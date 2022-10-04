Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Cimarron-Memorial’s Miguel Pina, center, passes to a teammate while Durango’s Donovan Rangel (23) and Nicholas Lortz (33) close in on him during a high school soccer game at Durango High School on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Monday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

Elliot Baskerville, Desert Oasis — The senior had a goal and an assist in a 3-0 victory over Foothill.

Yuval Cohen, Palo Verde — The junior scored two goals in a 3-0 victory over Las Vegas.

Huba Hajdu, Faith Lutheran — The junior had two goals and an assist 3-2 victory over Legacy.

Yael Ibarra, Tech — The senior scored two goals in a 3-0 victory over Centennial.

Marco Lizarraga, Desert Oasis — The senior had a goal and an assist in a 3-0 victory over Foothill.

Marco Navarro, SLAM Nevada — The junior had a goal and an assist in a 3-1 victory over Sky Pointe.

Rasheed Omidiji, Sierra Vista — The freshman had three assists in a 4-0 victory over Desert Pines.

Luis Ortiz, SLAM Nevada — The freshman scored two goals in a 3-1 victory over Sky Pointe.

Miguel Pina-Rodriguez, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior scored three goals in an 8-0 victory over Spring Valley.

Jorge Rojas, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had three goals and an assist in an 8-0 victory over Spring Valley.

Leonardo Sanchez-Garcia, Sierra Vista — The junior scored two goals in a 4-0 victory over Desert Pines.

Samuel Velasquez, Clark — The junior had three goals and an assist in a 7-3 victory over Bonanza.

Girls soccer

Katrina Beltran, Virgin Valley — The junior scored two goals in an 8-0 victory over Mojave.

Sophie Tobler, Virgin Valley — The senior scored two goals in an 8-0 victory over Mojave.

Girls volleyball

Tova Craig, Coronado — The junior had five aces and 20 digs in a 3-0 victory over Centennial.

Addison Doane, Boulder City — The junior had 10 kills and five digs in a 3-0 victory over Cadence.

Sheyenne Harner, Bonanza — The senior had 21 assists, an ace and three digs in a 3-0 victory over Chaparral.

Clara Jennings, Bonanza — The freshman had seven kills, an ace and two digs in a 3-0 victory over Chaparral.

Julianna Luebke, Boulder City — The senior had 10 kills and five saves in a 3-0 victory over Cadence.

Lily Meyers, Green Valley — The senior had 10 kills, 10 digs, three blocks and two aces in a 3-2 victory over Foothill.

Maleya Miles, Foothill — The senior had 17 kills, 27 assists and nine digs in a 3-2 loss to Green Valley.

Enisilina Savelio, Green Valley — The senior had 18 kills, 23 assists, 19 digs and four aces in a 3-2 victory over Foothill.

Angelina Sayles, Coronado — The senior had 13 kills, five aces and six digs in a 3-0 victory over Centennial.

Monday’s scores

Boys soccer

Boulder City 5, Virgin Valley 3

Canyon Springs 3, Rancho 0

Chaparral 1, Liberty 0

Cimarron-Memorial 8, Spring Valley 0

Clark 7, Bonanza 3

Coronado 2, Eldorado 2

Desert Oasis 3, Foothill 0

Equipo Academy 1, Basic 1

Faith Lutheran 3, Legacy 2

Palo Verde 3, Las Vegas 0

Sierra Vista 4, Desert Pines 0

SLAM Nevada 3, Sky Pointe 1

Sloan Canyon 2, Mater East 1

Tech 3, Centennial 0

Valley 3, Del Sol 0

Girls soccer

Palo Verde 2, Sierra Vista 0

Virgin Valley 8, Mojave 0

Girls volleyball

Bonanza d. Chaparral 25-15, 25-12, 25-19

Boulder City d. Cadence 25-8, 25-17, 25-18

Coral Academy d. Somerset Losee 25-19, 25-14, 25-9

Coronado d. Centennial 25-12, 25-23, 25-18

Green Valley d. Foothill 21-25, 26-24, 22-25, 25-13, 15-12

Las Vegas d. Western 25-17, 25-12, 25-8

Silverado d. Sierra Vista 25-18, 25-23, 17-25, 25-17

Virgin Valley d. Sunrise Mountain 25-16, 25-11, 25-5

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Las Vegas Review-Journal