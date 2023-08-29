Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Foothill’s Reagan Ralph (2) prepares to spike the ball during a volleyball game between Foothill High School and Bishop Gorman High School at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Girls volleyball

Megan Uszynski, Boulder City: The senior finished with 16 kills and 14 digs to help the Eagles outlast The Meadows 26-24, 14-25, 25-21, 25-15.

Ayanna Watson, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore had 16 kills, eight aces and four blocks to lead the Gaels past Foothill 25-8, 25-16, 25-5.

Girls soccer

Savannah Foschetti, Silverado: The junior scored four goals to lead the Skyhawks to a 6-1 win over Basic.

Cristal Lara, Tech: The sophomore scored three goals as the Roadrunners won 7-0 over Sky Pointe.

Izzy Simoneau, Foothill: The senior had three goals and an assist as the Falcons won 13-1 over Durango.

Emma Webster, Palo Verde: The senior broke a scoreless tie with a second-half goal to lift the Panthers to a 1-0 win over Desert Oasis.

Aubrey Zappulla, Bishop Gorman: The senior scored two goals in the Gaels’ 6-2 victory over Arbor View.

Scores

Volleyball

Bishop Gorman 3, Foothill 0

Boulder City 3, The Meadows 1

Girls soccer

Bishop Gorman 6, Arbor View 2

Cimarron-Memorial 3, Bonanza 1

Coronado 6, Shadow Ridge 0

Doral Academy 4, Las Vegas 1

Equipo Academy 11, Cheyenne 1

Faith Lutheran 5, Liberty 3

Foothill 13, Durango 1

Green Valley 8, Spring Valley 0

Pahrump Valley 3, SLAM Nevada 2

Palo Verde 1, Desert Oasis 0

Sierra Vista 4, Rancho 0

Silverado 6, Basic 1

Sunrise Mountain 7, Mojave 6

Tech 7, Sky Pointe 0

Virgin Valley 2, Moapa Valley 1

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.