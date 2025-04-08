Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.

Palo Verde's Taylor Johns runs to first base during a softball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, April 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

High school scores, top performances:

Baseball

■ Cayden Cavallone, Cimarron-Memorial: The freshman had a double, triple and four RBIs in the Spartans’ three-inning 18-1 victory over Cadence.

■ Hogan Hawkins, Silverado: The junior was the winning pitcher, and also had two triples and two RBIs as the Skyhawks rolled to a 13-2 win over Eldorado.

■ Alexander Mercurius, Durango: The senior had a home run, triple and two RBIs as the Trailblazers trounced Valley 17-0 in three innings.

■ Ernie Rios, Legacy: The senior struck out five while pitching a five-inning no-hitter to lead the Longhorns past Doral Academy 11-0.

■ Dillon Smith, Sierra Vista: The senior had two home runs and seven RBIs in the Mountain Lions’ 20-0 rout over Desert Pines.

Softball

■ Jazzy Hall, Foothill: The junior went 4-for-5 with a triple and three RBIs, and the Falcons rallied late for a 12-9 win over Desert Oasis.

■ Ava Koenig, Palo Verde: The junior struck out nine while pitching a complete-game three-hitter to lead the Panthers past Arbor View 4-0.

■ Samantha Lefever, Bishop Gorman: The junior had two home runs and seven RBIs, and the Gaels smacked five homers in their 10-7 victory over Green Valley.

■ Jazlyn Ramos, Cimarron-Memorial: The sophomore was the winning pitcher, and also went 2-for-4 with a triple to help the Spartans beat Clark 10-4.

■ Adriana Skoczlas, Basic: The junior went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, and the Wolves rallied with seven runs in the sixth inning for an 11-8 win over Sierra Vista.

Boys volleyball

■ Miles Boquiren, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore logged 27 assists in the Gaels’ 23-25, 25-14, 25-13, 25-17 loss to Basic.

■ Dylan Domine, Liberty: The senior had 12 assists, eight aces and one kill in the Patriots’ 25-14, 25-15, 25-13 victory over Amplus Academy.

■ Ty Hardy, Basic: The junior recorded 13 kills and eight digs to help the Wolves defeat Bishop Gorman 23-25, 25-14, 25-13, 25-17.

■ Massimo Pesci, Bonanza: The freshman finished with 19 assists and nine digs in the Bengals’ 25-22, 25-21, 25-23 win over Tech.

■ Isaac Schultz, Legacy: The senior racked up 11 digs, 11 assists, six kills and six service aces to lead the Longhorns past Durango 25-23, 15-25, 25-18, 25-20.

Scores

Baseball

Bonanza 12, Del Sol 1

Cimarron-Memorial 18, Cadence 1

Durango 17, Valley 0

Legacy 11, Doral Academy 0

Pahrump Valley 14, SLAM! Nevada 7

Rancho 8, Western 1

Sierra Vista 20, Desert Pines 0

Silverado 13, Eldorado 2

Tech 20, Cheyenne 1

Virgin Valley 5, Moapa Valley 4 (8)

Softball

Basic 11, Sierra Vista 8

Bishop Gorman 10, Green Valley 7

Cadence 27, Desert Pines 11

Cimarron-Memorial 10, Clark 4

Doral Academy 17, Bonanza 2

Foothill 12, Desert Oasis 9

Moapa Valley 21, Western 0

Mojave 16, Chaparral 0

Palo Verde 4, Arbor View 0

Rancho 14, Durango 4

Spring Valley 16, Eldorado 0

Tech 17, Las Vegas 0

Boys volleyball

Basic 3, Bishop Gorman 1

Bonanza 3, Tech 0

Del Sol 3, Clark 0

Eldorado 3, Rancho 0

Legacy 3, Durango 1

Las Vegas 3, Chaparral 2

Liberty 3, Amplus Academy 0

Sky Pointe 3, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal