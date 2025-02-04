Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school bowling, basketball and flag football action.

Palo Verde quarterback Yolana Huff (35) throws a pass during a flag football game at Shadow Ridge High School on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

High school scores, top performances:

Boys basketball

■ Emmanuel Banks, Valley: The junior recorded 20 points in the Vikings’ 84-73 victory over Basic.

■ Da’Quan Brown, Green Valley: The senior finished with 18 points and nailed the game-winner at the buzzer to lift the Gators over Faith Lutheran 58-57.

■ EJ Dacuma, Sierra Vista: The senior hit four 3-pointers while scoring 19 points to lead the Mountain Lions past Amplus Academy 80-29.

■ Bryce Iwuoha, Centennial: The senior logged 24 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and five steals as the Bulldogs rolled past Spring Valley 102-34.

■ Jakoi Lide, Rancho: The senior scored 27 points in the Rams’ 61-46 victory over Palo Verde.

Girls basketball

■ Kyrra Atkinson-Gray, Cimarron-Memorial: The sophomore had six points, 10 rebounds, six blocks, five steals and three assists to help the Spartans log a 58-19 victory over Doral Academy.

■ Anaiah Brown, Desert Pines: The senior finished with 13 points and seven rebounds in the Jaguars’ 53-47 win over Desert Oasis.

■ Alexa Carambas, The Meadows: The junior scored 10 points as the Mustangs rallied in the second half for a 26-20 victory over Pahrump Valley.

■ Ge Ge Pickens, Del Sol: The freshman had 19 points and six steals as the Dragons cruised to a 55-28 victory over Mojave.

Flag football

■ Kaylinn Foss, Arbor View: The junior had a touchdown reception and returned one of her two interceptions for a score in the Aggies’ 54-0 win over Amplus Academy.

■ Akiko Higa, Desert Oasis: The junior had two TD receptions on offense and five tackles on defense as the Diamondbacks edged Palo Verde 20-19.

■ Janae Peebles, Green Valley: The sophomore passed for 113 yards and three TDs in the Gators’ 25-6 win over Del Sol.

■ Leyla Randolph, Tech: The senior scored two TDs on 123 rushing yards and 83 passing yards to help the Roadrunners beat Centennial 13-6.

Boys bowling

■ Daryus Alo, Liberty: The senior bowled a 278 game and finished with a 685 series in the Patriots’ 6-3 victory over Desert Oasis.

■ Jacob Pleasant, Sierra Vista: The Mountain Lions bowler had a high-score 280 while rolling a 656 series to lead his team to a 5-4 upset over Centennial.

■ Michael Sims, Coronado: The Cougars’ bowler logged a 659 series in his squad’s 7-2 upset of Shadow Ridge.

Scores

Boys basketball

Canyon Springs 103, Cadence 53

Centennial 102, Spring Valley 34

Cimarron-Memorial 68, Del Sol 40

Green Valley 58, Faith Lutheran 57

Indian Springs 64, Beatty 34

Legacy 89, Chaparral 66

Liberty Baptist 72, Word of Life 33

Rancho 61, Palo Verde 46

Shadow Ridge 54, Western 45

Sierra Vista 80, Amplus Academy 29

Valley 84, Basic 73

White Pine 64, Adelson 25

Girls basketball

Cadence 51, American Heritage 19

Cimarron-Memorial 58, Doral Academy 19

Del Sol 55, Mojave 28

Indian Springs 64, Beatty 32

Legacy 63, Tech 27

The Meadows 26, Pahrump Valley 20

White Pine 55, Adelson 6

Flag football

Arbor View 54, Amplus Academy 0

Bishop Gorman 20, Basic 12

Boulder City 20, Democracy Prep 0

Desert Oasis 20, Palo Verde 19

Green Valley 25, Del Sol 6

Shadow Ridge 27, Silverado 0

Tech 13, Centennial 6

Virgin Valley 34, Sloan Canyon 8

Boys bowling

5A state quarterfinals

No. 8 Sierra Vista 5, No, 1 Centennial 4

No. 5 Liberty 6, No. 4 Desert Oasis 3

No. 7 Coronado 7, No. 2 Shadow Ridge 2

No. 3 Palo Verde 7, No. 6 Clark 2

4A state first round

No. 4M Cheyenne 9, No. 5D Las Vegas 0

No. 6M Basic 7, No. 3D Green Valley 2

No. 5M Rancho 7, No. 4D Spring Valley 2

No. 3M Legacy 9, No. 6D Durango 0

3A state quarterfinals

No. 1D Losee 9, No. 4M Eldorado 0

No. 2M Coral Academy 9, No. 3D SLAM Nevada 0

No. 1M Boulder City 7, No. 4D The Meadows 2

No. 2D Mater East 9, No. 3M Canyon Springs 0

Girls bowling

4A state quarterfinals

No. 5D Tech 7, No. 4M Foothill 2

No. 3D Green Valley 9. No. 6M Legacy 0

No. 4D Durango 7, No. 5M Cheyenne 2

No. 3M Chaparral 9, No. 6D Spring Valley 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal