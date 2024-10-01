Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.

Coronado's Asia Moises (24) kicks the ball under pressure from Faith Lutheran's Leila Armstrong (9) during a soccer game at Faith Lutheran High School on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

High school scores, top performances:

Boys soccer

■ Ethan Garcia, Tech: The junior had a goal and an assist in the Roadrunners’ 3-2 win over Mojave.

■ Austin Kiernan, Coronado: The senior recorded two goals to help the Cougars defeat Arbor View 4-1.

■ Adam Knecht, Palo Verde: The senior scored two goals as the Panthers edged Las Vegas 3-2.

■ Chase Stewart, Bishop Gorman: The junior logged two goals as the Gaels fell to Western 3-2.

Girls soccer

■ Taylor Johnson, Shadow Ridge: The junior had a goal and an assist in the Mustangs’ 3-2 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.

■ Aleah Klein, Green Valley: The freshman scored two goals to help the Gators defeat Basic 8-0.

■ Olivia Stark, Faith Lutheran: The junior had a goal and an assist in the Crusaders’ 3-2 win over Coronado.

Girls volleyball

■ Natalia Chomakos, Durango: The senior finished with 16 digs and five aces to help the Trailblazers beat Palo Verde 23-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-16.

■ Luna Ingaramo, Tech: The senior had seven kills, six digs and two aces as the Roadrunners defeated Clark 25-5, 25-11, 25-15.

■ Ariella Maika, Sierra Vista: The senior had 15 kills and eight digs in the Mountain Lions’ 25-17, 25-18, 25-23 win over Basic.

■ Parker Redmon, Green Valley: The senior collected nine assists and six aces as the Gators defeated Desert Pines 25-11, 25-14, 25-16.

■ Mayzie Tobler, Virgin Valley: The freshman racked up 34 assists, 13 digs and three aces in the Bulldogs’ 25-16, 25-22, 24-26, 21-25, 15-10 victory over Coral Academy.

Scores

Boys soccer

Coronado 4, Arbor View 1

Del Sol 3, Cristo Rey 0

Desert Oasis 3, Basic 0

Desert Pines 5, Sky Pointe 0

Equipo 5, Moapa Valley 1

Faith Lutheran 3, Spring Valley 0

Palo Verde 3, Las Vegas 2

Tech 2, Mojave 1

Western 3, Bishop Gorman 2

Girls soccer

Centennial 4, Silverado 0

Del Sol 2, Cheyenne 2

Faith Lutheran 3, Coronado 3

Green Valley 8, Basic 0

Mater East 5, Valley 3

Shadow Ridge 3, Cimarron-Memorial 2

Sierra Vista 1, Las Vegas 0

Girls volleyball

Bishop Gorman 3, Foothill 0

Durango 3, Palo Verde 1

Green Valley 3, Desert Pines 0

Sierra Vista 3, Basic 0

Tech 3, Clark 0

Virgin Valley 3, Coral Academy 2

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal