Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.
High school scores, top performances:
Baseball
■ Raider Campos, Cheyenne: The sophomore went 3-for-3 with two triples and an RBI to lead the Desert Shields past Western 7-5.
■ Austin Long, Arbor View: The senior struck out eight while tossing a complete game four-hitter to lead the Aggies to a 9-0 win over Silverado.
■ James Nelson, The Meadows: The senior had a double and two RBIs to help the Mustangs defeat Virgin Valley 7-4.
■ Bryan Sanchez, Del Sol: The senior went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a triple and four RBIs as the Dragons cruised to a three-inning 25-0 win over Valley.
■ Jayden Shuford, Durango: The senior went 3-for-5 with three doubles and three RBIs as the Trailblazers outlasted Legacy for a 12-10 win.
■ Caleb Yeary, Eldorado: The senior gave up one run in five innings to earn the win as the Firehawks scored two runs in the seventh to beat Canyon Springs 3-1.
Softball
■ Evalenne Armendariz, Pahrump Valley: The sophomore went 4-for-4 with two doubles and five RBIs in the Trojans’ 15-0 victory over Democracy Prep.
■ Isabella Christensen, Basic: The senior went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs in the Wolves’ 12-1 win over Silverado.
■ Shelby Cornwall, Moapa Valley: The sophomore went 4-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs as the Pirates rolled to a 21-0 win over Sunrise Mountain.
■ Julia Leavitt, Virgin Valley: The junior went 3-for-3 with a home run, a triple and three RBIs as the Bulldogs scored 10 runs in the first inning on the way to a 16-1 victory over The Meadows.
■ Isabella Lenahan, Spring Valley: The junior hit for the cycle and had six RBIs in the Grizzlies’ 16-1 win over Cimarron-Memorial.
■ Naima Ralston, SLAM Nevada: The freshman went 2-for-3 with two RBIs as the Bulls scored four runs in the first inning and held on for a 5-3 victory over Mater East.
Scores
Baseball
Arbor View 9, Silverado 0
Cheyenne 7, Western 5
Del Sol 25, Valley 0
Durango 12, Legacy 10
Eldorado 3, Canyon Springs 1
The Meadows 7, Virgin Valley 4
Softball
Basic 12, Silverado 1
Cadence 17, Chaparral 15
Las Vegas 20, Durango 14
Moapa Valley 21, Sunrise Mountain 0
Pahrump Valley 15, Democracy Prep 0
SLAM Nevada 5, Mater East 3
Spring Valley 16, Cimarron-Memorial 1
Virgin Valley 16, The Meadows 1
Western 16, Valley 6
