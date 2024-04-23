Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.

Nevada Preps rankings: Wild week leads to new No. 1 teams in 5A

Tight prep baseball races heat up as playoffs draw near

Who has the most prep baseball state titles in Nevada?

Green Valley pitcher Chacen Rasavong (13) throws against Foothill in the 2nd inning of their baseball game at Foothill High School in Henderson Monday, April 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Monday’s top high school performances:

Softball

Lyla Baxter Green Valley: The sophomore went 4-for-4 with a home run and six RBIs to help the Gators cruise to a 17-2 victory over Sierra Vista.

Ava Henderson, Arbor View: The freshman went 3-for-3 with a triple and an RBI in the Aggies’ 20-3 win over Silverado.

Sloane Merrell, Centennial: The freshman pitcher went the distance, scattering six hits and striking out five to lead the Bulldogs past Shadow Ridge 6-1.

Kendall Selitzky, Coronado: The senior pitched seven strong innings to earn the win, and also went 2-for-3 with an RBI as the Cougars scored a run in the seventh inning to defeat Liberty 4-3.

Andie Woods, Moapa Valley: The senior went 3-for-3 with two home runs and five RBIs to help the Pirates roll to a 20-0 win over Del Sol.

Baseball

Blake Goudie, Durango: The senior pitched a three-inning one-hitter, striking out six, as the Trailblazers rolled to a 15-0 victory over Cadence.

Caden Kirby, Green Valley: The junior went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs as the Gators scored nine runs in the seventh inning en route to a 15-5 win over Foothill.

Jack Lewandowski, Clark: The senior went 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs in the Chargers’ 15-1 win over Cheyenne.

Kai Mares, Cimarron-Memorial: The freshman had two doubles as the Spartans rallied with five runs in the sixth inning for a 10-6 win over Western.

Brady Paulson, Rancho: The junior struck out all nine batters he faced while pitching a three-inning no-hitter to lead the Rams past Valley 15-0.

Volleyball

Kapono Amor, Bonanza: The senior recorded 24 kills and 17 digs as the Bengals fell to Durango 23-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-20, 20-18.

Aiden Camacho, Coronado: The senior racked up 19 digs, seven kills, three aces and two blocks to help the Cougars beat Desert Oasis 25-23, 25-16, 25-23.

Isaiah Moore, Legacy: The junior finished with 15 assists, eight kills and two blocks as the Longhorns topped Sunrise Mountain, 25-21, 25-10, 25-18.

Maruli Panjaitan, Virgin Valley: The senior had 11 assists and 11 aces in the Bulldogs’ 25-7, 25-8, 25-13 win over American Heritage Academy.

Rush Villareal, Green Valley: The senior logged 34 assists, seven digs and three aces to lead the Gators past Cheyenne 25-14, 25-10, 25-10.

Monday’s scores

Baseball

Awaken Christian 14, Laughlin 2

Bonanza 11, Desert Pines 1

Boulder City 5, SLAM Nevada 4

Cimarron-Memorial 10, Western 6

Clark 15, Cheyenne 1

Durango 16, Cadence 0

Green Valley 15, Foothill 5

Legacy 8, Tech 7

Moapa Valley 15, Canyon Springs 0

Pahrump Valley 13, Chaparral 0

Rancho 15, Valley 0

Sierra Vista 9, Silverado 1

The Meadows 16, Sunrise Mountain 0

Virgin Valley 23, Democracy Prep 0

Softball

Arbor View 20, Silverado 3

Awaken Christian 17, Laughlin 7

Awaken Christian 19, Laughin 8

Bishop Gorman 7, Faith Lutheran 6

Bonanza 22, The Meadows 21

Centennial 6, Shadow Ridge 1

Coronado 4, Liberty 3

Green Valley 17, Sierra Vista 2

Moapa Valley 20, Del Sol 0

Rancho 15, Cadence 0

Boys volleyball

Basic 3, Rancho 0

Coronado 3, Desert Oasis 0

Del Sol 3, Spring Valley 0

Durango 3, Bonanza 2

Green Valley 3, Cheyenne 0

Legacy 3, Sunrise Mountain 0

Mojave 3, Tech 1

Virgin Valley 3, American Heritage 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal