56°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Monday’s high school scores, top performances

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
Shadow Ridge High School’s Giselle Castellanos (9) skids safe to third past Palo Verde H ...
Shadow Ridge softball stays composed to defeat Palo Verde — PHOTOS
Legacy high fives Clark after winning a high school softball game at Legacy High School on Wedn ...
Nevada Preps rankings: Shadow Ridge jumps to No. 1 in 5A softball
Coronado players celebrate another run against Desert Oasis during their NIAA baseball game at ...
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Coronado runner Jackson Thomsen (7) slides safely home beating a tag by Desert Oasis catcher De ...
Coronado pounds out back-and-forth win over Desert Oasis — PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 1, 2024 - 11:19 pm
 

Baseball

RL Chandler, Palo Verde: The senior went 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs as the Panthers jumped ahead early on the way to an 11-4 victory over Centennial.

Colton Christman, Arbor View: The freshman went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs to help the Aggies play to an 8-8 tie against Arbor View in a game called due to darkness.

Ben Garber, The Meadows: The senior went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs to help the Mustangs roll to a 10-0 victory over Boulder City.

Chris Onoszko, Liberty: The junior went 3-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored as the Patriots rallied for a 9-7 win over Green Valley.

Rocky Storia, Mater East: The junior pitched a five-inning one-hitter, striking out seven, to earn the win in the Knights’ 12-0 victory over Sunrise Mountain.

Softball

Lyla Baxter, Green Valley: The sophomore went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBIs to help the Gators cruise past Silverado 18-0.

Reggi Frei, Virgin Valley: The senior went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and two RBIs to lead the Bulldogs past Democracy Prep 17-1.

Maliah Harrell, Arbor View: The sophomore went 3-for-3 with a triple and a run scored, and the Aggies used a four-run sixth inning to rally for a 5-2 victory over Faith Lutheran.

Josslin Law, Shadow Ridge: The senior tossed a five-hitter as the Mustangs scored three runs in the first inning and hung on for a 3-1 win over Palo Verde.

Kendall Selitzky, Coronado: The senior struck out six while tossing a two-hitter as the Cougars beat Centennial 5-1.

Boys volleyball

Braxton Rowley, Coronado: The junior finished with 29 assists in the Cougars’ 25-23, 25-17, 25-23 victory over Desert Oasis.

Rush Villareal, Green Valley: The senior logged 45 assists and 13 digs to lead the Gators to a 25-12, 23-25, 25-13, 25-21 win over Cheyenne.

Monday’s scores

Baseball

Arbor View 8, Shadow Ridge 8 (8)

Liberty 9, Green Valley 7

Mater East 12, Sunrise Mountain 0

Palo Verde 11, Centennial 4

Spring Creek 8, Pahrump Valley 7

The Meadows 10, Boulder City 0

Vauxhall (Canada) 10, Faith Lutheran 5

Softball

Arbor View 5, Faith Lutheran 2

Coronado 5, Centennial 1

Green Valley 18, Silverado 0

Moapa Valley 9, Mater East 1

Shadow Ridge 3, Palo Verde 1

Virgin Valley 17, Democracy Prep 1

Western 24, Del Sol 14

Boys volleyball

Coronado 3, Desert Oasis 0

Green Valley 3, Cheyenne 1

Western 3, Cadence 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Las Vegas officer, motorist injured in 3-car crash east of Strip
recommend 2
LETTER: The peacock shows its true colors
recommend 3
LETTER: Here’s who’s to blame for Nevada housing ‘crisis’
recommend 4
CARTOON: Payment plan
recommend 5
CARTOONS: Bibi just put Biden in the spin cycle
recommend 6
RICH LOWRY: Colorblindness is America’s most transgressive idea