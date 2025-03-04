49°F
Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Durango's Alexander Mercurius (7) celebrates his run with teammates during a baseball game against Legacy at Durango High School on Monday, March 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
High school scores, top performances:

Baseball

Raider Campos, Cheyenne: The sophomore went 3-for-3 with two triples and an RBI to lead the Desert Shields past Western 7-5.

Austin Long, Arbor View: The senior struck out eight while tossing a complete game four-hitter to lead the Aggies to a 9-0 win over Silverado.

James Nelson, The Meadows: The senior had a double and two RBIs to help the Mustangs defeat Virgin Valley 7-4.

Bryan Sanchez, Del Sol: The senior went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a triple and four RBIs as the Dragons cruised to a three-inning 25-0 win over Valley.

Jayden Shuford, Durango: The senior went 3-for-5 with three doubles and three RBIs as the Trailblazers outlasted Legacy for a 12-10 win.

Caleb Yeary, Eldorado: The senior gave up one run in five innings to earn the win as the Firehawks scored two runs in the seventh to beat Canyon Springs 3-1.

Softball

Evalenne Armendariz, Pahrump Valley: The sophomore went 4-for-4 with two doubles and five RBIs in the Trojans’ 15-0 victory over Democracy Prep.

Isabella Christensen, Basic: The senior went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs in the Wolves’ 12-1 win over Silverado.

Shelby Cornwall, Moapa Valley: The sophomore went 4-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs as the Pirates rolled to a 21-0 win over Sunrise Mountain.

Julia Leavitt, Virgin Valley: The junior went 3-for-3 with a home run, a triple and three RBIs as the Bulldogs scored 10 runs in the first inning on the way to a 16-1 victory over The Meadows.

Isabella Lenahan, Spring Valley: The junior hit for the cycle and had six RBIs in the Grizzlies’ 16-1 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Naima Ralston, SLAM Nevada: The freshman went 2-for-3 with two RBIs as the Bulls scored four runs in the first inning and held on for a 5-3 victory over Mater East.

Scores

Baseball

Arbor View 9, Silverado 0

Cheyenne 7, Western 5

Del Sol 25, Valley 0

Durango 12, Legacy 10

Eldorado 3, Canyon Springs 1

The Meadows 7, Virgin Valley 4

Softball

Basic 12, Silverado 1

Cadence 17, Chaparral 15

Las Vegas 20, Durango 14

Moapa Valley 21, Sunrise Mountain 0

Pahrump Valley 15, Democracy Prep 0

SLAM Nevada 5, Mater East 3

Spring Valley 16, Cimarron-Memorial 1

Virgin Valley 16, The Meadows 1

Western 16, Valley 6

