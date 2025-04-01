62°F
Monday's high school scores, top performances

Shadow Ridge's Madelynn Quidato (8) reacts on her way to scoring a run against Palo Verde during a softball game at Shadow Ridge High School on Monday, March 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Palo Verde stays perfect after huge comeback at Shadow Ridge — PHOTOS
Faith Lutheran runner sets state record in 1,600 meters
No. 4 Gorman’s bats come alive in rout of No. 2 Palo Verde — PHOTOS
State-leading marks set at Las Vegas Track Classic — RESULTS, PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 31, 2025 - 9:54 pm
 

High school scores, top performances:

Baseball

— Cayden Cavallone, Cimarron-Memorial: The freshman went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs as the Spartans totaled up 15 hits in their three-inning 26-0 victory over Valley.

— Ethan Clauss, Palo Verde: The senior went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs as the Panthers rallied for a 12-7 victory over Centennial.

— Braydon Leavitt, Shadow Ridge: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI to lead the Mustangs to a 10-5 win over Arbor View.

— Harvey Swann, Doral Academy: The freshman went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs in the Dragons’ 17-3 tournament win over Hoover (Calif.).

— Jordan Watkins, Faith Lutheran: The senior pitcher held Spring Valley to two hits over six innings to help the Crusaders notch a 5-3 win.

Softball

— Campbell Cole, Centennial: The junior went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs to help the Bulldogs roll to a five-inning 14-2 win over Coronado.

— Liliana Esparza, Green Valley: The senior went 3-for-3 with two triples and six RBIs as the Gators cruised past Silverado 17-2 in four innings.

— Breya Hee, Arbor View: The senior went 4-for-5 with three doubles and four RBIs in the Aggies’ five-inning 21-1 victory over Faith Lutheran.

— Haley Kearnes, Palo Verde: The junior was the winning pitcher and went 2-for-4 with a go-ahead double in the seventh inning as the Panthers rallied from a five-run deficit to beat Shadow Ridge 11-9.

— Sophia Kirkpatrick, Bishop Gorman: The junior went 2-for-2 with a home run and four RBIs to help the Gaels defeat Cimarron-Memorial 22-0 in three innings.

Boys volleyball

— Jayden Belanger, Cheyenne: The senior had seven assists and seven digs in the Desert Shields’ 25-13, 25-15, 25-11 loss to Green Valley.

— Hayden Mauro, Foothill: The senior had 18 kills, 13 digs and two service aces in the Falcons 25-23, 21-25, 25-15, 25-15 win over Silverado.

— Jonathan Morales, Durango: The senior finished with 26 assists and five aces in the Trailblazers’ 25-21, 25-16, 25-20 victory over Doral Academy.

— Michael Wienand, Bonanza: The junior logged 15 kills, eight digs and two aces to lead the Bengals past Las Vegas 23-25, 25-21, 25-19, 30-28.

Scores

Baseball

Arlington (Calif.) 6, Coronado 0

Cimarron-Memorial 26, Valley 0

Doral Academy 17, Hoover (Calif.) 3

Faith Lutheran 5, Spring Valley 3

Palo Verde 12, Centennial 7

Shadow Ridge 10, Arbor View 5

Virgin Valley 4, Boulder City 1

Western 7, Desert Pines 1

Softball

Arbor View 21, Faith Lutheran 1

Bishop Gorman 22, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Canyon Springs 17, Valley 1

Centennial 14, Coronado 2

Green Valley 17, Silverado 2

Pahrump Valley 15, The Meadows 3

Palo Verde 11, Shadow Ridge 9

Virgin Valley 22, Democracy Prep 3

Boys volleyball

Bonanza 3, Las Vegas 1

Cimarron-Memorial 3, Del Sol 2

Durango 3, Doral Academy 0

Foothill 3, Silverado 1

Green Valley 3, Cheyenne 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal

