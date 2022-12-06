Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school basketball action.

Monday’s top high school basketball performances:

Girls

Aliah Jackson, Palo Verde: The senior had 16 points and six rebounds to lead the Panthers to a 72-48 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.

Talyiah McKinney, Arbor View: The junior scored 24 points as the Aggies fell 70-63 to Shadow Ridge.

Kelly Megown, Shadow Ridge: The senior guard scored 24 points to lead the Mustangs past Arbor View 70-63.

Morgan Sweet, Tech: The junior center scored 21 points to help the Roadrunners beat Chaparral 44-21.

Ajalee Williams, Legacy: The freshman forward had 14 points and eight rebounds to help the Longhorns edge Sunrise Mountain 49-47.

Boys

Brock Barney, Green Valley: The junior had 35 points and 18 rebounds as the Gators beat Rancho 79-70.

Elijah Burney, Centennial: The senior scored 16 points as the Bulldogs beat Western 66-32.

Kenneth Ned, Spring Valley: The junior guard had 26 points and five rebounds in a 59-58 win over Canyon Springs.

Collier Roberts, Foothill: The senior had 13 points in a 48-45 victory over Cheyenne.

Brian Townsend, Arbor View: The sophomore forward had 14 points to lead the Aggies to a 65-38 win over Clark.

Monday’s scores

Girls

Tech 44, Chaparral 21

Palo Verde 72, Cimarron-Memorial 48

Shadow Ridge 70, Arbor View 63

Legacy 49, Sunrise Mountain 47

Las Vegas 65, Silverado 41

Boys

Cadence 60, Equipo Academy 21

Legacy 57, Sunrise Mountain 22

Centennial 66, Western 32

Arbor View 65, Clark 38

Foothill 48, Cheyenne 45

Green Valley 79, Rancho 70

Spring Valley 59, Canyon Springs 58