado 0

Virgin Valley 1, Moapa Valley 0

Western 2, Sky Pointe 1

Girls volleyball

Arbor View d. Chaparral 25-6, 25-8, 25-10

Boulder City d. Pahrump Valley, 25-15, 25-5, 25-17

Coral Academy d. Virgin Valley, 25-13, 25-23, 25-19

Moapa Valley d. Somerset Losee, 25-6, 25-15, 25-16

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.