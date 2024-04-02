Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.

Baseball

■ RL Chandler, Palo Verde: The senior went 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs as the Panthers jumped ahead early on the way to an 11-4 victory over Centennial.

■ Colton Christman, Arbor View: The freshman went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs to help the Aggies play to an 8-8 tie against Arbor View in a game called due to darkness.

■ Ben Garber, The Meadows: The senior went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs to help the Mustangs roll to a 10-0 victory over Boulder City.

■ Chris Onoszko, Liberty: The junior went 3-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored as the Patriots rallied for a 9-7 win over Green Valley.

■ Rocky Storia, Mater East: The junior pitched a five-inning one-hitter, striking out seven, to earn the win in the Knights’ 12-0 victory over Sunrise Mountain.

Softball

■ Lyla Baxter, Green Valley: The sophomore went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBIs to help the Gators cruise past Silverado 18-0.

■ Reggi Frei, Virgin Valley: The senior went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and two RBIs to lead the Bulldogs past Democracy Prep 17-1.

■ Maliah Harrell, Arbor View: The sophomore went 3-for-3 with a triple and a run scored, and the Aggies used a four-run sixth inning to rally for a 5-2 victory over Faith Lutheran.

■ Josslin Law, Shadow Ridge: The senior tossed a five-hitter as the Mustangs scored three runs in the first inning and hung on for a 3-1 win over Palo Verde.

■ Kendall Selitzky, Coronado: The senior struck out six while tossing a two-hitter as the Cougars beat Centennial 5-1.

Boys volleyball

■ Braxton Rowley, Coronado: The junior finished with 29 assists in the Cougars’ 25-23, 25-17, 25-23 victory over Desert Oasis.

■ Rush Villareal, Green Valley: The senior logged 45 assists and 13 digs to lead the Gators to a 25-12, 23-25, 25-13, 25-21 win over Cheyenne.

Monday’s scores

Baseball

Arbor View 8, Shadow Ridge 8 (8)

Liberty 9, Green Valley 7

Mater East 12, Sunrise Mountain 0

Palo Verde 11, Centennial 4

Spring Creek 8, Pahrump Valley 7

The Meadows 10, Boulder City 0

Vauxhall (Canada) 10, Faith Lutheran 5

Softball

Arbor View 5, Faith Lutheran 2

Coronado 5, Centennial 1

Green Valley 18, Silverado 0

Moapa Valley 9, Mater East 1

Shadow Ridge 3, Palo Verde 1

Virgin Valley 17, Democracy Prep 1

Western 24, Del Sol 14

Boys volleyball

Coronado 3, Desert Oasis 0

Green Valley 3, Cheyenne 1

Western 3, Cadence 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal