Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Liberty’s Samantha Chesnut (5) drives past Centennial’s Azaia Tatum (1) during a basketball game between Liberty and Centennial on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Monday’s top high school basketball and flag football performances:

Boys basketball

Zak Abdalla, Foothill: The junior led all scorers with 19 points as the Falcons defeated Sierra Vista 78-68.

Rickey Burrell, Democracy Prep: The sophomore came off the bench to lead his team with 14 points as the Blue Knights rolled to an 81-18 win over Cristo Rey.

Girls basketball

Claire Cox, Moapa Valley: The junior scored 20 points, finishing with four 3-pointers, six rebounds and four steals to lead the Pirates to a 65-37 win over Mater East.

Raina Forgue, Faith Lutheran: The senior led all scorers with 23 points as the Crusaders beat Clark 64-46.

Jaslyn Jefferson, Shadow Ridge: The sophomore scored 19 points in the Mustangs’ 60-41 win over Arbor View.

Avery Moore, Pahrump Valley: The senior finished with 18 points and six rebounds as the Trojans defeated The Meadows 51-28.

Bianca Vazquez, Tech: The senior had 25 points, three steals and three rebounds to help the Roadrunners secure a postseason berth with a 52-41 win over Cheyenne.

Flag football

Halley Redd, Basic: The senior passed for 203 yards and five TDs, and scored two more times on interception returns to lead the Wolves past Valley 48-13.

Savanna Truax, Foothill: The junior logged a combined 135 rushing and receiving yards and scored a TD as the Falcons held off a late rally to defeat Bonanza 20-18.

Monday’s scores

Boys basketball

Democracy Prep 81, Cristo Rey 18

Foothill 78, Sierra Vista 68

Girls basketball

Boulder City 53, Sloan Canyon 19

Cadence 48, Chaparral 13

Canyon Springs 55, Basic 37

Centennial 73, Liberty 49

Coral Academy 48, SLAM Nevada 43

Durango 42, Del Sol 41

Faith Lutheran 64, Clark 46

Moapa Valley 65, Mater East 37

Pahrump Valley 51, The Meadows 28

Shadow Ridge 60, Arbor View 41

Sierra Vista 48, Cimarron-Memorial 44

Somerset-Losee 62, Bonanza 17

Tech 52, Cheyenne 41

Flag football

Basic 48, Valley 13

Foothill 20, Bonanza 18

Legacy 26, Canyon Springs 18

Tech 32, Cadence 13

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal