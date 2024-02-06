Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school basketball and flag football action.
Monday’s top high school basketball and flag football performances:
Boys basketball
Zak Abdalla, Foothill: The junior led all scorers with 19 points as the Falcons defeated Sierra Vista 78-68.
Rickey Burrell, Democracy Prep: The sophomore came off the bench to lead his team with 14 points as the Blue Knights rolled to an 81-18 win over Cristo Rey.
Girls basketball
Claire Cox, Moapa Valley: The junior scored 20 points, finishing with four 3-pointers, six rebounds and four steals to lead the Pirates to a 65-37 win over Mater East.
Raina Forgue, Faith Lutheran: The senior led all scorers with 23 points as the Crusaders beat Clark 64-46.
Jaslyn Jefferson, Shadow Ridge: The sophomore scored 19 points in the Mustangs’ 60-41 win over Arbor View.
Avery Moore, Pahrump Valley: The senior finished with 18 points and six rebounds as the Trojans defeated The Meadows 51-28.
Bianca Vazquez, Tech: The senior had 25 points, three steals and three rebounds to help the Roadrunners secure a postseason berth with a 52-41 win over Cheyenne.
Flag football
Halley Redd, Basic: The senior passed for 203 yards and five TDs, and scored two more times on interception returns to lead the Wolves past Valley 48-13.
Savanna Truax, Foothill: The junior logged a combined 135 rushing and receiving yards and scored a TD as the Falcons held off a late rally to defeat Bonanza 20-18.
Monday’s scores
Boys basketball
Democracy Prep 81, Cristo Rey 18
Foothill 78, Sierra Vista 68
Girls basketball
Boulder City 53, Sloan Canyon 19
Cadence 48, Chaparral 13
Canyon Springs 55, Basic 37
Centennial 73, Liberty 49
Coral Academy 48, SLAM Nevada 43
Durango 42, Del Sol 41
Faith Lutheran 64, Clark 46
Moapa Valley 65, Mater East 37
Pahrump Valley 51, The Meadows 28
Shadow Ridge 60, Arbor View 41
Sierra Vista 48, Cimarron-Memorial 44
Somerset-Losee 62, Bonanza 17
Tech 52, Cheyenne 41
Flag football
Basic 48, Valley 13
Foothill 20, Bonanza 18
Legacy 26, Canyon Springs 18
Tech 32, Cadence 13
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal