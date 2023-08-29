Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Girls volleyball
Megan Uszynski, Boulder City: The senior finished with 16 kills and 14 digs to help the Eagles outlast The Meadows 26-24, 14-25, 25-21, 25-15.
Ayanna Watson, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore had 16 kills, eight aces and four blocks to lead the Gaels past Foothill 25-8, 25-16, 25-5.
Girls soccer
Savannah Foschetti, Silverado: The junior scored four goals to lead the Skyhawks to a 6-1 win over Basic.
Cristal Lara, Tech: The sophomore scored three goals as the Roadrunners won 7-0 over Sky Pointe.
Izzy Simoneau, Foothill: The senior had three goals and an assist as the Falcons won 13-1 over Durango.
Emma Webster, Palo Verde: The senior broke a scoreless tie with a second-half goal to lift the Panthers to a 1-0 win over Desert Oasis.
Aubrey Zappulla, Bishop Gorman: The senior scored two goals in the Gaels’ 6-2 victory over Arbor View.
Scores
Volleyball
Bishop Gorman 3, Foothill 0
Boulder City 3, The Meadows 1
Girls soccer
Bishop Gorman 6, Arbor View 2
Cimarron-Memorial 3, Bonanza 1
Coronado 6, Shadow Ridge 0
Doral Academy 4, Las Vegas 1
Equipo Academy 11, Cheyenne 1
Faith Lutheran 5, Liberty 3
Foothill 13, Durango 1
Green Valley 8, Spring Valley 0
Pahrump Valley 3, SLAM Nevada 2
Palo Verde 1, Desert Oasis 0
Sierra Vista 4, Rancho 0
Silverado 6, Basic 1
Sunrise Mountain 7, Mojave 6
Tech 7, Sky Pointe 0
Virgin Valley 2, Moapa Valley 1
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.