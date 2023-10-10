Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Monday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Girls soccer
— Anjelika DeJesus, Eldorado: The junior’s first-half goal was all the Sundevils needed for a 1-0 victory over Las Vegas.
— Judith Mancuso, Green Valley: The junior scored two goals to lead the Gators to a 3-0 victory over Canyon Springs.
— Kailani Martinez, Pahrump Valley: The senior scored two goals to help the Trojans rout Mojave 7-0.
— Briseida Rangel-Flores, Sunrise Mountain: The junior had two goals and two assists as the Miners scored four times in the second half to rally for a 4-2 win over Chaparral.
— Nicole Vargas, SLAM Academy: The junior had seven goals and an assist as the Bulls rolled past Mater East 15-0.
Girls volleyball
— Angelina DeGrange, Sierra Vista: The junior posted 39 assists and eight digs in the Mountain Lions’ 25-22, 25-20, 20-25, 25-9 win over Silverado.
— Miy’Aja Diggs, Legacy: The sophomore had 15 assists and seven digs as the Longhorns rolled to a 25-11, 25-23, 25-11 victory over Doral Academy.
— Deeya Patel, Sky Pointe: The senior had 20 assists, nine kills and three service aces to lead the Eagles to a 25-23, 23-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-13 win over Bonanza.
— Jolianna Salazar, Shadow Ridge: The junior finished with 13 kills, two digs and two service aces in the Mustangs’ 25-9, 25-9, 25-16 win over Basic.
— Sweden Smith, Virgin Valley: The junior had 12 digs and eight service aces to help the Bulldogs defeat Pahrump Valley 25-19, 25-15, 25-10.
Scores
Girls soccer
Basic 6, Sky Pointe 0
Bishop Gorman 1, Palo Verde 1
Doral Academy 3, Rancho 0
Eldorado 1, Las Vegas 0
Faith Lutheran 4, Shadow Ridge 1
Green Valley 3, Canyon Springs 0
Liberty 2, Arbor View 1
Pahrump Valley 7, Mojave 0
Sierra Vista 4, Clark 0
Silverado 4, Spring Valley 0
SLAM Academy 15, Mater East 0
Sunrise Mountain 4, Chaparral 2
Tech 1, Western 0
Valley 2, Del Sol 0
Virgin Valley 5, Equipo Academy 0
Boys soccer
Desert Oasis 3, Sloan Canyon 0
Girls volleyball
Legacy 3, Doral Academy 0
Shadow Ridge 3, Basic 0
Sierra Vista 3, Silverado 1
Sky Pointe 3, Bonanza 2
Virgin Valley 3, Pahrump Valley 0
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.