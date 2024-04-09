Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.
Monday’s top high school performances:
Baseball
Michael Alvarado, Sierra Vista: The sophomore went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs in the Mountain Lions’ 14-1 win over Desert Pines.
Blake Goudie, Durango: The senior struck out all nine batters he faced while tossing a three-inning one-hitter to earn the win for the Trailblazers in their 23-0 victory over Valley.
Bruce McKnight, Foothill: The senior struck out six while throwing a complete-game four hitter to lead the Falcons to a 5-0 victory over Coronado.
Bomani Satterfield, Legacy: The junior went 2-for-2 with a home run, a double and four RBIs as the Longhorns topped Doral Academy 14-2.
Ayden Timko, Tech: The junior went 2-for-3 with a triple and four RBIs as the Roadrunners stormed to an 11-0 victory over Cheyenne.
Softball
Jenna Becker, Doral Academy: The senior struck out 14 while hurling a five-inning no-hitter, and also added two doubles at the plate as the Dragons topped Bonaza 10-0.
Angelina Carillo, Chaparral: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in the Cowboys’ 10-2 win over Mojave.
Mia Frias, Basic: The sophomore went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and four RBIs as the Wolves rallied with three runs in the seventh inning to beat Sierra Vista 7-5.
Annalise Stout, Rancho: The junior went 3-for-4 with two triples and four RBIs in the Rams’ 12-1 victory over Durango.
Aysia Suyat, Tech: The junior struck out 11 while tossing a five-inning two-hitter, and also had four hits at the plate with two triples and four RBIs to lead the Roadrunners to a 17-0 win over Las Vegas.
Monday’s scores
Baseball
Bonanza 13, Del Sol 1
Cimarron-Memorial 15, Cadence 0
Clark 8, Pahrump Valley 4
Durango 22, Valley 0
Faith Lutheran 9, Green Valley 2
Foothill 5, Coronado 0
Legacy 14, Doral Academy 2
Rancho 4, Western 2
Sierra Vista 14, Desert Pines 1
Silverado 12, Eldorado 6
Tech 11, Cheyenne 0
Virgin Valley 12, Moapa Valley 2
Softball
Basic 7, Sierra Vista 5
Cadence 18, Desert Pines 13
Chaparral 10, Mojave 2
Cimarron-Memorial 13, Clark 5
Desert Oasis 17, Foothill 0
Doral Academy 10, Bonanza 0
Moapa Valley 15, Western 0
Rancho 12, Durango 1
Spring Valley 8, Eldorado 0
Tech 17, Las Vegas 0
Boys volleyball
Cimarron-Memorial 3, Sky Pointe 1
Del Sol 3, Clark 0
Durango 3, Legacy 2
Las Vegas 3, Chaparral 0
Mojave 3, Doral Academy 0
Tech 3, Bonanza 2
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal