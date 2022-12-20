Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school basketball action.

Monday’s top high school basketball performances:

Boys

Zak Abdalla, Foothill: The sophomore guard logged 22 points as the Falcons beat Bishop O’Dowd (Calif.) 64-60.

Tai Coleman, Democracy Prep: The freshman guard scored 31 points to help the Blue Knights defeat Anchorage Christian (Ark.), 74-35

Roderick Johnson, Somerset Losee: The sophomore guard had 25 points and six assists to lead the Lions to an 85-44 win over Coral Academy.

Jesse Judkins, Cimarron-Memorial: The sophomore guard had 15 points including a 3-pointer with 7 seconds remaining to lift the Spartans over Rodriguez (Calif.) 74-73.

Julius Robinson, Silverado: The sophomore forward scored nine points to help the Skyhawks edge Pasadena (Calif.) 52-48.

Girls

Claire Cox, Moapa Valley: The sophomore forward made seven 3-pointers and finished with 23 points to lead the Pirates to a 56-49 victory over CI Gibson (Bahamas).

Dazani Graham, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior guard had 17 points, five steals and three assists as the Spartans beat Milwaukie (Ore.) 46-36.

Heaven Hill, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior guard racked up 15 points, five rebounds and four steals in the 46-36 victory over Milwaukie (Ore.).

Gia McFadden, Spring Valley: The senior scored 18 points as the Grizzlies beat Rodriguez (Calif.) 50-37.

Charlece Ohiaeri, Centennial: The senior scored 23 points as the Bulldogs cruised to a 79-23 win over Flowing Wells (Ariz.).

Monday’s scores

Boys

Springville (Utah) 50, Clark 46

Democracy Prep 74, Anchorage Christian 35

Grandview (Colo.) 78, Basic 43

Houston Christian (Texas) 76, Palo Verde 55

Oakland (Calif.) 52, Desert Pines 43

Wilson (S.C.) 55, Arbor View 46

Mater Dei (Calif.) 58, Durango 56

Cimarron-Memorial 74, Rodriguez (Calif.) 73

Rancho 85, Constitution (Penn.) 51

Foothill 64, Bishop O’Dowd (Calif.) 60

Silverado 52, Pasadena 48

De La Salle Catholic (Ore.) 85, Faith Lutheran 59

Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) 63, Mojave 33

Kell (Ga.) 69, Liberty 68

Aquinas (Calif.) 56, Desert Oasis 45

Poway (Calif.) 75, Bonanza 73

Crean Lutheran (Calif.) 71, Cheyenne 42

Denver South (Colo.) 61, Las Vegas 57

Somerset Losee 85, Coral Academy 44

Dominguez (Calif.) 71, The Meadows 58

Girls

Cimarron-Memorial 46, Milwaukie (Ore.) 36

Edge School (Canada) 58, Shadow Ridge 41

Birmingham (Calif.) 61, Arbor View 49

Spring Valley 50, Rodriguez (Calif.) 37

Vista Peak Prep (Colo.) 54, Foothill 30

Durango 29, Silverado 21

Caruthers (Calif.) 43, Desert Pines 31

Vanden (Calif.) 67, Democracy Prep 57

Centennial 79, Flowing Wells (Ariz.) 23

Coronado 61, Imperial (Calif.) 36

West Jordan (Utah) 60, Canyon Springs 40

Moapa Valley 56, CI Gibson (Bahamas) 49

Justin Garza (Calif.) 39, Sierra Vista 27

Skyridge (Utah) 58, Liberty 55