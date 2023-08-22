Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Monday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Girls soccer
Katrina Beltran, Virgin Valley: The senior had a goal and two assists to help the Bulldogs to a 5-1 win over Boulder City.
Darien Cox, Green Valley: The sophomore scored two goals on penalty kicks as the Gators rolled to a 7-0 win over Las Vegas.
Tianna Hunsaker, Foothill: The junior scored both goals for the Falcons, who edged Desert Oasis 2-1.
Carmen Loo, Shadow Ridge: The freshman broke a scoreless tie with a second-half goal to lead the Mustangs to a 1-0 win over Coronado.
Halley Redd, Basic: The senior goalkeeper had eight saves while recording the shutout to help the Wolves beat Sloan Canyon 8-0.
Boys soccer
Severin Larsen, Silverado: The senior scored early to get the Skyhawks started in their 3-1 victory over Del Sol.
Nicolas Leguizamon, Centennial: The senior had two assists to help the Bulldogs defeat Mojave 3-2.
Luis Sarellano-Lopez, Tech: The senior had two goals and four assists to help the Roadrunners top Bonanza, 9-1.
Jose Torres-Ayala, Sky Pointe: The senior scored three goals as the Eagles rolled to a 5-1 victory over Cheyenne.
Girls volleyball
Taylor Anderson, Durango: The freshman recorded seven kills, four aces and three blocks to lead the Trailblazers to a 25-9, 25-13, 25-10 win over Doral Academy.
Reggi Frei, Virgin Valley: The senior had nine digs and four kills to lead the Bulldogs to a 25-12, 25-9, 25-14 victory over Boulder City.
Clara Jennings, Bonanza: The sophomore had 10 kills, seven digs and six aces to help the Bengals beat Chaparral 25-18, 25-13, 20-25, 25-22.
Jocelyn Tavares, Legacy: The senior logged eight kills and seven aces to help the Longhorns beat Las Vegas 25-14, 25-7, 25-23.
Scores
Girls soccer
Shadow Ridge 1, Coronado 0
Basic 8, Sloan Canyon 0
Foothill 2, Desert Oasis 1
Durango 3, Western 3
Green Valley 7, Las Vegas 0
Palo Verde 0, Centennial 0
Virgin Valley 5, Boulder City 0
Boys soccer
Tech 9, Bonanza 1
Clark 1, Foothill 1
Centennial 3, Mojave 2
Silverado 3, Del Sol 1
Desert Oasis 2, Desert Pines 2
Sierra Vista 8, Basic 0
Sky Pointe 5, Cheyenne 1
Girls volleyball
Durango 3, Doral Academy 0
Legacy 3, Las Vegas 0
Boulder City 3, Virgin Valley 0
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.