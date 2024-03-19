Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.
Monday’s top high school baseball and softball performances:
Baseball
Giovanni Guariglia, Silverado: The sophomore went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs in the Skyhawks’ 9-4 win over Clark.
Micah Mendoza, Pahrump Valley: The senior pitched a five-inning three-hitter as the Trojans beat Democracy Prep 13-1.
Zachary Perez, Desert Pines: The sophomore allowed two unearned runs in 5.2 innings to lead the Jaguars past Doral Academy 7-2.
Brayden Somers, Shadow Ridge: The senior struck out eight while allowing one run in four innings to lead the Mustangs to an 8-2 victory over Coronado.
Colton Stanton, Legacy: The senior went 3-for-4 with a home run, triple and two RBIs to help the Longhorns top Cimarron-Memorial 8-0.
Softball
Carmen Castro, SLAM Nevada: The junior went 3-for-4 with a double and eight RBIs in the Bulls’ 20-3 win over Western.
Taylor Johns, Palo Verde: The sophomore went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs as the Panthers cruised to a 16-0 win over Silverado.
Sophia Kirkpatrick, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to help the Gaels defeat Coronado 4-2.
Josslin Law, Shadow Ridge: The senior tossed a six-inning no-hitter to lead the Mustangs to an 11-1 win over Arbor View.
Morgyn Vesco, Liberty: The junior went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs in the Patriots’ 11-1 victory over Green Valley.
Monday’s scores
Baseball
Boulder City 13, Canyon Springs 3
Desert Pines 7, Doral Academy 2
Legacy 8, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Mater East 10, SLAM Nevada 3
Moapa Valley 13, Chaparral 0
Pahrump Valley 13, Democracy Prep 1
Shadow Ridge 8, Coronado 2
Silverado 9, Clark 4
The Meadows d. Mojave 0, forfeit
Valley 9, Cadence 3
Virgin Valley 18, Sunrise Mountain 0
Softball
Bishop Gorman 4, Coronado 2
Boulder City 14, Mater East 0
Chaparral 15, Bonanza 1
Clark 26, Eldorado 21
Del Sol 21, The Meadows 6
Doral Academy 14, Mojave 4
Liberty 11, Green Valley 1
Moapa Valley 19, Canyon Springs 0
Palo Verde 16, Silverado 0
Shadow Ridge 11, Arbor View 1
SLAM Nevada 20, Western 3
Spring Valley 6, Cimarron-Memorial 3
Virgin Valley 21, Pahrump Valley 9
Boys volleyball
Basic 3, Tech 0
Moapa Valley 3, Founders Academy 0
Virgin Valley 3, Cadence 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal