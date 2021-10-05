Monday’s best high school soccer, volleyball performances
Check out the top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Monday’s best
Monday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Girls soccer
Adryanna Avena-Caraballo, Pahrump Valley — The junior had three goals and two assists in a 5-0 win over Boulder City.
Dayana Barajas, Mojave — The junior had two goals and one assist in a 4-2 win over Chaparral.
Madison Brown, Centennial — The senior had two goals in a 5-1 win over Tech.
Melinda Bravo-Avendano, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had three goals and four assists in a 9-0 win over Rancho.
Emmie Cabrales, Clark — The senior had three goals in a 9-2 win over Desert Pines.
Kasandra Dominguez, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had three goals in a 9-0 win over Rancho.
Ari Gaminara, Faith Lutheran — The senior had 12 saves in a 1-0 win over Bishop Gorman.
Marcela Gasco, Bonanza — The freshman had two goals in an 8-0 win over Sunrise Mountain.
Charlie Pugh, Spring Valley — The sophomore had two assists in a 3-0 win over Eldorado.
Ebelyn Rojas, Bonanza — The senior had two goals in an 8-0 win over Sunrise Mountain.
Kanayat Sukahata, Clark — The sophomore had two goals and two assists in a 9-2 win over Desert Pines.
Courtney Van House, Pahrump Valley — The sophomore had two goals and one assist in a 5-0 win over Boulder City.
Girls volleyball
Sydnee Freeman, Boulder City — The freshman had eight kills and five aces in a three-set win over Pahrump Valley.
Sarah Hoofman, Arbor View — The junior had seven kills, four aces and 13 digs in a three-set win over Chaparral.
Monday’s scores
Girls soccer
Arbor View 2, Sierra Vista 0
Basic 2, Canyon Springs 1
Bonanza 8, Sunrise Mountain 0
Centennial 5, Tech 1
Cimarron-Memorial 9, Rancho 0
Clark 9, Desert Pines 2
Coronado 4, Palo Verde 1
Del Sol 2, SLAM Nevada 2
Desert Oasis 3, Shadow Ridge 1
Durango 4, Equipo Academy 2
Faith Lutheran 1, Bishop Gorman 0
Foothill 9, Las Vegas 1
Green Valley 4, Liberty 3
Legacy 3, Doral Academy 0
Mojave 4, Chaparral 2
Pahrump Valley 5, Boulder City 0
Silverado 11, Valley 0
Spring Valley 3, Eldorado 0
Virgin Valley 1, Moapa Valley 0
Western 2, Sky Pointe 1
Girls volleyball
Arbor View d. Chaparral 25-6, 25-8, 25-10
Boulder City d. Pahrump Valley, 25-15, 25-5, 25-17
Coral Academy d. Virgin Valley, 25-13, 25-23, 25-19
Moapa Valley d. Somerset Losee, 25-6, 25-15, 25-16
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.