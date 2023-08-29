87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nevada Preps

Monday’s high school scores, top performances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 28, 2023 - 11:39 pm
 
Foothill’s Reagan Ralph (2) prepares to spike the ball during a volleyball game between ...
Foothill’s Reagan Ralph (2) prepares to spike the ball during a volleyball game between Foothill High School and Bishop Gorman High School at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Girls volleyball

Megan Uszynski, Boulder City: The senior finished with 16 kills and 14 digs to help the Eagles outlast The Meadows 26-24, 14-25, 25-21, 25-15.

Ayanna Watson, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore had 16 kills, eight aces and four blocks to lead the Gaels past Foothill 25-8, 25-16, 25-5.

Girls soccer

Savannah Foschetti, Silverado: The junior scored four goals to lead the Skyhawks to a 6-1 win over Basic.

Cristal Lara, Tech: The sophomore scored three goals as the Roadrunners won 7-0 over Sky Pointe.

Izzy Simoneau, Foothill: The senior had three goals and an assist as the Falcons won 13-1 over Durango.

Emma Webster, Palo Verde: The senior broke a scoreless tie with a second-half goal to lift the Panthers to a 1-0 win over Desert Oasis.

Aubrey Zappulla, Bishop Gorman: The senior scored two goals in the Gaels’ 6-2 victory over Arbor View.

Scores

Volleyball

Bishop Gorman 3, Foothill 0

Boulder City 3, The Meadows 1

Girls soccer

Bishop Gorman 6, Arbor View 2

Cimarron-Memorial 3, Bonanza 1

Coronado 6, Shadow Ridge 0

Doral Academy 4, Las Vegas 1

Equipo Academy 11, Cheyenne 1

Faith Lutheran 5, Liberty 3

Foothill 13, Durango 1

Green Valley 8, Spring Valley 0

Pahrump Valley 3, SLAM Nevada 2

Palo Verde 1, Desert Oasis 0

Sierra Vista 4, Rancho 0

Silverado 6, Basic 1

Sunrise Mountain 7, Mojave 6

Tech 7, Sky Pointe 0

Virgin Valley 2, Moapa Valley 1

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Prep football: Gorman, Centennial, Moapa remain No. 1
Prep football: Gorman, Centennial, Moapa remain No. 1
2
Ex-Bishop Gorman football star dazzles in debut for USC
Ex-Bishop Gorman football star dazzles in debut for USC
3
Big catches lead Liberty past Hawaii school — PHOTOS
Big catches lead Liberty past Hawaii school — PHOTOS
4
Prep football coaches ‘frustrated’ with system to clear players
Prep football coaches ‘frustrated’ with system to clear players
5
Top 5 football performances, Friday’s high school scores
Top 5 football performances, Friday’s high school scores
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Southern California wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) runs toward the end zone for a touchdown ...
Ex-Bishop Gorman football star dazzles in debut for USC
By Greg Beacham The Associated Press

Former Bishop Gorman star Zachariah Branch made an electrifying debut with a 96-yard kickoff return and a 25-yard reception for touchdowns in USC’s season-opening win Saturday.

More stories
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Friday’s high school scores, top performances
Friday’s high school scores, top performances
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances