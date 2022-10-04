Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Monday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Boys soccer
Elliot Baskerville, Desert Oasis — The senior had a goal and an assist in a 3-0 victory over Foothill.
Yuval Cohen, Palo Verde — The junior scored two goals in a 3-0 victory over Las Vegas.
Huba Hajdu, Faith Lutheran — The junior had two goals and an assist 3-2 victory over Legacy.
Yael Ibarra, Tech — The senior scored two goals in a 3-0 victory over Centennial.
Marco Lizarraga, Desert Oasis — The senior had a goal and an assist in a 3-0 victory over Foothill.
Marco Navarro, SLAM Nevada — The junior had a goal and an assist in a 3-1 victory over Sky Pointe.
Rasheed Omidiji, Sierra Vista — The freshman had three assists in a 4-0 victory over Desert Pines.
Luis Ortiz, SLAM Nevada — The freshman scored two goals in a 3-1 victory over Sky Pointe.
Miguel Pina-Rodriguez, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior scored three goals in an 8-0 victory over Spring Valley.
Jorge Rojas, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had three goals and an assist in an 8-0 victory over Spring Valley.
Leonardo Sanchez-Garcia, Sierra Vista — The junior scored two goals in a 4-0 victory over Desert Pines.
Samuel Velasquez, Clark — The junior had three goals and an assist in a 7-3 victory over Bonanza.
Girls soccer
Katrina Beltran, Virgin Valley — The junior scored two goals in an 8-0 victory over Mojave.
Sophie Tobler, Virgin Valley — The senior scored two goals in an 8-0 victory over Mojave.
Girls volleyball
Tova Craig, Coronado — The junior had five aces and 20 digs in a 3-0 victory over Centennial.
Addison Doane, Boulder City — The junior had 10 kills and five digs in a 3-0 victory over Cadence.
Sheyenne Harner, Bonanza — The senior had 21 assists, an ace and three digs in a 3-0 victory over Chaparral.
Clara Jennings, Bonanza — The freshman had seven kills, an ace and two digs in a 3-0 victory over Chaparral.
Julianna Luebke, Boulder City — The senior had 10 kills and five saves in a 3-0 victory over Cadence.
Lily Meyers, Green Valley — The senior had 10 kills, 10 digs, three blocks and two aces in a 3-2 victory over Foothill.
Maleya Miles, Foothill — The senior had 17 kills, 27 assists and nine digs in a 3-2 loss to Green Valley.
Enisilina Savelio, Green Valley — The senior had 18 kills, 23 assists, 19 digs and four aces in a 3-2 victory over Foothill.
Angelina Sayles, Coronado — The senior had 13 kills, five aces and six digs in a 3-0 victory over Centennial.
Monday’s scores
Boys soccer
Boulder City 5, Virgin Valley 3
Canyon Springs 3, Rancho 0
Chaparral 1, Liberty 0
Cimarron-Memorial 8, Spring Valley 0
Clark 7, Bonanza 3
Coronado 2, Eldorado 2
Desert Oasis 3, Foothill 0
Equipo Academy 1, Basic 1
Faith Lutheran 3, Legacy 2
Palo Verde 3, Las Vegas 0
Sierra Vista 4, Desert Pines 0
SLAM Nevada 3, Sky Pointe 1
Sloan Canyon 2, Mater East 1
Tech 3, Centennial 0
Valley 3, Del Sol 0
Girls soccer
Palo Verde 2, Sierra Vista 0
Virgin Valley 8, Mojave 0
Girls volleyball
Bonanza d. Chaparral 25-15, 25-12, 25-19
Boulder City d. Cadence 25-8, 25-17, 25-18
Coral Academy d. Somerset Losee 25-19, 25-14, 25-9
Coronado d. Centennial 25-12, 25-23, 25-18
Green Valley d. Foothill 21-25, 26-24, 22-25, 25-13, 15-12
Las Vegas d. Western 25-17, 25-12, 25-8
Silverado d. Sierra Vista 25-18, 25-23, 17-25, 25-17
Virgin Valley d. Sunrise Mountain 25-16, 25-11, 25-5
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
Las Vegas Review-Journal