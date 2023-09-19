Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Monday’s top high school soccer performances:
Boys soccer
Julian Batiz, Mater East: The senior had three goals and three assists to help the Knights roll past Boulder City 10-2.
Michael DiOrio, Liberty: The junior scored two goals in the final 15 minutes, including one in extra time, to help the Patriots rally for a 3-2 win over Chaparral.
Erik Nava, Shadow Ridge: The senior recorded two goals and an assist in the Mustangs’ 6-1 victory over Spring Valley.
Jose Pena, Clark: The senior scored three goals to lead the Chargers to a 5-0 win over Del Sol.
Travis Rabe, Faith Lutheran: The senior scored a second-half goal to lift the Crusaders past Durango 1-0.
Scores
Boys soccer
Arbor View 4, Bishop Gorman 3
Canyon Springs 4, Silverado 0
Clark 5, Del Sol 0
Coronado 3, Las Vegas 1
Equipo Academy 4, Basic 1
Faith Lutheran 1, Durango 0
Liberty 3, Chaparral 2
Mater East 10, Boulder City 2
Palo Verde 1, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Shadow Ridge 6, Spring Valley 1
Sky Pointe 7, Moapa Valley 1
Sloan Canyon 3, Pahrump Valley 2
Valley 3, Rancho 2
Girls soccer
Western 4, Spring Valley 3
Girls volleyball
Boulder City 3, Pahrump Valley 0
Centennial 3, Coronado 2
Durango 3, Green Valley 0
Legacy 3, Del Sol 0
SLAM Nevada 3, Western 0