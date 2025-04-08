Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.
High school scores, top performances:
Baseball
■ Cayden Cavallone, Cimarron-Memorial: The freshman had a double, triple and four RBIs in the Spartans’ three-inning 18-1 victory over Cadence.
■ Hogan Hawkins, Silverado: The junior was the winning pitcher, and also had two triples and two RBIs as the Skyhawks rolled to a 13-2 win over Eldorado.
■ Alexander Mercurius, Durango: The senior had a home run, triple and two RBIs as the Trailblazers trounced Valley 17-0 in three innings.
■ Ernie Rios, Legacy: The senior struck out five while pitching a five-inning no-hitter to lead the Longhorns past Doral Academy 11-0.
■ Dillon Smith, Sierra Vista: The senior had two home runs and seven RBIs in the Mountain Lions’ 20-0 rout over Desert Pines.
Softball
■ Jazzy Hall, Foothill: The junior went 4-for-5 with a triple and three RBIs, and the Falcons rallied late for a 12-9 win over Desert Oasis.
■ Ava Koenig, Palo Verde: The junior struck out nine while pitching a complete-game three-hitter to lead the Panthers past Arbor View 4-0.
■ Samantha Lefever, Bishop Gorman: The junior had two home runs and seven RBIs, and the Gaels smacked five homers in their 10-7 victory over Green Valley.
■ Jazlyn Ramos, Cimarron-Memorial: The sophomore was the winning pitcher, and also went 2-for-4 with a triple to help the Spartans beat Clark 10-4.
■ Adriana Skoczlas, Basic: The junior went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, and the Wolves rallied with seven runs in the sixth inning for an 11-8 win over Sierra Vista.
Boys volleyball
■ Miles Boquiren, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore logged 27 assists in the Gaels’ 23-25, 25-14, 25-13, 25-17 loss to Basic.
■ Dylan Domine, Liberty: The senior had 12 assists, eight aces and one kill in the Patriots’ 25-14, 25-15, 25-13 victory over Amplus Academy.
■ Ty Hardy, Basic: The junior recorded 13 kills and eight digs to help the Wolves defeat Bishop Gorman 23-25, 25-14, 25-13, 25-17.
■ Massimo Pesci, Bonanza: The freshman finished with 19 assists and nine digs in the Bengals’ 25-22, 25-21, 25-23 win over Tech.
■ Isaac Schultz, Legacy: The senior racked up 11 digs, 11 assists, six kills and six service aces to lead the Longhorns past Durango 25-23, 15-25, 25-18, 25-20.
Scores
Baseball
Bonanza 12, Del Sol 1
Cimarron-Memorial 18, Cadence 1
Durango 17, Valley 0
Legacy 11, Doral Academy 0
Pahrump Valley 14, SLAM! Nevada 7
Rancho 8, Western 1
Sierra Vista 20, Desert Pines 0
Silverado 13, Eldorado 2
Tech 20, Cheyenne 1
Virgin Valley 5, Moapa Valley 4 (8)
Softball
Basic 11, Sierra Vista 8
Bishop Gorman 10, Green Valley 7
Cadence 27, Desert Pines 11
Cimarron-Memorial 10, Clark 4
Doral Academy 17, Bonanza 2
Foothill 12, Desert Oasis 9
Moapa Valley 21, Western 0
Mojave 16, Chaparral 0
Palo Verde 4, Arbor View 0
Rancho 14, Durango 4
Spring Valley 16, Eldorado 0
Tech 17, Las Vegas 0
Boys volleyball
Basic 3, Bishop Gorman 1
Bonanza 3, Tech 0
Del Sol 3, Clark 0
Eldorado 3, Rancho 0
Legacy 3, Durango 1
Las Vegas 3, Chaparral 2
Liberty 3, Amplus Academy 0
Sky Pointe 3, Cimarron-Memorial 0
