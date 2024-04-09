58°F
Monday’s high school scores, top performances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 8, 2024 - 10:27 pm
 

Monday’s top high school performances:

Baseball

Michael Alvarado, Sierra Vista: The sophomore went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs in the Mountain Lions’ 14-1 win over Desert Pines.

Blake Goudie, Durango: The senior struck out all nine batters he faced while tossing a three-inning one-hitter to earn the win for the Trailblazers in their 23-0 victory over Valley.

Bruce McKnight, Foothill: The senior struck out six while throwing a complete-game four hitter to lead the Falcons to a 5-0 victory over Coronado.

Bomani Satterfield, Legacy: The junior went 2-for-2 with a home run, a double and four RBIs as the Longhorns topped Doral Academy 14-2.

Ayden Timko, Tech: The junior went 2-for-3 with a triple and four RBIs as the Roadrunners stormed to an 11-0 victory over Cheyenne.

Softball

Jenna Becker, Doral Academy: The senior struck out 14 while hurling a five-inning no-hitter, and also added two doubles at the plate as the Dragons topped Bonaza 10-0.

Angelina Carillo, Chaparral: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in the Cowboys’ 10-2 win over Mojave.

Mia Frias, Basic: The sophomore went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and four RBIs as the Wolves rallied with three runs in the seventh inning to beat Sierra Vista 7-5.

Annalise Stout, Rancho: The junior went 3-for-4 with two triples and four RBIs in the Rams’ 12-1 victory over Durango.

Aysia Suyat, Tech: The junior struck out 11 while tossing a five-inning two-hitter, and also had four hits at the plate with two triples and four RBIs to lead the Roadrunners to a 17-0 win over Las Vegas.

Monday’s scores

Baseball

Bonanza 13, Del Sol 1

Cimarron-Memorial 15, Cadence 0

Clark 8, Pahrump Valley 4

Durango 22, Valley 0

Faith Lutheran 9, Green Valley 2

Foothill 5, Coronado 0

Legacy 14, Doral Academy 2

Rancho 4, Western 2

Sierra Vista 14, Desert Pines 1

Silverado 12, Eldorado 6

Tech 11, Cheyenne 0

Virgin Valley 12, Moapa Valley 2

Softball

Basic 7, Sierra Vista 5

Cadence 18, Desert Pines 13

Chaparral 10, Mojave 2

Cimarron-Memorial 13, Clark 5

Desert Oasis 17, Foothill 0

Doral Academy 10, Bonanza 0

Moapa Valley 15, Western 0

Rancho 12, Durango 1

Spring Valley 8, Eldorado 0

Tech 17, Las Vegas 0

Boys volleyball

Cimarron-Memorial 3, Sky Pointe 1

Del Sol 3, Clark 0

Durango 3, Legacy 2

Las Vegas 3, Chaparral 0

Mojave 3, Doral Academy 0

Tech 3, Bonanza 2

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal

