Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school basketball action.
Monday’s top high school basketball performances:
Boys
Isaac Boykin, Desert Pines: The senior made three 3-pointers in the final minute and finished with 20 points in a 67-61 win over Rancho.
Rahjon Chambers, Legacy: The junior guard finished with 15 points and four 3-pointers in a 62-26 win over Sky Pointe.
Qualib Ghallab, Chaparral: The sophomore had 29 points, 26 rebounds and eight blocks in a 78-74 overtime victory over Green Valley.
Andrew Miller, Palo Verde: The sophomore guard scored 20 points in a 78-73 win over Shadow Ridge.
Roman Rose, Boulder City: The junior had 17 points and 10 rebounds in a 59-31 victory over Del Sol.
Girls
Gia McFadden, Spring Valley: The senior had 13 points in a 76-21 win over Basic.
Riley Price, Virgin Valley: The senior scored 13 points in a 61-20 victory over Bonanza.
Bella Robinson, Coral Academy: The freshman finished with 20 points, six rebounds and five steals in a 55-11 win over Amplus Academy.
Monday’s scores
Boys
Coral Academy 83, Amplus Academy 64
Boulder City 59, Del Sol 31
Chaparral 78, Green Valley 74
Legacy 62, Sky Pointe 26
Palo Verde 78, Shadow Ridge 73
Desert Pines 67, Rancho 61
Girls
Coral Academy 55, Amplus Academy 11
Spring Valley 76, Basic 21
Virgin Valley 61, Bonanza 20