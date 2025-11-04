Monday’s high school boys soccer, girls volleyball playoff results

Check out the results from Monday’s Nevada high school boys soccer and girls volleyball playoff action.

Chaparral celebrates after defeating Doral Academy 2-1 during a 4A boys soccer state semifinal game at Foothill High School in Las Vegas Nov. 3, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jonathan Carranza scored a golden goal with 10 minutes remaining in the second overtime Monday to lift Chaparral (18-3-7) to a 2-1 victory over Doral Academy (9-7-1) in the Class 4A state boys soccer quarterfinals.

The Cowboys, seeded No. 3 in the Lake League, advanced to the semifinals with the win, where they will play SLAM! Nevada at 6 p.m. Thursday at Foothill.

Bryan Galindo scored Chaparral’s first goal in the first half to make it 1-1 at halftime.

The Dragons, seeded fourth in the Desert League, were eliminated.

■ No. 1D SLAM! Nevada 1, No. 2L Desert Pines 0: At Foothill, the Bulls (22-1-1) scored in the second overtime to eliminate the Jaguars (16-5-3).

■ No. 1L Sunrise Mountain 2, No. 2D Green Valley 0: At Spring Valley, Eddie Barrera scored both goals for the Miners (14-2-4) in their victory over the Gators (10-7-1).

Sunrise Mountain will play Centennial at 6 p.m. Thursday in a semifinal match at Sunrise Mountain.

■ No. 2S Centennial 2, No. 1M Spring Valley 0: At Spring Valley, Ian Rivera scored the game-winner in the first half to help the Bulldogs (14-6-2) defeat the Grizzlies (9-1-7).

Aaron Sanchez recorded the shutout for Centennial and had a penalty-kick save.

Class 4A state girls volleyball quarterfinals

■ No. 1L Green Valley 3, No. 2 Sun Legacy 0: At Green Valley, Clara Conrado logged 32 assists and 16 digs to lead the Gators (30-11) past the Longhorns (12-18) for a 25-21, 25-20, 25-20 victory.

Gio Ortega added 13 digs, 11 kills and two service aces for Green Valley, which plays Sierra Vista in the semifinals at 6:40 p.m. Thursday at Sunrise Mountain.

■ No. 1M Sierra Vista 3, No. 3 Sun Mojave 0: At Sierra Vista, Averie Gidge dominated with 17 kills, six digs and five aces as the Mountain Lions (22-12) rolled to a 25-17, 25-12, 25-13 win over the Rattlers (13-19).

■ No. 2L Silverado 3, No. 1D Sky Pointe 0: At Sky Pointe, the Skyhawks (16-13) cruised to a 25-20, 25-18, 25-18 win over the Eagles (16-9).

Silverado will play Coral Academy in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Thursday at Sunrise Mountain.

■ No. 1 Sky Coral Academy 3, No. 1 Sun Las Vegas 0: At Coral Academy, the Falcons (25-13) logged a 25-18, 25-20, 25-19 win over the Wildcats (22-11) to advance.

Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal