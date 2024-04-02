Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.
Baseball
■ RL Chandler, Palo Verde: The senior went 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs as the Panthers jumped ahead early on the way to an 11-4 victory over Centennial.
■ Colton Christman, Arbor View: The freshman went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs to help the Aggies play to an 8-8 tie against Arbor View in a game called due to darkness.
■ Ben Garber, The Meadows: The senior went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs to help the Mustangs roll to a 10-0 victory over Boulder City.
■ Chris Onoszko, Liberty: The junior went 3-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored as the Patriots rallied for a 9-7 win over Green Valley.
■ Rocky Storia, Mater East: The junior pitched a five-inning one-hitter, striking out seven, to earn the win in the Knights’ 12-0 victory over Sunrise Mountain.
Softball
■ Lyla Baxter, Green Valley: The sophomore went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBIs to help the Gators cruise past Silverado 18-0.
■ Reggi Frei, Virgin Valley: The senior went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and two RBIs to lead the Bulldogs past Democracy Prep 17-1.
■ Maliah Harrell, Arbor View: The sophomore went 3-for-3 with a triple and a run scored, and the Aggies used a four-run sixth inning to rally for a 5-2 victory over Faith Lutheran.
■ Josslin Law, Shadow Ridge: The senior tossed a five-hitter as the Mustangs scored three runs in the first inning and hung on for a 3-1 win over Palo Verde.
■ Kendall Selitzky, Coronado: The senior struck out six while tossing a two-hitter as the Cougars beat Centennial 5-1.
Boys volleyball
■ Braxton Rowley, Coronado: The junior finished with 29 assists in the Cougars’ 25-23, 25-17, 25-23 victory over Desert Oasis.
■ Rush Villareal, Green Valley: The senior logged 45 assists and 13 digs to lead the Gators to a 25-12, 23-25, 25-13, 25-21 win over Cheyenne.
Monday’s scores
Baseball
Arbor View 8, Shadow Ridge 8 (8)
Liberty 9, Green Valley 7
Mater East 12, Sunrise Mountain 0
Palo Verde 11, Centennial 4
Spring Creek 8, Pahrump Valley 7
The Meadows 10, Boulder City 0
Vauxhall (Canada) 10, Faith Lutheran 5
Softball
Arbor View 5, Faith Lutheran 2
Coronado 5, Centennial 1
Green Valley 18, Silverado 0
Moapa Valley 9, Mater East 1
Shadow Ridge 3, Palo Verde 1
Virgin Valley 17, Democracy Prep 1
Western 24, Del Sol 14
Boys volleyball
Coronado 3, Desert Oasis 0
Green Valley 3, Cheyenne 1
Western 3, Cadence 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal