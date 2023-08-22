Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Foothill’s Madison Small (6) and Desert Oasis’ Hayleigh Olson (17) go head to head during a soccer game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill’s Tianna Hunsaker (9) heads the ball around Desert Oasis’ Amerie Osorio (25) during a soccer game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis’ Taylor Wehrer (12) dribbles the ball down the field during a soccer game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill goal keeper Grace Polster (12) blocks a shot taken by Desert Oasis’ Erica Moreno (10) during a soccer game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill’s Kailee Schwartz (3) moves the ball past Desert Oasis’ Lillian Felise (8) and Taylor Wehrer (12) at a soccer game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Monday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Girls soccer

Katrina Beltran, Virgin Valley: The senior had a goal and two assists to help the Bulldogs to a 5-1 win over Boulder City.

Darien Cox, Green Valley: The sophomore scored two goals on penalty kicks as the Gators rolled to a 7-0 win over Las Vegas.

Tianna Hunsaker, Foothill: The junior scored both goals for the Falcons, who edged Desert Oasis 2-1.

Carmen Loo, Shadow Ridge: The freshman broke a scoreless tie with a second-half goal to lead the Mustangs to a 1-0 win over Coronado.

Halley Redd, Basic: The senior goalkeeper had eight saves while recording the shutout to help the Wolves beat Sloan Canyon 8-0.

Boys soccer

Severin Larsen, Silverado: The senior scored early to get the Skyhawks started in their 3-1 victory over Del Sol.

Nicolas Leguizamon, Centennial: The senior had two assists to help the Bulldogs defeat Mojave 3-2.

Luis Sarellano-Lopez, Tech: The senior had two goals and four assists to help the Roadrunners top Bonanza, 9-1.

Jose Torres-Ayala, Sky Pointe: The senior scored three goals as the Eagles rolled to a 5-1 victory over Cheyenne.

Girls volleyball

Taylor Anderson, Durango: The freshman recorded seven kills, four aces and three blocks to lead the Trailblazers to a 25-9, 25-13, 25-10 win over Doral Academy.

Reggi Frei, Virgin Valley: The senior had nine digs and four kills to lead the Bulldogs to a 25-12, 25-9, 25-14 victory over Boulder City.

Clara Jennings, Bonanza: The sophomore had 10 kills, seven digs and six aces to help the Bengals beat Chaparral 25-18, 25-13, 20-25, 25-22.

Jocelyn Tavares, Legacy: The senior logged eight kills and seven aces to help the Longhorns beat Las Vegas 25-14, 25-7, 25-23.

Scores

Girls soccer

Shadow Ridge 1, Coronado 0

Basic 8, Sloan Canyon 0

Foothill 2, Desert Oasis 1

Durango 3, Western 3

Green Valley 7, Las Vegas 0

Palo Verde 0, Centennial 0

Virgin Valley 5, Boulder City 0

Boys soccer

Tech 9, Bonanza 1

Clark 1, Foothill 1

Centennial 3, Mojave 2

Silverado 3, Del Sol 1

Desert Oasis 2, Desert Pines 2

Sierra Vista 8, Basic 0

Sky Pointe 5, Cheyenne 1

Girls volleyball

Durango 3, Doral Academy 0

Legacy 3, Las Vegas 0

Boulder City 3, Virgin Valley 0

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.