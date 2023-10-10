Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Monday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Girls soccer

— Anjelika DeJesus, Eldorado: The junior’s first-half goal was all the Sundevils needed for a 1-0 victory over Las Vegas.

— Judith Mancuso, Green Valley: The junior scored two goals to lead the Gators to a 3-0 victory over Canyon Springs.

— Kailani Martinez, Pahrump Valley: The senior scored two goals to help the Trojans rout Mojave 7-0.

— Briseida Rangel-Flores, Sunrise Mountain: The junior had two goals and two assists as the Miners scored four times in the second half to rally for a 4-2 win over Chaparral.

— Nicole Vargas, SLAM Academy: The junior had seven goals and an assist as the Bulls rolled past Mater East 15-0.

Girls volleyball

— Angelina DeGrange, Sierra Vista: The junior posted 39 assists and eight digs in the Mountain Lions’ 25-22, 25-20, 20-25, 25-9 win over Silverado.

— Miy’Aja Diggs, Legacy: The sophomore had 15 assists and seven digs as the Longhorns rolled to a 25-11, 25-23, 25-11 victory over Doral Academy.

— Deeya Patel, Sky Pointe: The senior had 20 assists, nine kills and three service aces to lead the Eagles to a 25-23, 23-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-13 win over Bonanza.

— Jolianna Salazar, Shadow Ridge: The junior finished with 13 kills, two digs and two service aces in the Mustangs’ 25-9, 25-9, 25-16 win over Basic.

— Sweden Smith, Virgin Valley: The junior had 12 digs and eight service aces to help the Bulldogs defeat Pahrump Valley 25-19, 25-15, 25-10.

Scores

Girls soccer

Basic 6, Sky Pointe 0

Bishop Gorman 1, Palo Verde 1

Doral Academy 3, Rancho 0

Eldorado 1, Las Vegas 0

Faith Lutheran 4, Shadow Ridge 1

Green Valley 3, Canyon Springs 0

Liberty 2, Arbor View 1

Pahrump Valley 7, Mojave 0

Sierra Vista 4, Clark 0

Silverado 4, Spring Valley 0

SLAM Academy 15, Mater East 0

Sunrise Mountain 4, Chaparral 2

Tech 1, Western 0

Valley 2, Del Sol 0

Virgin Valley 5, Equipo Academy 0

Boys soccer

Desert Oasis 3, Sloan Canyon 0

Girls volleyball

Legacy 3, Doral Academy 0

Shadow Ridge 3, Basic 0

Sierra Vista 3, Silverado 1

Sky Pointe 3, Bonanza 2

Virgin Valley 3, Pahrump Valley 0

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.