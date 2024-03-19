Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.

(Getty Images)

Monday’s top high school baseball and softball performances:

Baseball

Giovanni Guariglia, Silverado: The sophomore went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs in the Skyhawks’ 9-4 win over Clark.

Micah Mendoza, Pahrump Valley: The senior pitched a five-inning three-hitter as the Trojans beat Democracy Prep 13-1.

Zachary Perez, Desert Pines: The sophomore allowed two unearned runs in 5.2 innings to lead the Jaguars past Doral Academy 7-2.

Brayden Somers, Shadow Ridge: The senior struck out eight while allowing one run in four innings to lead the Mustangs to an 8-2 victory over Coronado.

Colton Stanton, Legacy: The senior went 3-for-4 with a home run, triple and two RBIs to help the Longhorns top Cimarron-Memorial 8-0.

Softball

Carmen Castro, SLAM Nevada: The junior went 3-for-4 with a double and eight RBIs in the Bulls’ 20-3 win over Western.

Taylor Johns, Palo Verde: The sophomore went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs as the Panthers cruised to a 16-0 win over Silverado.

Sophia Kirkpatrick, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to help the Gaels defeat Coronado 4-2.

Josslin Law, Shadow Ridge: The senior tossed a six-inning no-hitter to lead the Mustangs to an 11-1 win over Arbor View.

Morgyn Vesco, Liberty: The junior went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs in the Patriots’ 11-1 victory over Green Valley.

Monday’s scores

Baseball

Boulder City 13, Canyon Springs 3

Desert Pines 7, Doral Academy 2

Legacy 8, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Mater East 10, SLAM Nevada 3

Moapa Valley 13, Chaparral 0

Pahrump Valley 13, Democracy Prep 1

Shadow Ridge 8, Coronado 2

Silverado 9, Clark 4

The Meadows d. Mojave 0, forfeit

Valley 9, Cadence 3

Virgin Valley 18, Sunrise Mountain 0

Softball

Bishop Gorman 4, Coronado 2

Boulder City 14, Mater East 0

Chaparral 15, Bonanza 1

Clark 26, Eldorado 21

Del Sol 21, The Meadows 6

Doral Academy 14, Mojave 4

Liberty 11, Green Valley 1

Moapa Valley 19, Canyon Springs 0

Palo Verde 16, Silverado 0

Shadow Ridge 11, Arbor View 1

SLAM Nevada 20, Western 3

Spring Valley 6, Cimarron-Memorial 3

Virgin Valley 21, Pahrump Valley 9

Boys volleyball

Basic 3, Tech 0

Moapa Valley 3, Founders Academy 0

Virgin Valley 3, Cadence 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal