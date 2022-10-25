Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Monday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Boys soccer
Luke LaPointe, Arbor View — The freshman had two goals and an assist in a 4-1 victory over Legacy.
Girls soccer
Adryanna Avena-Caraballo, Pahrump Valley — The senior had five goals and an assist in a 7-0 victory over Durango.
Kasandra Dominguez-Garcia, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior scored a goal in a 2-0 victory over Basic.
Isabella Gonzalez, Silverado — The sophomore scored two goals in a 4-2 victory over Canyon Springs.
Reese Gordon, Silverado — The junior had two goals and an assist in a 4-2 victory over Canyon Springs.
Stephanie Hackett, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore scored two goals in a 5-1 victory over Tech.
Jessica Rodriguez, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior scored a goal in a 2-0 victory over Basic.
Harmony Taylor, Shadow Ridge — The freshman scored a goal in a 1-1 tie with Palo Verde.
Courtney VanHouse, Pahrump Valley — The junior had two goals and an assist in a 7-0 victory over Durango.
Asia Wilson, Palo Verde — The junior scored a goal in a 1-1 tie with Shadow Ridge.
Jordyn Womack, Bishop Gorman — The junior had a goal and two assists in a 5-1 victory over Tech.
Girls volleyball
Camdyn Carpenter, Coronado — The senior had 26 assists, 11 digs and an ace in a 3-0 victory over Arbor View.
Maleya Miles, Foothill — The senior had 18 kills, five aces and 12 digs in a 3-1 victory over Green Valley.
Abigail Paulson, Coronado — The junior had 12 kills, three blocks and seven digs in a 3-0 victory over Arbor View.
Ashlee Ramos, Foothill — The junior had 34 assists in a 3-1 victory over Green Valley.
Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran — The junior had 20 kills in a 3-2 victory over Palo Verde.
Ella Rustand, Faith Lutheran — The senior had 39 assists and four aces in a 3-2 victory over Palo Verde.
Scores
Boys soccer
Arbor View 4, Legacy 1
Girls soccer
Arbor View 7, Las Vegas 0
Bishop Gorman 5, Tech 1
Cimarron-Memorial 2, Basic 0
Eldorado 3, Sunrise Mountain 2
Equipo Academy 3, SLAM Nevada 3
Pahrump Valley 7, Durango 0
Palo Verde 1, Shadow Ridge 1
Silverado 4, Canyon Springs 2
Spring Valley 3, Western 2
Girls volleyball
Basic d. Sky Pointe 25-16, 25-9, 25-10
Cimarron-Memorial d. Canyon Springs 25-11, 25-16, 25-11
Coronado d. Arbor View 25-13, 25-13, 25-13
Faith Lutheran d. Palo Verde 19-25, 25-18, 17-25, 25-12, 15-9
Foothill d. Green Valley 25-16, 17-25, 25-19, 25-20
Legacy d. Del Sol 25-13, 25-17, 25-21
Liberty Baptist d. Adelson School 23-25, 25-12, 25-10, 25-17
Sierra Vista d. Rancho 25-16, 25-7, 25-13
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
Mark Anderson Las Vegas Review-Journal