Monday’s high school scores, top performances

High school scores, top performances:

Baseball

■ Kane Barber, Centennial: The junior pitcher allowed no runs on three hits in five innings to help the Bulldogs cruise past Legacy 10-0 in six innings.

■ Marcus Culver, Chaparral: The senior went 2-for-3 with a double, triple and two RBIs as the Cowboys logged a 15-0 four-inning victory over Mojave.

■ Noah Knudson, Palo Verde: The freshman pitcher struck out seven while allowing two hits in five innings to lead the Panthers past Shadow Ridge 6-0.

■ Johnny Villareal, Basic: The junior held Liberty to four hits over six innings as the Wolves rolled to a 5-0 win.

■ Elton Whitehead, Sunrise Mountain: The senior went 3-for-3 with a home run, double and three RBIs in the Miners’ six-inning 13-3 victory over Democracy Prep.

Softball

■ Nadia Armstrong, Legacy: The senior went 4-for-5 with a grand slam and a double as the Longhorns outlasted Rancho for a 16-12 victory.

■ Malia Pacheco, Silverado: The senior went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and three RBIs, and the Skyhawks rallied from a four-run deficit to beat Bonanza 21-11.

■ Ali Perkins, Desert Oasis: The sophomore was the winning pitcher and also went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and three RBIs to help the Diamondbacks defeat Sierra Vista 15-4.

■ Jasmine Ponce, Cimarron-Memorial: The sophomore went 3-for-3 with three doubles and two RBIs as the Spartans scored 16 runs in the first inning of a three-inning 19-1 win over Desert Pines.

■ Naima Ralston, SLAM! Nevada: The freshman went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs in the Bulls’ three-inning 17-0 win over Democracy Prep.

Boys volleyball

■ Dylan Domine, Liberty: The senior racked up 17 assists, five kills, five aces, five digs and three blocks to lead the Patriots to a 25-14, 25-14, 25-18 win over Chaparral.

■ Destry Tobler, Virgin Valley: The senior logged 13 kills, seven digs and five aces in the Bulldogs’ 25-6, 25-15, 25-17 win over Mater East.

Scores

Baseball

Basic 5, Liberty 0

Boulder City 5, Mater East 1

Centennial 10, Legacy 0

Chaparral 15, Mojave 0

Pahrump Valley 6, Virgin Valley 3

Palo Verde 6, Shadow Ridge 0

SLAM! Nevada 14, Canyon Springs 4

Sunrise Mountain 13, Democracy Prep 3

The Meadows 5, Moapa Valley 4

Softball

Boulder City 19, Western 0

Cimarron-Memorial 19, Desert Pines 1

Desert Oasis 15, Sierra Vista 4

Durango 31, Cadence 16

Legacy 16, Rancho 12

Moapa Valley 15, The Meadows 1

Silverado 21, Bonanza 11

SLAM! Nevada 17, Democracy Prep 0

Virgin Valley 16, Valley 0

Boys volleyball

Boulder City 3, Canyon Springs 0

Las Vegas 3, Clark 1

Liberty 3, Chaparral 0

Losee 3, Moapa Valley 2

Sunrise Mountain 3, Bonanza 2

Tech 3, Doral Academy 2

Virgin Valley 3, Mater East 0

