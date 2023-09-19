86°F
Nevada Preps

Monday’s high school scores, top performances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 18, 2023 - 9:08 pm
 
Monday’s top high school soccer performances:

Boys soccer

Julian Batiz, Mater East: The senior had three goals and three assists to help the Knights roll past Boulder City 10-2.

Michael DiOrio, Liberty: The junior scored two goals in the final 15 minutes, including one in extra time, to help the Patriots rally for a 3-2 win over Chaparral.

Erik Nava, Shadow Ridge: The senior recorded two goals and an assist in the Mustangs’ 6-1 victory over Spring Valley.

Jose Pena, Clark: The senior scored three goals to lead the Chargers to a 5-0 win over Del Sol.

Travis Rabe, Faith Lutheran: The senior scored a second-half goal to lift the Crusaders past Durango 1-0.

Scores

Boys soccer

Arbor View 4, Bishop Gorman 3

Canyon Springs 4, Silverado 0

Clark 5, Del Sol 0

Coronado 3, Las Vegas 1

Equipo Academy 4, Basic 1

Faith Lutheran 1, Durango 0

Liberty 3, Chaparral 2

Mater East 10, Boulder City 2

Palo Verde 1, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Shadow Ridge 6, Spring Valley 1

Sky Pointe 7, Moapa Valley 1

Sloan Canyon 3, Pahrump Valley 2

Valley 3, Rancho 2

Girls soccer

Western 4, Spring Valley 3

Girls volleyball

Boulder City 3, Pahrump Valley 0

Centennial 3, Coronado 2

Durango 3, Green Valley 0

Legacy 3, Del Sol 0

SLAM Nevada 3, Western 0

