Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.
Boys soccer
■ Ethan Garcia, Tech: The junior had a goal and an assist in the Roadrunners’ 3-2 win over Mojave.
■ Austin Kiernan, Coronado: The senior recorded two goals to help the Cougars defeat Arbor View 4-1.
■ Adam Knecht, Palo Verde: The senior scored two goals as the Panthers edged Las Vegas 3-2.
■ Chase Stewart, Bishop Gorman: The junior logged two goals as the Gaels fell to Western 3-2.
Girls soccer
■ Taylor Johnson, Shadow Ridge: The junior had a goal and an assist in the Mustangs’ 3-2 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.
■ Aleah Klein, Green Valley: The freshman scored two goals to help the Gators defeat Basic 8-0.
■ Olivia Stark, Faith Lutheran: The junior had a goal and an assist in the Crusaders’ 3-2 win over Coronado.
Girls volleyball
■ Natalia Chomakos, Durango: The senior finished with 16 digs and five aces to help the Trailblazers beat Palo Verde 23-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-16.
■ Luna Ingaramo, Tech: The senior had seven kills, six digs and two aces as the Roadrunners defeated Clark 25-5, 25-11, 25-15.
■ Ariella Maika, Sierra Vista: The senior had 15 kills and eight digs in the Mountain Lions’ 25-17, 25-18, 25-23 win over Basic.
■ Parker Redmon, Green Valley: The senior collected nine assists and six aces as the Gators defeated Desert Pines 25-11, 25-14, 25-16.
■ Mayzie Tobler, Virgin Valley: The freshman racked up 34 assists, 13 digs and three aces in the Bulldogs’ 25-16, 25-22, 24-26, 21-25, 15-10 victory over Coral Academy.
Scores
Boys soccer
Coronado 4, Arbor View 1
Del Sol 3, Cristo Rey 0
Desert Oasis 3, Basic 0
Desert Pines 5, Sky Pointe 0
Equipo 5, Moapa Valley 1
Faith Lutheran 3, Spring Valley 0
Palo Verde 3, Las Vegas 2
Tech 2, Mojave 1
Western 3, Bishop Gorman 2
Girls soccer
Centennial 4, Silverado 0
Del Sol 2, Cheyenne 2
Faith Lutheran 3, Coronado 3
Green Valley 8, Basic 0
Mater East 5, Valley 3
Shadow Ridge 3, Cimarron-Memorial 2
Sierra Vista 1, Las Vegas 0
Girls volleyball
Bishop Gorman 3, Foothill 0
Durango 3, Palo Verde 1
Green Valley 3, Desert Pines 0
Sierra Vista 3, Basic 0
Tech 3, Clark 0
Virgin Valley 3, Coral Academy 2
