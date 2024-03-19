56°F
Nevada Preps

Monday’s high school scores, top performances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 18, 2024 - 11:50 pm
 
(Getty Images)

Monday’s top high school baseball and softball performances:

Baseball

Giovanni Guariglia, Silverado: The sophomore went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs in the Skyhawks’ 9-4 win over Clark.

Micah Mendoza, Pahrump Valley: The senior pitched a five-inning three-hitter as the Trojans beat Democracy Prep 13-1.

Zachary Perez, Desert Pines: The sophomore allowed two unearned runs in 5.2 innings to lead the Jaguars past Doral Academy 7-2.

Brayden Somers, Shadow Ridge: The senior struck out eight while allowing one run in four innings to lead the Mustangs to an 8-2 victory over Coronado.

Colton Stanton, Legacy: The senior went 3-for-4 with a home run, triple and two RBIs to help the Longhorns top Cimarron-Memorial 8-0.

Softball

Carmen Castro, SLAM Nevada: The junior went 3-for-4 with a double and eight RBIs in the Bulls’ 20-3 win over Western.

Taylor Johns, Palo Verde: The sophomore went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs as the Panthers cruised to a 16-0 win over Silverado.

Sophia Kirkpatrick, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to help the Gaels defeat Coronado 4-2.

Josslin Law, Shadow Ridge: The senior tossed a six-inning no-hitter to lead the Mustangs to an 11-1 win over Arbor View.

Morgyn Vesco, Liberty: The junior went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs in the Patriots’ 11-1 victory over Green Valley.

Monday’s scores

Baseball

Boulder City 13, Canyon Springs 3

Desert Pines 7, Doral Academy 2

Legacy 8, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Mater East 10, SLAM Nevada 3

Moapa Valley 13, Chaparral 0

Pahrump Valley 13, Democracy Prep 1

Shadow Ridge 8, Coronado 2

Silverado 9, Clark 4

The Meadows d. Mojave 0, forfeit

Valley 9, Cadence 3

Virgin Valley 18, Sunrise Mountain 0

Softball

Bishop Gorman 4, Coronado 2

Boulder City 14, Mater East 0

Chaparral 15, Bonanza 1

Clark 26, Eldorado 21

Del Sol 21, The Meadows 6

Doral Academy 14, Mojave 4

Liberty 11, Green Valley 1

Moapa Valley 19, Canyon Springs 0

Palo Verde 16, Silverado 0

Shadow Ridge 11, Arbor View 1

SLAM Nevada 20, Western 3

Spring Valley 6, Cimarron-Memorial 3

Virgin Valley 21, Pahrump Valley 9

Boys volleyball

Basic 3, Tech 0

Moapa Valley 3, Founders Academy 0

Virgin Valley 3, Cadence 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal

