Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school basketball action.

Palo Verde's Andrew Miller (15) goes up for a shot against Shadow Ridge during a boy's basketball game at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Monday’s top high school basketball performances:

Boys

Isaac Boykin, Desert Pines: The senior made three 3-pointers in the final minute and finished with 20 points in a 67-61 win over Rancho.

Rahjon Chambers, Legacy: The junior guard finished with 15 points and four 3-pointers in a 62-26 win over Sky Pointe.

Qualib Ghallab, Chaparral: The sophomore had 29 points, 26 rebounds and eight blocks in a 78-74 overtime victory over Green Valley.

Andrew Miller, Palo Verde: The sophomore guard scored 20 points in a 78-73 win over Shadow Ridge.

Roman Rose, Boulder City: The junior had 17 points and 10 rebounds in a 59-31 victory over Del Sol.

Girls

Gia McFadden, Spring Valley: The senior had 13 points in a 76-21 win over Basic.

Riley Price, Virgin Valley: The senior scored 13 points in a 61-20 victory over Bonanza.

Bella Robinson, Coral Academy: The freshman finished with 20 points, six rebounds and five steals in a 55-11 win over Amplus Academy.

Monday’s scores

Boys

Coral Academy 83, Amplus Academy 64

Boulder City 59, Del Sol 31

Chaparral 78, Green Valley 74

Legacy 62, Sky Pointe 26

Palo Verde 78, Shadow Ridge 73

Desert Pines 67, Rancho 61

Girls

Coral Academy 55, Amplus Academy 11

Spring Valley 76, Basic 21

Virgin Valley 61, Bonanza 20