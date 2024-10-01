85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Coronado's Asia Moises (24) kicks the ball under pressure from Faith Lutheran's Leila Armstrong ...
Coronado's Asia Moises (24) kicks the ball under pressure from Faith Lutheran's Leila Armstrong (9) during a soccer game at Faith Lutheran High School on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
Faith Lutheran players celebrate a goal to tie the game with Coronado during a soccer game at F ...
Faith Lutheran girls soccer wins state title rematch — PHOTOS
Faith Lutheran senior Nolan Dubay competes during the tennis matches against The Meadows at Fai ...
High school notebook: Faith Lutheran boys tennis stuns Coronado
Faith Lutheran senior Alexander Rogers (15) looks to throw the ball during the high school foot ...
Prep rankings: New No. 3 and more shuffling in 5A football
Desert Pines running back Marcus Williams (20) runs toward the end zone before scoring during t ...
Friday recap: Desert Pines snaps skid; realignment underway
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 1, 2024 - 12:07 am
 

High school scores, top performances:

Boys soccer

Ethan Garcia, Tech: The junior had a goal and an assist in the Roadrunners’ 3-2 win over Mojave.

Austin Kiernan, Coronado: The senior recorded two goals to help the Cougars defeat Arbor View 4-1.

Adam Knecht, Palo Verde: The senior scored two goals as the Panthers edged Las Vegas 3-2.

Chase Stewart, Bishop Gorman: The junior logged two goals as the Gaels fell to Western 3-2.

Girls soccer

Taylor Johnson, Shadow Ridge: The junior had a goal and an assist in the Mustangs’ 3-2 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.

Aleah Klein, Green Valley: The freshman scored two goals to help the Gators defeat Basic 8-0.

Olivia Stark, Faith Lutheran: The junior had a goal and an assist in the Crusaders’ 3-2 win over Coronado.

Girls volleyball

Natalia Chomakos, Durango: The senior finished with 16 digs and five aces to help the Trailblazers beat Palo Verde 23-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-16.

Luna Ingaramo, Tech: The senior had seven kills, six digs and two aces as the Roadrunners defeated Clark 25-5, 25-11, 25-15.

Ariella Maika, Sierra Vista: The senior had 15 kills and eight digs in the Mountain Lions’ 25-17, 25-18, 25-23 win over Basic.

Parker Redmon, Green Valley: The senior collected nine assists and six aces as the Gators defeated Desert Pines 25-11, 25-14, 25-16.

Mayzie Tobler, Virgin Valley: The freshman racked up 34 assists, 13 digs and three aces in the Bulldogs’ 25-16, 25-22, 24-26, 21-25, 15-10 victory over Coral Academy.

Scores

Boys soccer

Coronado 4, Arbor View 1

Del Sol 3, Cristo Rey 0

Desert Oasis 3, Basic 0

Desert Pines 5, Sky Pointe 0

Equipo 5, Moapa Valley 1

Faith Lutheran 3, Spring Valley 0

Palo Verde 3, Las Vegas 2

Tech 2, Mojave 1

Western 3, Bishop Gorman 2

Girls soccer

Centennial 4, Silverado 0

Del Sol 2, Cheyenne 2

Faith Lutheran 3, Coronado 3

Green Valley 8, Basic 0

Mater East 5, Valley 3

Shadow Ridge 3, Cimarron-Memorial 2

Sierra Vista 1, Las Vegas 0

Girls volleyball

Bishop Gorman 3, Foothill 0

Durango 3, Palo Verde 1

Green Valley 3, Desert Pines 0

Sierra Vista 3, Basic 0

Tech 3, Clark 0

Virgin Valley 3, Coral Academy 2

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal

MOST READ: NEVADA PREPS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas quarterback Tanner Vibabul (3) hands the ball off to running back Torrell Harley (7) ...
QB-WR combo helps power Las Vegas High past Desert Oasis
By Jacob Powers / RJ

Tanner Vibabul connected with Mychael Walker on two touchdown passes, and Las Vegas High defeated Desert Oasis in a Class 5A Division III Southern League game.

MORE STORIES