Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.
High school scores, top performances:
Baseball
■ Cole Baren, Clark: The senior went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs to help the Chargers beat Desert PInes 12-2.
■ Hogan Hawkins, Silverado: The junior went 3-for-4 with two triples and four RBIs as the Skyhawks rolled to a 16-0 win over Shadow Ridge.
■ Joseph Luna, Del Sol: The freshman pitcher struck out 12 white going the distance in the Dragons’ 11-1 five-inning victory over Valley.
■ David Paiz, Legacy: The senior pitcher struck out six in four scoreless innings to help the Longhorns beat Rancho 11-0.
■ Simon Tesfaye, The Meadows: The senior went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and six RBIs to lead the Mustangs to an 18-3 victory over Mojave.
Softball
■ EmmaLynn Hussey, Doral Academy: The freshman went 4-for-5 with a home run and six RBIs, and the Dragons scored in every inning of their 21-8 victory over Desert Oasis.
■ Audrey Melton, Arbor View: The junior went 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and the Aggies scored a run in the seventh inning to edge Shadow Ridge 8-7.
■ Charlie Simi, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore went 3-for-3 with a home run, two doubles and five RBIs in the Gaels’ 9-5 win over Coronado.
■ Hailey Smith, Centennial: The junior had two home runs and six RBIs as the Bulldogs cruised past Faith Lutheran 16-6.
■ Lexi St. Pierre, SLAM Nevada: The senior went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs as the Bulls notched a 15-0 three-inning win over Western.
Boys volleyball
■ Miles Boquiren, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore logged 21 assists in the Gaels’ 25-17, 25-19, 16-25, 25-21 loss to Foothill.
■ Zelworth Chavis, Liberty: The junior had 10 assists, four kills and two aces to help the Patriots defeat Desert Oasis 25-23, 25-16, 25-20.
■ Alejandro Gutierrez, Western: The senior finished with four assists and three aces in the Warriors’ 25-17, 25-16, 25-13 victory over Canyon Springs.
■ Hayden Mauro, Foothill: The senior recorded 10 kills and three aces in the Falcons’ 25-17, 25-19, 16-25, 25-21 victory over Bishop Gorman.
■ Isaiah Moore, Legacy: The senior racked up 17 assists, 13 kills and 12 digs in the Longhorns’ 18-25, 25-22, 30-28, 18-25, 15-6 loss to Cimarron-Memorial.
Scores
Baseball
Boulder City 12, Canyon Springs 2
Clark 12, Desert Pines 2
Del Sol 11, Valley 1
Legacy 11, Rancho 0
Liberty 5, Tech 2
Mater East 6, Doral Academy 3
Moapa Valley 10, Chaparral 0
Pahrump Valley 18, Democracy Prep 1
Silverado 16, Shadow Ridge 0
Spring Valley 5, Durango 2
The Meadows 18, Mojave 3
Virgin Valley 11, Sunrise Mountain 1
Softball
Arbor View 8, Shadow Ridge 7
Bishop Gorman 9, Coronado 5
Centennial 16, Faith Lutheran 6
Del Sol 12, The Meadows 4
Doral Academy 21, Desert Oasis 8
Liberty 11, Green Valley 6
Moapa Valley 18, Canyon Springs 3
Pahrump Valley 6, Virgin Valley 4
Palo Verde 14, Silverado 3
Rancho 10, Bonanza 4
SLAM Nevada 15, Western 0
Tech 15, Legacy 0
Boys volleyball
Cimarron-Memorial 3, Legacy 2
Foothill 3, Bishop Gorman 1
Liberty 3, Desert Oasis 0
Silverado 3, Durango 1
Virgin Valley 3, Cadence 0
Western 3, Canyon Springs 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal