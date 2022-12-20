Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school basketball action.
Monday’s top high school basketball performances:
Boys
Zak Abdalla, Foothill: The sophomore guard logged 22 points as the Falcons beat Bishop O’Dowd (Calif.) 64-60.
Tai Coleman, Democracy Prep: The freshman guard scored 31 points to help the Blue Knights defeat Anchorage Christian (Ark.), 74-35
Roderick Johnson, Somerset Losee: The sophomore guard had 25 points and six assists to lead the Lions to an 85-44 win over Coral Academy.
Jesse Judkins, Cimarron-Memorial: The sophomore guard had 15 points including a 3-pointer with 7 seconds remaining to lift the Spartans over Rodriguez (Calif.) 74-73.
Julius Robinson, Silverado: The sophomore forward scored nine points to help the Skyhawks edge Pasadena (Calif.) 52-48.
Girls
Claire Cox, Moapa Valley: The sophomore forward made seven 3-pointers and finished with 23 points to lead the Pirates to a 56-49 victory over CI Gibson (Bahamas).
Dazani Graham, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior guard had 17 points, five steals and three assists as the Spartans beat Milwaukie (Ore.) 46-36.
Heaven Hill, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior guard racked up 15 points, five rebounds and four steals in the 46-36 victory over Milwaukie (Ore.).
Gia McFadden, Spring Valley: The senior scored 18 points as the Grizzlies beat Rodriguez (Calif.) 50-37.
Charlece Ohiaeri, Centennial: The senior scored 23 points as the Bulldogs cruised to a 79-23 win over Flowing Wells (Ariz.).
Monday’s scores
Boys
Springville (Utah) 50, Clark 46
Democracy Prep 74, Anchorage Christian 35
Grandview (Colo.) 78, Basic 43
Houston Christian (Texas) 76, Palo Verde 55
Oakland (Calif.) 52, Desert Pines 43
Wilson (S.C.) 55, Arbor View 46
Mater Dei (Calif.) 58, Durango 56
Cimarron-Memorial 74, Rodriguez (Calif.) 73
Rancho 85, Constitution (Penn.) 51
Foothill 64, Bishop O’Dowd (Calif.) 60
Silverado 52, Pasadena 48
De La Salle Catholic (Ore.) 85, Faith Lutheran 59
Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) 63, Mojave 33
Kell (Ga.) 69, Liberty 68
Aquinas (Calif.) 56, Desert Oasis 45
Poway (Calif.) 75, Bonanza 73
Crean Lutheran (Calif.) 71, Cheyenne 42
Denver South (Colo.) 61, Las Vegas 57
Somerset Losee 85, Coral Academy 44
Dominguez (Calif.) 71, The Meadows 58
Girls
Cimarron-Memorial 46, Milwaukie (Ore.) 36
Edge School (Canada) 58, Shadow Ridge 41
Birmingham (Calif.) 61, Arbor View 49
Spring Valley 50, Rodriguez (Calif.) 37
Vista Peak Prep (Colo.) 54, Foothill 30
Durango 29, Silverado 21
Caruthers (Calif.) 43, Desert Pines 31
Vanden (Calif.) 67, Democracy Prep 57
Centennial 79, Flowing Wells (Ariz.) 23
Coronado 61, Imperial (Calif.) 36
West Jordan (Utah) 60, Canyon Springs 40
Moapa Valley 56, CI Gibson (Bahamas) 49
Justin Garza (Calif.) 39, Sierra Vista 27
Skyridge (Utah) 58, Liberty 55