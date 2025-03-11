Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.

Arbor View high school softball players celebrate after Madilyn Lowy (3) hit a walk off single in an extra innings winning 8-7 against Shadow Ridge during a softball game at Arbor View High School, on Monday, March 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Shadow Ridge Madison Foster (18) reacts after hitting two RBI and a double against Arbor View during a softball game at Arbor View High School, on Monday, March 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Arbor View won 8-7. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

High school scores, top performances:

Baseball

■ Cole Baren, Clark: The senior went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs to help the Chargers beat Desert PInes 12-2.

■ Hogan Hawkins, Silverado: The junior went 3-for-4 with two triples and four RBIs as the Skyhawks rolled to a 16-0 win over Shadow Ridge.

■ Joseph Luna, Del Sol: The freshman pitcher struck out 12 white going the distance in the Dragons’ 11-1 five-inning victory over Valley.

■ David Paiz, Legacy: The senior pitcher struck out six in four scoreless innings to help the Longhorns beat Rancho 11-0.

■ Simon Tesfaye, The Meadows: The senior went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and six RBIs to lead the Mustangs to an 18-3 victory over Mojave.

Softball

■ EmmaLynn Hussey, Doral Academy: The freshman went 4-for-5 with a home run and six RBIs, and the Dragons scored in every inning of their 21-8 victory over Desert Oasis.

■ Audrey Melton, Arbor View: The junior went 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and the Aggies scored a run in the seventh inning to edge Shadow Ridge 8-7.

■ Charlie Simi, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore went 3-for-3 with a home run, two doubles and five RBIs in the Gaels’ 9-5 win over Coronado.

■ Hailey Smith, Centennial: The junior had two home runs and six RBIs as the Bulldogs cruised past Faith Lutheran 16-6.

■ Lexi St. Pierre, SLAM Nevada: The senior went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs as the Bulls notched a 15-0 three-inning win over Western.

Boys volleyball

■ Miles Boquiren, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore logged 21 assists in the Gaels’ 25-17, 25-19, 16-25, 25-21 loss to Foothill.

■ Zelworth Chavis, Liberty: The junior had 10 assists, four kills and two aces to help the Patriots defeat Desert Oasis 25-23, 25-16, 25-20.

■ Alejandro Gutierrez, Western: The senior finished with four assists and three aces in the Warriors’ 25-17, 25-16, 25-13 victory over Canyon Springs.

■ Hayden Mauro, Foothill: The senior recorded 10 kills and three aces in the Falcons’ 25-17, 25-19, 16-25, 25-21 victory over Bishop Gorman.

■ Isaiah Moore, Legacy: The senior racked up 17 assists, 13 kills and 12 digs in the Longhorns’ 18-25, 25-22, 30-28, 18-25, 15-6 loss to Cimarron-Memorial.

Scores

Baseball

Boulder City 12, Canyon Springs 2

Clark 12, Desert Pines 2

Del Sol 11, Valley 1

Legacy 11, Rancho 0

Liberty 5, Tech 2

Mater East 6, Doral Academy 3

Moapa Valley 10, Chaparral 0

Pahrump Valley 18, Democracy Prep 1

Silverado 16, Shadow Ridge 0

Spring Valley 5, Durango 2

The Meadows 18, Mojave 3

Virgin Valley 11, Sunrise Mountain 1

Softball

Arbor View 8, Shadow Ridge 7

Bishop Gorman 9, Coronado 5

Centennial 16, Faith Lutheran 6

Del Sol 12, The Meadows 4

Doral Academy 21, Desert Oasis 8

Liberty 11, Green Valley 6

Moapa Valley 18, Canyon Springs 3

Pahrump Valley 6, Virgin Valley 4

Palo Verde 14, Silverado 3

Rancho 10, Bonanza 4

SLAM Nevada 15, Western 0

Tech 15, Legacy 0

Boys volleyball

Cimarron-Memorial 3, Legacy 2

Foothill 3, Bishop Gorman 1

Liberty 3, Desert Oasis 0

Silverado 3, Durango 1

Virgin Valley 3, Cadence 0

Western 3, Canyon Springs 0

