59°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Monday’s high school boys soccer, girls volleyball playoff results

Chaparral celebrates after defeating Doral Academy 2-1 during a 4A boys soccer state semifinal ...
Chaparral celebrates after defeating Doral Academy 2-1 during a 4A boys soccer state semifinal game at Foothill High School in Las Vegas Nov. 3, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Somerset Academy Sky Pointe High School runner Aislin McMahon (1269) nears the finish line ...
Sky Pointe junior eyes 5A state cross country individual, team titles
Ayanna Watson (8) celebrates with her teammates during a 5A girls volleyball Southern Region se ...
Bishop Gorman sweeps Coronado to win 5A girls volleyball region title
Doral Academy defense Jaya Roberts-Smith (2) and Palo Verde forward Madison Miller (5) fight fo ...
Doral Academy outlasts Palo Verde for 4A region girls soccer title — PHOTOS
Coronado players celebrate their win in a Class 5A Southern Region boys soccer title game again ...
Soccer roundup: Coronado boys set record, roll to region title — PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 3, 2025 - 11:28 pm
 

Jonathan Carranza scored a golden goal with 10 minutes remaining in the second overtime Monday to lift Chaparral (18-3-7) to a 2-1 victory over Doral Academy (9-7-1) in the Class 4A state boys soccer quarterfinals.

The Cowboys, seeded No. 3 in the Lake League, advanced to the semifinals with the win, where they will play SLAM! Nevada at 6 p.m. Thursday at Foothill.

Bryan Galindo scored Chaparral’s first goal in the first half to make it 1-1 at halftime.

The Dragons, seeded fourth in the Desert League, were eliminated.

■ No. 1D SLAM! Nevada 1, No. 2L Desert Pines 0: At Foothill, the Bulls (22-1-1) scored in the second overtime to eliminate the Jaguars (16-5-3).

■ No. 1L Sunrise Mountain 2, No. 2D Green Valley 0: At Spring Valley, Eddie Barrera scored both goals for the Miners (14-2-4) in their victory over the Gators (10-7-1).

Sunrise Mountain will play Centennial at 6 p.m. Thursday in a semifinal match at Sunrise Mountain.

■ No. 2S Centennial 2, No. 1M Spring Valley 0: At Spring Valley, Ian Rivera scored the game-winner in the first half to help the Bulldogs (14-6-2) defeat the Grizzlies (9-1-7).

Aaron Sanchez recorded the shutout for Centennial and had a penalty-kick save.

Class 4A state girls volleyball quarterfinals

■ No. 1L Green Valley 3, No. 2 Sun Legacy 0: At Green Valley, Clara Conrado logged 32 assists and 16 digs to lead the Gators (30-11) past the Longhorns (12-18) for a 25-21, 25-20, 25-20 victory.

Gio Ortega added 13 digs, 11 kills and two service aces for Green Valley, which plays Sierra Vista in the semifinals at 6:40 p.m. Thursday at Sunrise Mountain.

■ No. 1M Sierra Vista 3, No. 3 Sun Mojave 0: At Sierra Vista, Averie Gidge dominated with 17 kills, six digs and five aces as the Mountain Lions (22-12) rolled to a 25-17, 25-12, 25-13 win over the Rattlers (13-19).

■ No. 2L Silverado 3, No. 1D Sky Pointe 0: At Sky Pointe, the Skyhawks (16-13) cruised to a 25-20, 25-18, 25-18 win over the Eagles (16-9).

Silverado will play Coral Academy in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Thursday at Sunrise Mountain.

■ No. 1 Sky Coral Academy 3, No. 1 Sun Las Vegas 0: At Coral Academy, the Falcons (25-13) logged a 25-18, 25-20, 25-19 win over the Wildcats (22-11) to advance.

Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES