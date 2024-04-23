Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.
Monday’s top high school performances:
Softball
Lyla Baxter Green Valley: The sophomore went 4-for-4 with a home run and six RBIs to help the Gators cruise to a 17-2 victory over Sierra Vista.
Ava Henderson, Arbor View: The freshman went 3-for-3 with a triple and an RBI in the Aggies’ 20-3 win over Silverado.
Sloane Merrell, Centennial: The freshman pitcher went the distance, scattering six hits and striking out five to lead the Bulldogs past Shadow Ridge 6-1.
Kendall Selitzky, Coronado: The senior pitched seven strong innings to earn the win, and also went 2-for-3 with an RBI as the Cougars scored a run in the seventh inning to defeat Liberty 4-3.
Andie Woods, Moapa Valley: The senior went 3-for-3 with two home runs and five RBIs to help the Pirates roll to a 20-0 win over Del Sol.
Baseball
Blake Goudie, Durango: The senior pitched a three-inning one-hitter, striking out six, as the Trailblazers rolled to a 15-0 victory over Cadence.
Caden Kirby, Green Valley: The junior went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs as the Gators scored nine runs in the seventh inning en route to a 15-5 win over Foothill.
Jack Lewandowski, Clark: The senior went 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs in the Chargers’ 15-1 win over Cheyenne.
Kai Mares, Cimarron-Memorial: The freshman had two doubles as the Spartans rallied with five runs in the sixth inning for a 10-6 win over Western.
Brady Paulson, Rancho: The junior struck out all nine batters he faced while pitching a three-inning no-hitter to lead the Rams past Valley 15-0.
Volleyball
Kapono Amor, Bonanza: The senior recorded 24 kills and 17 digs as the Bengals fell to Durango 23-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-20, 20-18.
Aiden Camacho, Coronado: The senior racked up 19 digs, seven kills, three aces and two blocks to help the Cougars beat Desert Oasis 25-23, 25-16, 25-23.
Isaiah Moore, Legacy: The junior finished with 15 assists, eight kills and two blocks as the Longhorns topped Sunrise Mountain, 25-21, 25-10, 25-18.
Maruli Panjaitan, Virgin Valley: The senior had 11 assists and 11 aces in the Bulldogs’ 25-7, 25-8, 25-13 win over American Heritage Academy.
Rush Villareal, Green Valley: The senior logged 34 assists, seven digs and three aces to lead the Gators past Cheyenne 25-14, 25-10, 25-10.
Monday’s scores
Baseball
Awaken Christian 14, Laughlin 2
Bonanza 11, Desert Pines 1
Boulder City 5, SLAM Nevada 4
Cimarron-Memorial 10, Western 6
Clark 15, Cheyenne 1
Durango 16, Cadence 0
Green Valley 15, Foothill 5
Legacy 8, Tech 7
Moapa Valley 15, Canyon Springs 0
Pahrump Valley 13, Chaparral 0
Rancho 15, Valley 0
Sierra Vista 9, Silverado 1
The Meadows 16, Sunrise Mountain 0
Virgin Valley 23, Democracy Prep 0
Softball
Arbor View 20, Silverado 3
Awaken Christian 17, Laughlin 7
Awaken Christian 19, Laughin 8
Bishop Gorman 7, Faith Lutheran 6
Bonanza 22, The Meadows 21
Centennial 6, Shadow Ridge 1
Coronado 4, Liberty 3
Green Valley 17, Sierra Vista 2
Moapa Valley 20, Del Sol 0
Rancho 15, Cadence 0
Boys volleyball
Basic 3, Rancho 0
Coronado 3, Desert Oasis 0
Del Sol 3, Spring Valley 0
Durango 3, Bonanza 2
Green Valley 3, Cheyenne 0
Legacy 3, Sunrise Mountain 0
Mojave 3, Tech 1
Virgin Valley 3, American Heritage 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal