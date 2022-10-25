Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Faith Lutheran's Bianca Richardson (6) and Delaney Wilson (12) celebrate a point scored during a high school volleyball game against Durango at Durango High School on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. Durango swept Faith Lutheran in 3 consecutive games for the win. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Monday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

Luke LaPointe, Arbor View — The freshman had two goals and an assist in a 4-1 victory over Legacy.

Girls soccer

Adryanna Avena-Caraballo, Pahrump Valley — The senior had five goals and an assist in a 7-0 victory over Durango.

Kasandra Dominguez-Garcia, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior scored a goal in a 2-0 victory over Basic.

Isabella Gonzalez, Silverado — The sophomore scored two goals in a 4-2 victory over Canyon Springs.

Reese Gordon, Silverado — The junior had two goals and an assist in a 4-2 victory over Canyon Springs.

Stephanie Hackett, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore scored two goals in a 5-1 victory over Tech.

Jessica Rodriguez, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior scored a goal in a 2-0 victory over Basic.

Harmony Taylor, Shadow Ridge — The freshman scored a goal in a 1-1 tie with Palo Verde.

Courtney VanHouse, Pahrump Valley — The junior had two goals and an assist in a 7-0 victory over Durango.

Asia Wilson, Palo Verde — The junior scored a goal in a 1-1 tie with Shadow Ridge.

Jordyn Womack, Bishop Gorman — The junior had a goal and two assists in a 5-1 victory over Tech.

Girls volleyball

Camdyn Carpenter, Coronado — The senior had 26 assists, 11 digs and an ace in a 3-0 victory over Arbor View.

Maleya Miles, Foothill — The senior had 18 kills, five aces and 12 digs in a 3-1 victory over Green Valley.

Abigail Paulson, Coronado — The junior had 12 kills, three blocks and seven digs in a 3-0 victory over Arbor View.

Ashlee Ramos, Foothill — The junior had 34 assists in a 3-1 victory over Green Valley.

Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran — The junior had 20 kills in a 3-2 victory over Palo Verde.

Ella Rustand, Faith Lutheran — The senior had 39 assists and four aces in a 3-2 victory over Palo Verde.

Scores

Boys soccer

Arbor View 4, Legacy 1

Girls soccer

Arbor View 7, Las Vegas 0

Bishop Gorman 5, Tech 1

Cimarron-Memorial 2, Basic 0

Eldorado 3, Sunrise Mountain 2

Equipo Academy 3, SLAM Nevada 3

Pahrump Valley 7, Durango 0

Palo Verde 1, Shadow Ridge 1

Silverado 4, Canyon Springs 2

Spring Valley 3, Western 2

Girls volleyball

Basic d. Sky Pointe 25-16, 25-9, 25-10

Cimarron-Memorial d. Canyon Springs 25-11, 25-16, 25-11

Coronado d. Arbor View 25-13, 25-13, 25-13

Faith Lutheran d. Palo Verde 19-25, 25-18, 17-25, 25-12, 15-9

Foothill d. Green Valley 25-16, 17-25, 25-19, 25-20

Legacy d. Del Sol 25-13, 25-17, 25-21

Liberty Baptist d. Adelson School 23-25, 25-12, 25-10, 25-17

Sierra Vista d. Rancho 25-16, 25-7, 25-13

Mark Anderson Las Vegas Review-Journal