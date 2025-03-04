Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.

Durango's Alexander Mercurius (7) celebrates his run with teammates during a baseball game against Legacy at Durango High School on Monday, March 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

High school scores, top performances:

Baseball

■ Raider Campos, Cheyenne: The sophomore went 3-for-3 with two triples and an RBI to lead the Desert Shields past Western 7-5.

■ Austin Long, Arbor View: The senior struck out eight while tossing a complete game four-hitter to lead the Aggies to a 9-0 win over Silverado.

■ James Nelson, The Meadows: The senior had a double and two RBIs to help the Mustangs defeat Virgin Valley 7-4.

■ Bryan Sanchez, Del Sol: The senior went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a triple and four RBIs as the Dragons cruised to a three-inning 25-0 win over Valley.

■ Jayden Shuford, Durango: The senior went 3-for-5 with three doubles and three RBIs as the Trailblazers outlasted Legacy for a 12-10 win.

■ Caleb Yeary, Eldorado: The senior gave up one run in five innings to earn the win as the Firehawks scored two runs in the seventh to beat Canyon Springs 3-1.

Softball

■ Evalenne Armendariz, Pahrump Valley: The sophomore went 4-for-4 with two doubles and five RBIs in the Trojans’ 15-0 victory over Democracy Prep.

■ Isabella Christensen, Basic: The senior went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs in the Wolves’ 12-1 win over Silverado.

■ Shelby Cornwall, Moapa Valley: The sophomore went 4-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs as the Pirates rolled to a 21-0 win over Sunrise Mountain.

■ Julia Leavitt, Virgin Valley: The junior went 3-for-3 with a home run, a triple and three RBIs as the Bulldogs scored 10 runs in the first inning on the way to a 16-1 victory over The Meadows.

■ Isabella Lenahan, Spring Valley: The junior hit for the cycle and had six RBIs in the Grizzlies’ 16-1 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

■ Naima Ralston, SLAM Nevada: The freshman went 2-for-3 with two RBIs as the Bulls scored four runs in the first inning and held on for a 5-3 victory over Mater East.

Scores

Baseball

Arbor View 9, Silverado 0

Cheyenne 7, Western 5

Del Sol 25, Valley 0

Durango 12, Legacy 10

Eldorado 3, Canyon Springs 1

The Meadows 7, Virgin Valley 4

Softball

Basic 12, Silverado 1

Cadence 17, Chaparral 15

Las Vegas 20, Durango 14

Moapa Valley 21, Sunrise Mountain 0

Pahrump Valley 15, Democracy Prep 0

SLAM Nevada 5, Mater East 3

Spring Valley 16, Cimarron-Memorial 1

Virgin Valley 16, The Meadows 1

Western 16, Valley 6

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal